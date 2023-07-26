Travelers’ Favorite RFID-blocking Wallet Is 46% Off at Amazon — and It's ‘Absolutely Pickpocket-proof’

Shoppers swear it’s “absolutely pickpocket-proof.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on July 26, 2023

Whether you’re embarking on your first vacation or your hundredth, it’s important to always stay aware of your valuable belongings while you’re out and about. Tourists are increasingly likely to be preyed upon by pickpockets, so taking extra precautions to keep your belongings safe is never a bad idea — especially in more densely populated cities. 

Your wallet is the most valuable item you’ll likely have with you during your travels, and there’s one product that has completely transformed what it means to keep your valuables safe. Right now, the Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet is on sale at Amazon for 46 percent off, taking the price down to just $14 and saving you from theft (and stress) along the way. 

Amazon Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet w/RFID Blocker

Amazon

This lightweight and protective travel wallet is made with a durable nylon and mesh material that not only safely stores your cards and cash, but also features RFID-blocking technology that protects you from virtual theft as well. For those unaware, RFID stands for radio frequency identification, meaning that advanced thieves could compromise your cards and passport purely through wireless means. 

Designed to conveniently attach to your belt, this wallet simply tucks into the front pocket of your pants or shorts to completely eliminate the threat of pickpockets while remaining slim and easy to travel with and access in a hurry. Three spacious pockets make this wallet excellent for storing your cards, passport, and cash while you’re on the go, also functioning as a storage space for your important travel documents. Not to mention this sleek wallet has earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings at Amazon, securing its spot as a must-have for any adventurer — new travelers and experienced jet-setters alike. 

Amazon Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet w/RFID Blocker

Amazon

Shoppers have shared their endless praise for this secure and slim wallet, touting it as a major player in keeping their items safe and secure regardless of their destination. One traveler revealed that they took this wallet on a two-week vacation and “wore it every day.” They noted that it made them feel “safer, more organized, and less likely to accidentally lose my most essential items,” adding that it was “easy” to access while attached to their belt and “not that awkward to do in public.”

Another customer shared that this wallet actually saved them from losing their essentials to a “sloppy pickpocketer,” noting that since then, they “use it every time” they travel and it “will easily fit anything,” including their passport. Plus, one shopper revealed that while traveling to Greece they felt “totally confident walking around the most heavily touristed areas since this pack is absolutely pickpocket-proof.” In fact, they dubbed it their “go-to travel wallet,” adding that it was “comfortable and easily accessible.”

Amazon Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet w/RFID Blocker

Amazon

Pickpocketing is one of the most common threats while traveling, and even RFID-theft has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. That’s why the Shacke Hidden Travel Belt Wallet has been named “Amazon’s Choice” of the many travel wallets on the site, giving you the peace of mind you deserve while you’re on the go. Right now, this lightweight and surprisingly spacious wallet is on sale for an impressive 46 percent off at Amazon, so you can embark on the rest of your summertime travels without sweating the small stuff.

But why stop there? Amazon is practically overflowing with travel-ready wallets, so keep reading to find the other stylish (and secure) picks they have on sale right now. 

More RFID-blocking Travel Wallets at Amazon

FurArt Slim Minimalist Wallet

Amazon FurArt Slim Minimalist Wallet, Front Pocket Wallets, RFID Blocking, Credit Card Holder for Men&Women

Amazon

Hayvenhurst Slim Wallet

Amazon Hayvenhurst Slim Wallet For Men - Front Pocket RFID Blocking Minimalist Wallet For Men

Amazon

Timberland Men’s Leather RFID-blocking Passcase Security Wallet

Amazon Timberland Men's Leather RFID Blocking Passcase Security Wallet

Amazon

Toughergun Women’s RFID-blocking Bifold Wallet

Amazon Toughergun Womens Rfid Blocking Small Compact Bifold Luxury Genuine Leather Pocket Wallet Ladies Mini Purse with ID Window

Amazon

