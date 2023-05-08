This Semi-private Jet Company Has Surprisingly Affordable Membership — and You Never Have to Set Foot in a Commercial Airport

Set Jet doesn't work like most semi-private jet companies, but that's part of its charm.

Published on May 8, 2023
Interior of a SetJet private plane
Photo:

Courtesy of SetJet

Over the last decade, semi-private jet companies have become extremely popular, transporting passengers in luxury without the hassle (and exorbitant cost) that comes with owning a private jet. While most semi-private jet companies offer regularly scheduled shuttle services, Set Jet operates a little differently. There's no published schedule — instead, members can "charter" a jet to take them from A to B whenever they need, or they can book a seat on another member's flight. The system can take a little getting used to, so read on to find out everything you need to know about Set Jet — and how best to use it.

How Does Set Jet Work?

Set Jet operates a fleet of five Bombardier Challenger 850 aircraft. These aircraft don't fly on regular schedules. Instead, they're on standby whenever a member needs them. Using Set Jet's app, members can book a flight between any two destinations included in their membership plan, as long as they do so 24 hours in advance for domestic destinations and a week ahead for international ones. Other members can then book seats on that flight up to 30 minutes before departure. If no one books those seats, then you're on a true private jet! Set Jet differentiates the two options as "booking a flight," which means you're the one who initiated the flight, and "buying a seat," which means you're joining someone else's flight.

As with most private jet companies, Set Jet typically operates out of private terminals, meaning you can skip the whole TSA security process. In fact, you can show up for your flight as little as 20 minutes before departure.

Exterior of a SetJet private plane on a tarmac

Courtesy of SetJet

Where Does Set Jet Fly?

Set Jet currently flies to seven destinations, with another seven coming soon. The current destinations are:

  • Los Angeles (including LAX, Van Nuys, and Burbank)
  • Orange County, California
  • San Diego
  • Cabo San Lucas
  • Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Las Vegas
  • Salt Lake City

Set Jet is also planning to expand to the following destinations imminently:

  • New York
  • Miami
  • West Palm Beach, Florida
  • Austin, Texas
  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • Aspen, Colorado

Standard Set Jet members will only be able to fly to destinations in California, Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, and Texas, while members who upgrade to an Elite Membership will also have access to New York, Miami, and West Palm Beach.

How Much Does a Set Jet Membership Cost?

A standard Set Jet membership costs $99.95 per month, and there's no monthly commitment — you can cancel at any time. An elite Set Jet membership costs $999.95 per month and requires a 12-month commitment. The membership price does not include a one-time $99.95 fee for a security check, nor does it include the actual cost of a seat on a flight.

Interior of a bathroom on a SetJet private plane

Courtesy of SetJet

How Much Do Set Jet Flights Cost?

They start at $750 one-way for regional flights and $1,330 one-way for flights to Cabo San Lucas. Note that booking a seat on a flight does not guarantee you a specific seat on the plane: seating is first-come, first-served.

Is There a Dress Code on Set Jet?

Yes, passengers must adhere to a dress code when flying Set Jet. A few prohibited items include collarless t-shirts, athleisure, cropped tops, flip-flops, and short miniskirts. You can find the full dress code in Set Jet's FAQ section.

Can Pets Fly on Set Jet?

Yes, pets can fly on Set Jet, but only dogs, cats, and birds. Other animals will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Pets that weigh 20 pounds or less can be brought on board for free, while there is a $250 fee for pets weighing 21 to 60 pounds and a $350 fee for pets weighing 61 pounds or more. 

How Many Bags Can You Bring on Set Jet?

Set Jet passengers are permitted one checked bag with a 50-pound weight limit and one personal item with a 20-pound limit. Additional bags may be permitted onboard on a case-by-case basis if the passenger gives advanced notice. Fees for additional or overweight baggage are $50 for domestic flights and $100 for international flights.

