Here's Exactly How Long You Can Stay at Someone's House Before Wearing out Your Welcome

At some point, time spent as an overnight guest is too much time.

Published on December 13, 2022
Family house guests
Photo:

FG Trade/Getty Images

It’s the holiday season, which means either you’re heading to a loved one’s home for a visit or your friends and family are coming to you. Either way, you’re sure to have a great time.

But maybe not as much time as you think.

According to Serta Simmons Bedding's Sleep Disruptors Survey, which polled 2,000 Americans across generations, 49% of respondents said they believe spending four days or more at someone’s home as a guest is too much. Luckily, 79% of those polled said their guests abide by this social normal, staying four nights or less throughout the holidays. 

And really, it’s important to abide by this rule because, as the survey showed, both hosts and guests lose a ton of sleep during these visits. In fact, the bedding company noted, “those hosting friends and family during the holidays lose two and a half hours of sleep per day when prepping to have others in their home.” 

Infographic of study as stated in article text

Courtesy of Serta Simmons Bedding

As for guests, the company noted that 75% of participants said their sleep cycle is thrown off during a stay because they often feel like they need to go to bed and wake up at the same time as their host. 

"Whether hosting guests or staying with a friend or family member this holiday season, it's important to prioritize a good night's sleep," JD Velilla, head of sleep experience at Serta Simmons Bedding, shared in a statement. "When and where possible, try to stick to your normal routine, which may include daily exercise, consistent mealtimes and sleep/wake times, and pre-sleep activities like meditation."

And, you know, maybe limit your stays to three days, four if you’re really pushing it. 

