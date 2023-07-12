T+L Editors’ Favorite Inflatable Stand-up Paddle Board Is 46% Off for Prime Day — but Only Until Midnight

Scoop up this SereneLife SUP to elevate your summer of fun while it’s as low as $220.

By
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox, Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 03:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off Deal: Inflatable Kayak Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

We love using paddle boards to explore while we’re on the lake, and inflatable paddle boards make it that much easier. Not only do they provide the durability and sturdy support of a standard paddle board, but they’re also easy to deflate into a compact size that’s easy to transport. Travel + Leisure editors tested 20 inflatable paddle boards and the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board was our absolute favorite for portability, ease of use, and overall quality. You can now get this board for yourself for as low as $220 on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (6 Inches Thick) with Premium SUP Accessories & Carry Bag

Amazon

This paddle board from SereneLife comes with everything you need to hit your nearest body of water without the hassle of latching a traditional board to your vehicle. The hand pump ensures a quick inflation time of about 10 minutes, so you don’t waste a moment of fun. It also comes with its own compact carrying bag as well as ankle leash, adjustable paddle, plastic fin, and repair kit. 

When fully inflated, the board is 10.5 feet long and can’t support paddlers up to 275 pounds. It also remains lightweight and easy to carry, weighing less than 14 pounds on its own, so you can move it from place to place with ease. Despite the light design, this inflatable paddle board is extremely durable. The PVC exterior stands up to gravel, dirt, and rocks without showing many signs of wear and tear, so you can be sure to enjoy this for years to come.

Amazon SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (6 Inches Thick) with Premium SUP Accessories & Carry Bag

Amazon

We’re not the only ones who fell in love with this inflatable paddle board. It has more than 18,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love this board for its quality, affordability, and overall stability. “First and foremost, the quality of the Serene Life SUP is outstanding,” one shopper wrote. “The board itself is incredibly sturdy and well-built, providing a stable and secure platform on the water. I appreciate the attention to detail in its construction, ensuring durability and longevity.”

Shoppers also love that the SereneLife is easy to use right out of the box, whether you’re an expert or beginner. “This was my first time using a SUP (stand up paddle board) and I spent almost four hours out on the lake,” one customer wrote. “It was very durable, easy to use, and honestly amazing!”

Amazon SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (6 Inches Thick) with Premium SUP Accessories & Carry Bag

Amazon

Whether you live on a lake or have a fun outdoor excursion on your summer to-do list, you don’t want to miss this deal on our favorite inflatable paddle board. Compact, easy to carry, and incredibly durable, we love this board for camping trips, daily use, and fun in the sun. Now up to 46 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, beginners and experts alike are sure to love all of the adventures they’ll have on the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

If you want to check out inflatable paddle boards in different sizes, or maybe want one that can support multiple people, shop these other great deals on boards that are all on sale for Prime Day, with prices starting at just $154.

More Inflatable Paddle Boards on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards

Amazon Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards with Premium SUP Paddle Board Accessories

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $225 (originally $400)

Heyboard Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon HEYBOARD Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board 10'6"Ã32"Ã6" Standup Paddleboard with Premium SUP Accessories & Backpack

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $203 (originally $240)

Tigerxbang Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards

Amazon TIGERXBANG Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards 10'x 31" x 6" with Premium SUP Board Accessories

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $300)

10'6'' Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon YASKA 10'6'' Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board,Sup Paddle Board with All Premium SUP Accessories

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $154 (originally $199)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $220. 

Lululemon Compete Roundup Tout
14 Lululemon Finds From the 'We Made Too Much' Section That Made This Former Employee Even Do a Double Take
One-Off Deal: Steeply Discounted Portable Charger Tout
This Traveler-loved Portable Charger Has 50,000+ 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It’s Over Half Off Today
The 68 Best Luggage Deals Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon Prime Day Tout
The 68 Best Luggage Deals Are Up to 70% Off for Amazon Prime Day — but Only Until Tonight
