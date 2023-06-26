This Inflatable Paddleboard Has 18,000+ 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It’s 60% Off

Nothing beats taking in nature’s beauty while floating on a paddleboard, and now is a better time than ever to invest in one of your own. Amazon Prime Day is back on July 11 and 12, and early deals are already available ahead of the blowout event, including on one of our favorite inflatable paddleboards. You can snag the top-rated SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for up to 60 percent off if you make the plunge now.

Whether you’re looking forward to a relaxing lake getaway or want to integrate paddleboarding into your regular fitness routine, SereneLife’s set is a great choice. This durable, easy-to-use inflatable paddleboard has more than 18,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. It comes with everything you need to get on the water, including a backpack case, pump, removable fin, and three adjustable paddles, all at an amazing markdown ahead of Prime Day. SereneLife even throws in a waterproof phone pouch to keep you connected during your paddle sessions.

The 6-inches-thick paddleboard was designed with stability top of mind. It’s 10.6 feet long and 2.75 wide and can support up to 330 pounds of paddlers, gear, and pets. Yogis will find the build and non-slip grip are great for practicing on the water. But if you want to just kick back and relax while enjoying the aquatic scenery, you can add a seat to your kit or bring a second water lover along for the ride.

Shoppers are ecstatic that this sturdy, “game-changer” inflatable paddleboard is actually easy to transport. One reviewer raved that it’s “absolutely amazing,” noting that they were easily able to fit two paddlers on top for some aquatic fun. “If I could buy another one, I definitely would. I think that it works just as well as non-inflatable paddleboards, and the packaging makes it so easy and small to transport!” the shopper wrote.

A number of shoppers have also noted that this is a great pick for taller paddlers. “The paddle board was sturdy and works great in the waves. It paddles easy and supports a larger framed guy like myself,” one reviewer wrote, while another shared that it handled their 6-foot, 4-inch frame “without a problem.” Despite the supportive construction, this inflatable paddleboard is also a breeze for kids to use. “It is nice and wide, perfect for beginners and younger children to handle,” a shopper shared.

Don’t expect to need to replace this inflatable paddleboard anytime soon, either. Shoppers are “confident” it’ll stay in great shape for the long haul, and some who have already owned it for years are vouching for its durability. “Three years later, the inflatable is doing so well. It's really sturdy and balanced compared to my hardboard,” one wrote.

You don’t need an Amazon account to snag the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, but you can sign up for free for the most convenient shopping experience, and remember that Prime Members have access to the best deals and amazing benefits and perks.

If you’re still looking for the perfect board to make all your summer dreams come true, check out these other great deals for Prime Day.

