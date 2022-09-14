Amazon’s Best-selling Inflatable Paddleboard Is 50% Off — but Not for Much Longer

Summer technically may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to retire your paddleboard for the season quite yet. In fact, if you ask us, now’s just as good a time as any to hit the water, especially with the cooler temperatures, changing foliage, and smaller crowds. And if your go-to board is worse for wear after your summer adventures, we have amazing news: The SereneLife Inflatable Paddleboard is up to 50 percent off at Amazon right now.

Yup, you read that number right. Now’s your chance to save up to $250 dollars on the best-selling SUP paddleboard, which has more than 16,200 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend adding it to your cart ASAP. Note: The discount varies depending on which of the 12 colors you pick.

The SereneLife Inflatable Paddleboard maintains its best-seller status with its 10-foot 5-inch frame, which is 30 inches wide for optimal stabilization on the water. It’s made from durable dual-layer PVC material that’s coated with a high-pressure, UV- and corrosion-resistant laminated finish for long-lasting usage. The paddleboard’s triple bottom panel fins allow for enhanced maneuverability and hassle-free steering, and its anti-slip, cushioned top deck pad keeps you balanced and comfortable throughout the duration of your voyage. In fact, it earned a spot on Travel + Leisure’s Best Inflatable Paddleboards list for its impressive performance on rough waters.

The board’s inflatable, travel-friendly construction makes it portable and easy to assemble and disassemble as well as incredibly compact when not in use. In addition to the SereneLife Inflatable Paddleboard, shoppers also get a coiled ankle cuff safety leash, sturdy aluminum paddle, manual air pump, repair kit, and storage bag with their purchase. It’s also worth mentioning that the SUP paddleboard comes equipped with tie-down bungee cords so you can securely store small coolers, backpacks, waterproof pouches, water bottles, and more to keep your essentials safe and close when you’re out exploring.

“[This is] easily one of the best purchases I've made,” an Amazon customer raved. “If you are considering this board, I say go for it; [it’s] well worth the money.” Another reviewer highlighted that “it was easy to inflate with the manual pump within about 10 minutes,” and a third shopper said they were “impressed with [the board’s] stability from sitting, kneeling, and standing.”

One customer added that they “liked this paddleboard so much that we now have a total of four SereneLife paddleboards.” Vouching for its lightweight construction and portability, they also added that “the bag to put the boards in made it so much easier to carry. I’m 100 pounds and had no problem carrying the board in the bag and did not have any problems carrying the board once it was inflated.”

A pet owner chimed in to mention that “the board is steady and seems easy to balance on, even with a big dog” when they “toughed some bigger waves standing up.” Several reviewers also shared that “this board [is] very user-friendly for beginners,” and suits various age groups and experience levels. One shopper who brought their SereneLife Paddleboard on a family lake vacation in Maine was happy to report that “everyone from 5 to 70 years old took turns getting up on the board — some more gracefully than others. Definitely a good time.”

This shopper favorite has earned a stamp of approval from experienced paddleboarders, too. When reviewing its stability, a customer commented that they “find it easy to maintain balance even in choppy waters” and wrote, “after all of my journeys, I’ve yet to fall in, so I’m considering the stability to be A+.” Another shopper added, “our friends who are more experienced paddleboarders also enjoyed using these and appreciated their maneuverability. These paddleboards were a great find and I highly recommend them.”

Well, what are you waiting for? This deal is too good to pass up. Make sure to get the SereneLife Inflatable Paddleboard for up to 50 percent off while it’s on sale at Amazon today.

At the time of publishing, the price was as little as $230.

