Salamander Resorts Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary This Year — Here's How Owner Sheila Johnson Built a Hotel Empire

After a career in television, Sheila Johnson, the cofounder of BET, decided to open a hotel in Virginia. 10 years later, her portfolio of hotels is bigger and better than ever.

By Dana Givens
Published on August 12, 2023
Sheila Johnson
Sheila Johnson, CEO of Salamander Hotels & Resorts. Photo:

Drew Xeron/Courtesy of Salamander Resort & Spa

After a successful career in entertainment, Sheila Johnson, the cofounder of BET and America’s first Black female billionaire, took a risk to become a hotelier. It paid off — this year, she celebrates the 10th anniversary of the opening of her first hotel, Salamander Resort & Spa, in Virginia, one of seven properties now in her portfolio (others in the group include Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club and Half Moon Jamaica).

Ahead of the release of her memoir, "Walk Through Fire: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Triumph," which publishes this September, Johnson looks back with T+L.

The treelined entrance to Salamander Resort & Spa, in Middleburg, Virginia
The entrance to Salamander Resort & Spa, in Middleburg, Virginia.

Justin Kriel/Courtesy of Salamander Resort & Spa - Middleburg, Virginia.

What inspired you to move from television to the travel space?

“After BET, I was trying to rediscover myself and learn to be out on my own. When I moved to Virginia, I was still young enough to start a new career. So this 340-acre property in Middleburg came up for sale, and I decided to make a bid on it.” 

Why did you choose to open a resort there?

“The town was going downhill. So I knew that if I opened a resort, it would be the financial anchor. So far, it’s worked beautifully. We’ve added activities like the Middleburg Film Festival, and the American Ballet Theatre has performed. I like to bring experiences that the town can feed off.” 

How do you think Black travelers feel walking into a Salamander property, knowing that a Black woman owns this?

“Every time I drive to the Virginia hotel, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I built this.’ I’m very proud of myself, but to see faces of color coming through the door is really terrific. I want to go out of my way to meet as many guests as possible, because I want them to also feel a sense of ownership here.”

Where do you travel when you want to relax? 

“I go to my own house. I live on a 200-acre farm in Middleburg, and it’s the best. I can walk up to three miles and never leave the property. That’s my sanctuary.”

An exterior of Salamander Resort in Washington DC
Salamander Resort & Spa in Washington, DC.

Courtesy of Salamander Resort & Spa - Washington, DC

A version of this story first appeared in the August 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Force of One."

 

