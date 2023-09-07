We Found Your New Favorite Hoodie for Fall Travel — and It Only Costs $24 Today

Grab the ultra-comfy sweatshirt while it's up to 51 percent off at Amazon.

Published on September 7, 2023

Fall is right around the corner, and whether you have a camping trip or a European getaway on the horizon, being prepared with comfy clothing to wear will make a world of difference in the ease of your travels. Loungewear is not only well-suited to be worn at home, and an oversized hoodie is a great addition to any packing list if you want to be ready for anything (think: over-air conditioned airplane cabin, nippy evening in the woods, and so on). 

The good news is that Amazon has no shortage of snuggly sweatshirts to snag ahead of your next vacation, but there’s one pullover that checks the boxes of being both budget-friendly and ultra-soft: the Shewin Casual Long-sleeved Hoodie. And added bonus? This luxe sweatshirt is currently double discounted down to just $24 with a special on-site coupon just in time for your next trip.

Shewin Casual Long-sleeved Hoodie

Amazon SHEWIN Casual Hoodie Apricot

Amazon

For chilly flights and staying cozy during brisk fall evenings, this casual hoodie is a must-have addition to your carry-on or backpack. The pullover is made with an ultra-soft polyester and elastane blend that is gentle against the skin and will keep you well-insulated against the cold. There's also one sizable pocket at the front of the sweatshirt, which is large enough to hold your phone, wallet, and keys if you’re rushing through the airport or want to enjoy a day of sightseeing without carrying a purse.

This stylish and versatile sweatshirt is available in 40 stunning colors from neutral black to a stunning rose pink shade, and sizes range from S to 2XL. Plus, the construction of this sweatshirt is lightweight enough that it can easily be stored in a small bag to access during a longhaul flight or while out sightseeing if the weather takes a turn.

Shewin Casual Long-sleeved Hoodie

Amazon SHEWIN Casual Hoodie Blue

Amazon

If the fact that this sweatshirt is on sale for more than half off isn’t compelling enough, take the more than 1,600 five-star ratings that it has received from happy shoppers as a testament to its comfort and style. One customer dubbed it their “new favorite hoodie,” and shared that the “material on the inside isn’t scratchy, and the outside is so soft.” They even added that they plan on ordering it in “every color” because they like it so much. Meanwhile, another shopper revealed that the pullover “works well inside cooler dining areas,” as well as on “summer evening walks” and “fall activities.”

It’s not always easy to find a cozy sweatshirt that also complements your style, but shoppers have marveled about the fit of this pullover, with one person noting that it’s “perfect for the transition between summer and fall nights.” Meanwhile, another reviewer shared that this top is the “best sweatshirt on the market,” as well as “flattering, good quality, and comfortable.”

Shewin Casual Long-sleeved Hoodie

Amazon SHEWIN Casual Hoodie Orange

Amazon

With the colder weather quickly approaching, you’ll want to be ahead of the curve in stocking up on fall staples for your upcoming travels. Comfort should always be a priority while packing, and right now the Shewin Casual Long-sleeved Hoodie is on sale at Amazon for more than half off with a special on-site coupon, so you can nail your autumnal style on a budget.

And if you’re looking to build up your sweatshirt collection even further, keep reading to find more cozy pullovers that are heavily discounted at Amazon right now. Note: Some come with special on-site coupons for extra savings — don't forget to clip them! 

More Cozy Sweatshirts on Sale at Amazon:

Blencot Women's Half-Zip Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon BLENCOT Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon

Hanes Men’s EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt

Amazon

Hanes Women’s Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon Hanes Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon

Efan Women's Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon EFAN Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24. 

