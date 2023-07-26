Travelers’ Favorite RFID-blocking Wallet Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's ‘Absolutely Pickpocket-proof’

Whether you’re embarking on your first vacation or your hundredth, it’s important to always stay aware of your valuable belongings while you’re out and about. Tourists are increasingly likely to be preyed upon by pickpockets, so taking extra precautions to keep your belongings safe is never a bad idea — especially in more densely populated cities.

Your wallet is the most valuable item you’ll likely have with you during your travels, and there’s one product that has completely transformed what it means to keep your valuables safe. Right now, the Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet is on sale at Amazon for 46 percent off, taking the price down to just $14 and saving you from theft (and stress) along the way.

This lightweight and protective travel wallet is made with a durable nylon and mesh material that not only safely stores your cards and cash, but also features RFID-blocking technology that protects you from virtual theft as well. For those unaware, RFID stands for radio frequency identification, meaning that advanced thieves could compromise your cards and passport purely through wireless means.

Designed to conveniently attach to your belt, this wallet simply tucks into the front pocket of your pants or shorts to completely eliminate the threat of pickpockets while remaining slim and easy to travel with and access in a hurry. Three spacious pockets make this wallet excellent for storing your cards, passport, and cash while you’re on the go, also functioning as a storage space for your important travel documents. Not to mention this sleek wallet has earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings at Amazon, securing its spot as a must-have for any adventurer — new travelers and experienced jet-setters alike.

Shoppers have shared their endless praise for this secure and slim wallet, touting it as a major player in keeping their items safe and secure regardless of their destination. One traveler revealed that they took this wallet on a two-week vacation and “wore it every day.” They noted that it made them feel “safer, more organized, and less likely to accidentally lose my most essential items,” adding that it was “easy” to access while attached to their belt and “not that awkward to do in public.”

Another customer shared that this wallet actually saved them from losing their essentials to a “sloppy pickpocketer,” noting that since then, they “use it every time” they travel and it “will easily fit anything,” including their passport. Plus, one shopper revealed that while traveling to Greece they felt “totally confident walking around the most heavily touristed areas since this pack is absolutely pickpocket-proof.” In fact, they dubbed it their “go-to travel wallet,” adding that it was “comfortable and easily accessible.”

Pickpocketing is one of the most common threats while traveling, and even RFID-theft has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. That’s why the Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet has been named “Amazon’s Choice” of the many travel wallets on the site, giving you the peace of mind you deserve while you’re on the go. Right now, this lightweight and surprisingly spacious wallet is on sale for an impressive 46 percent off at Amazon, so you can embark on the rest of your summertime travels without sweating the small stuff.

But why stop there? Amazon is practically overflowing with travel-ready wallets, so keep reading to find the other stylish (and secure) picks they have on sale right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $14.

