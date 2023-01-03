I Swear by This Safety Alarm Keychain for City Living and Solo Travel — and It’s on Sale Right Now

Traveling alone is one of the most liberating, exciting experiences you can have. But despite the joys of exploring a new location and learning more about yourself in the process, there’s one pervasive issue no matter where you’re headed: safety. As someone living in a big city who also loves to travel, I’ve struggled for years to find ways to help me feel a little safer in the day to day.

Of course staying vigilant and aware of your surroundings will largely do the trick, but it’s never a bad idea to have a little extra assurance that you’re doing everything you can to stay secure in any new country or city. That’s why travelers across the board (myself included!) recommend She’s Birdie’s Personal Safety Alarm.

Currently on sale for 20 percent off, She’s Birdie’s personal safety alarm offers extra assurance that in the off-chance you find yourself in a situation where you need assistance, you have the tools to do so. And with more than 5,200 five-star ratings, shoppers agree that this is one essential tool for keeping yourself safe.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)



While thankfully I’ve never had to use this alarm in a threatening situation, after pulling the pin in my tiny apartment, I can confirm that the blaring noise this unassuming device emitted was enough to frighten the flock of pigeons nesting outside, and would likely be just as effective in a more serious scenario. Even when heading home from a friend's house at night, I always walk with this alarm in my pocket, conveniently attached to my keys and easily accessible in case of emergency.

With a loop that easily fits onto your key ring or slides into a pocket of your purse, this alarm is accessible and sleek with a slim, smooth design. If you feel you are in danger, simply pull the pin and the device will emit a loud, flashing siren that will quickly draw attention to the situation and scare off potential threats. To turn it off, just place the pin back into the body of the alarm.

Although pepper spray and other common safety devices are not allowed on the plane with you, the Birdie alarm is suitable for travel and provides you with the peace of mind that you have a loud alarm at your fingertips. In fact, the alarm is set to 130dB — sure to attract the attention of passersby if you’re in danger.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)



And real customers attest that traveling with this device has put their minds at ease. “It’s loud, it’s bright, it’s easy to set off (and the one accidental set off was my own silly fault, not a design issue), and it immediately has everyone’s attention,” one shopper commented. “If you’re considering getting it, my recommendation is buy it already!”

One solo traveler shared that this was the assurance they needed to feel comforted on their trips. “Traveling alone is always uncertain and this little thing helps us feel a lot safer. The light and noise is really good too,” they wrote. They added, “A must-have in your bag or on your keys.” Another chimed in, “Getting ready to go on a solo trip and wanted something to make me [feel] a bit safer. I think this will do the trick.”

Even those who enjoy walking in nature on their own appreciate this small-yet-mighty device. “Every single woman should have one of these! I keep it with me whenever I am walking alone. Or when I go hiking in the early morning,” one customer explained.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $30)



Everyone deserves to enjoy the experience of traveling alone if they so choose, and while safety should always be a consideration, She’s Birdie’s Personal Safety Alarm gives you one less thing to worry about. Plus, the sale comes just in time for the holidays, making this the perfect stocking stuffer for your traveler friends or even someone moving to a new city.

With a bright, flashing strobe light and blaring 130dB alarm, this is one addition to your keychain you’re not going to want to pass up on. Right now the alarm is on sale for just $24 during Cyber Week at Amazon. You’ll want to act fast though — we’re not sure how long this deal will last.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

