The 10 Best Travel Products to Come Out of ‘Shark Tank’ That You Can Now Shop at Amazon

Unless you’re living under a rock you’ve almost certainly heard of Shark Tank — the ultra-popular reality show where budding entrepreneurs are afforded the opportunity to present their brilliant ideas to a panel of “Sharks” in a bid to get funding for their passion projects. From Bombas socks to Scrub Daddy dish sponges, the show has brought about a slew of winning ideas that have effectively transformed how we live today. And yes, that includes how we travel.

Taking inspiration from the television show that has revolutionized the product space, we rounded up the best travel-ready items to come out of Shark Tank that are guaranteed to make every adventure a smoother — and safer — experience. From the survival backpack that’s fully loaded with 72 hours’ worth of gear to keep you alive in the wilderness, to the portable safe that protects your phone, wallet, and other essentials while you’re traveling solo, keep reading to find the 10 best travel products that you can snag at Amazon ahead of your next vacation.

Cincha Travel Belt for Luggage

Amazon

A travel belt is a great way to secure your personal item atop your carry-on, offering the opportunity for hands-free travel without weighing down your shoulders. This durable strap that debuted in Season 14 of Shark Tank is adjustable up to 45 inches to fit around most bags you might bring with you on a trip, and it’s even available in 14 stylish patterns if you’re looking to add a little extra flair to your luggage. The sturdy metal buckle of this belt is designed to last for trip after trip, and generally makes maneuvering through the airport an effortless feat — especially if you’re in a rush.

AquaVault Mini FlexSafe Anti-theft Portable Travel Safe

Amazon

Have you ever embarked on a solo trip to the beach, only to hesitate going into the ocean for fear of getting your belongings stolen? This compact, portable safe from AquaVault (Season 6) is a genius solution for keeping your items safe and secure as it easily latches onto a beach chair, table, and even your belt in order to prevent theft while you’re traveling. The safe is made with five layers of slash-proof nylon fabric, and is easy to use while providing you with the necessary peace of mind that you can still enjoy your vacation without worrying about your travel documents, phone, and wallet.

Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag

Amazon

While initially designed for use as food storage, this leakproof, reusable silicone bag from Season 9 is actually perfect for keeping your toiletries contained during travel — one Travel + Leisure writer swears by it for storing liquids. Plus, it can even hold some additional snacks if you’re aiming to be prepared for a long day of sightseeing. These airtight storage bags offer plenty of space for food, skincare, or really anything you’d like to store while you’re on the go, and since they’re reusable the brand has asserted that each bag replaces 260 single-use plastic bags each year. When you’re done, simply wash it like you would a dish and you’re ready to use it again. Honestly, they’re great for both travel and everyday life.

Bombas Solids Black Ankle Sock 4-pack

Amazon

Bombas have taken the world by storm since they were initially introduced on Shark Tank back in 2014 during Season 6, and these ultra-soft, high-quality socks are the perfect travel companion for active vacationers. Not only do they not slide down your heel like other, flimsier socks, but they’re also designed with a cushioned footbed for optimal support with every step. The snug fit is also great for traveling because while they’re not intended as a compression sock, they still offer the ideal seamless fit to keep you comfortable all day long.

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket

Amazon

Looking for a packable blanket to bring along during camping excursions, beach trips, and everything in between? Well, the Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket is the most functional, insulated selection to keep you warm and comfortable regardless of the temperature during your next outdoor adventure. A water-repellent exterior is ideal for camping trips and nights by the fire, and it even comes with a water-resistant stuff sack to make for easy packing at the end of your trip. Plus, the blanket features four corner loops so you can stake it to the ground if you’re worried about the wind carrying away your setup. Since appearing on Shark Tank Season 12, the blanket has become incredibly popular, even making the cut for Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022.

Uncharted Supply Co. The Seventy2 Pro 2-person Survival System

Amazon

Backpackers, campers, and even road trippers can take solace in knowing that this singular pack from Shark Tank Season 9 is equipped with everything they might need to be prepared for an emergency — and it’s incredibly comfortable to carry. This sturdy pack is 100 percent waterproof to keep your gear dry and ready for use, and an adjustable hip belt and shoulder straps are easily customizable for travelers of all sizes.

The bag itself contains 72 hours’ worth of survival supplies without weighing you down, including food rations, first aid gear, an emergency shelter, and even fire starters. One zipper front pocket offers ample space for extra snacks and dry clothing, while hip belt pockets and a water bottle compartment help you stay organized and prepared to confidently take on the elements.

Larq Self-Cleaning Bottle

Amazon

A good water bottle is essential for any vacation if you’re tired of constantly purchasing a cold drink while on the go, and this self-cleaning bottle from Larq, which debuted on Season 12, is the perfect option to eliminate concerns of built-up bacteria if you don’t have time to clean it during your travels. The cap of this bottle uses non-toxic mercury-free LED technology to sanitize the inside of your bottle and the water within, effectively neutralizing odor and potential bacteria growth throughout the day. At the touch of a button you can achieve a sparkling clean hydration experience, and the bottle is even vacuum insulated to provide a cold and refreshing beverage for up to 24 hours.

Kinfield Daily Dew Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen

Amazon

By now you know that wearing sunscreen daily is a must, and the Kinfield Daily Dew Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen from Season 14 contains SPF 35 to protect against harsh rays while remaining both water and sweat-resistant — not to mention it’s reef-safe. This product combines your sunscreen and moisturizer into one bottle, providing your skin with a healthy and fresh glow while nourishing your complexion from within. Plus, the sunscreen is lightly tinted so you never have to worry about blending in a harsh white-cast or streakiness, even on the sweatiest days.

Sunflow Beach Chair

Amazon

The biggest deterrent of bringing a beach chair along with you for a day in the sun may be how difficult they tend to be to carry, but the Sunflow beach chair is compact, portable, and designed for everything from taking a nap to enjoying a conversation surrounded by friends. These chairs that gained success after Season 13 of Shark Tank are designed with rust-resistant aluminum so you know you’re investing in a chair that will be around for the long haul; plus, it weighs just under 10 pounds with the capacity to hold up to 250 pounds for your most relaxing days without a care in the world. And no matter how you like to recline, the chair is built to sit at four different positions to support you all day long.

Sand Cloud Turkish Beach Towel

Amazon

If you’re tired of trying to enjoy a day at the beach while being plagued by the sand coating your towel, these Sand Cloud towels that made a splash in Season 8 of Shark Tank are here to save the day. Not only are they quick-drying and easy to pack up after taking one final dip in the ocean at the end of the day, but they’re also designed to be sand-resistant so you don’t have to worry about the gritty particles becoming embedded in the material, as with your traditional terry cloth towels. As an added bonus, 10 percent of profits from every sale is donated towards marine conservation efforts.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

