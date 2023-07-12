T+L Editors’ Favorite Inflatable Stand-up Paddle Board Is 46% Off for Prime Day — but Only Until Midnight

We love using paddle boards to explore while we’re on the lake, and inflatable paddle boards make it that much easier. Not only do they provide the durability and sturdy support of a standard paddle board, but they’re also easy to deflate into a compact size that’s easy to transport. Travel + Leisure editors tested 20 inflatable paddle boards and the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board was our absolute favorite for portability, ease of use, and overall quality. You can now get this board for yourself for as low as $220 on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon

This paddle board from SereneLife comes with everything you need to hit your nearest body of water without the hassle of latching a traditional board to your vehicle. The hand pump ensures a quick inflation time of about 10 minutes, so you don’t waste a moment of fun. It also comes with its own compact carrying bag as well as ankle leash, adjustable paddle, plastic fin, and repair kit.

When fully inflated, the board is 10.5 feet long and can’t support paddlers up to 275 pounds. It also remains lightweight and easy to carry, weighing less than 14 pounds on its own, so you can move it from place to place with ease. Despite the light design, this inflatable paddle board is extremely durable. The PVC exterior stands up to gravel, dirt, and rocks without showing many signs of wear and tear, so you can be sure to enjoy this for years to come.

Amazon

We’re not the only ones who fell in love with this inflatable paddle board. It has more than 18,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love this board for its quality, affordability, and overall stability. “First and foremost, the quality of the Serene Life SUP is outstanding,” one shopper wrote. “The board itself is incredibly sturdy and well-built, providing a stable and secure platform on the water. I appreciate the attention to detail in its construction, ensuring durability and longevity.”

Shoppers also love that the SereneLife is easy to use right out of the box, whether you’re an expert or beginner. “This was my first time using a SUP (stand up paddle board) and I spent almost four hours out on the lake,” one customer wrote. “It was very durable, easy to use, and honestly amazing!”

Amazon

Whether you live on a lake or have a fun outdoor excursion on your summer to-do list, you don’t want to miss this deal on our favorite inflatable paddle board. Compact, easy to carry, and incredibly durable, we love this board for camping trips, daily use, and fun in the sun. Now up to 46 percent off for Amazon Prime Day, beginners and experts alike are sure to love all of the adventures they’ll have on the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board.

If you want to check out inflatable paddle boards in different sizes, or maybe want one that can support multiple people, shop these other great deals on boards that are all on sale for Prime Day, with prices starting at just $154.

More Inflatable Paddle Boards on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $225 (originally $400)

Heyboard Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $203 (originally $240)

Tigerxbang Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $300)

10'6'' Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $154 (originally $199)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $220.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

