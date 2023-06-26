This Inflatable Paddleboard Has 18,000+ 5-star Ratings at Amazon — and It’s 60% Off

Shoppers say it’s easy to transport and lasts for years on end.

By
Lydia Price
Lydia Price
Lydia Price
Lydia Price is the commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, where she writes and edits reviews about outdoor products. You can also read her articles on red carpet soirees, pop culture history, and health news in People magazine.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 02:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

PD Early One-Off Deal: Inflatable Paddle Board tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Nothing beats taking in nature’s beauty while floating on a paddleboard, and now is a better time than ever to invest in one of your own. Amazon Prime Day is back on July 11 and 12, and early deals are already available ahead of the blowout event, including on one of our favorite inflatable paddleboards. You can snag the top-rated SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for up to 60 percent off if you make the plunge now.

Amazon Prime Day SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (6 Inches Thick)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $260 (originally $649)

Whether you’re looking forward to a relaxing lake getaway or want to integrate paddleboarding into your regular fitness routine, SereneLife’s set is a great choice. This durable, easy-to-use inflatable paddleboard has more than 18,000 five-star reviews at Amazon. It comes with everything you need to get on the water, including a backpack case, pump, removable fin, and three adjustable paddles, all at an amazing markdown ahead of Prime Day. SereneLife even throws in a waterproof phone pouch to keep you connected during your paddle sessions.

The 6-inches-thick paddleboard was designed with stability top of mind. It’s 10.6 feet long and 2.75 wide and can support up to 330 pounds of paddlers, gear, and pets. Yogis will find the build and non-slip grip are great for practicing on the water. But if you want to just kick back and relax while enjoying the aquatic scenery, you can add a seat to your kit or bring a second water lover along for the ride. 

Amazon Prime Day SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (6 Inches Thick)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $270 (originally $500)

Shoppers are ecstatic that this sturdy, “game-changer” inflatable paddleboard is actually easy to transport. One reviewer raved that it’s “absolutely amazing,” noting that they were easily able to fit two paddlers on top for some aquatic fun. “If I could buy another one, I definitely would. I think that it works just as well as non-inflatable paddleboards, and the packaging makes it so easy and small to transport!” the shopper wrote.          

A number of shoppers have also noted that this is a great pick for taller paddlers. “The paddle board was sturdy and works great in the waves. It paddles easy and supports a larger framed guy like myself,” one reviewer wrote, while another shared that it handled their 6-foot, 4-inch frame “without a problem.” Despite the supportive construction, this inflatable paddleboard is also a breeze for kids to use. “It is nice and wide, perfect for beginners and younger children to handle,” a shopper shared.  

Amazon Prime Day SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (6 Inches Thick)

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $250 (originally $400)

Don’t expect to need to replace this inflatable paddleboard anytime soon, either. Shoppers are “confident” it’ll stay in great shape for the long haul, and some who have already owned it for years are vouching for its durability. “Three years later, the inflatable is doing so well. It's really sturdy and balanced compared to my hardboard,” one wrote.

You don’t need an Amazon account to snag the SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, but you can sign up for free for the most convenient shopping experience, and remember that Prime Members have access to the best deals and amazing benefits and perks

If you’re still looking for the perfect board to make all your summer dreams come true, check out these other great deals for Prime Day. 

More Best-selling Paddleboards at Amazon

Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Amazon Prime Day Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards with Premium

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $225 (originally $400)

Bluefin Cruise SUP Package

Amazon Prime Day Bluefin Cruise SUP Package | Stand Up Inflatable Paddle Board |

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $479 (originally $600)

Valwix Inflatable SUP

Amazon Prime Day Valwix Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board w/Electric Pump

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $320)

Akaso Inflatable Paddle Board

Amazon Prime Day AKASO Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, Yoga SUP

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $197 (originally $319)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $260. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

PD Early One-Off Deal: Backyard Resort Umbrella Tout
This ‘Luxurious,’ Resort-like Patio Umbrella Creates a ‘Nice Atmosphere’ in Any Backyard — and It’s on Sale
APD Early Deal Roundup: Best Versatile Two-Piece Outfit Roundup Under $50 for early Prime Day Tout
Amazon's 12 Top-rated Matching Sets Are Versatile, Breezy, and Perfect for Summer Travel — and All Under $50
Amazon Prime Day Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These 20 Secret Early Prime Day Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Announcement
Amazon Dished All the Details on Prime Day 2023 — Here are the Dates and the Best Deals You Can Shop Early
PD Early One-Off Deal: Jumpsuit Tout
People Say You'll Love This Ruffled Jumpsuit From the Moment You Try It on — and It's Up to 65% Off
Amazon Prime Day Deal One-Off Deal: Travel Backpack Tout
This ‘Perfect’ Travel Backpack Can Fit As Much As Your Carry-on Suitcase — and It’s 54% Off, but Not for Long
Amazon Prime Day Perfect Summer Day in the Park Tout
Everything You Need for a Perfect Summer Day in the Park — Starting at Just $7
PD Early One-Off Deal: Crossbody Bag Tout
Shoppers Call This Crossbody Bag the 'Perfect Travel Purse' — and It's 56% Off
Amazon Prime Day Flight Attendants Early Prime Deals Tout
Flight Attendants Share Their Amazon Prime Day Wish Lists, With Savings Up to 45% on Luggage and Accessories
Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These 20 Secret Early Prime Day Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Amazon Prime Day Early Deal Roundup: Fashion Item Roundup Under $50 Dresses Tout
Summer Dresses Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Here Are the 15 Best Deals
Amazon Prime Day Early Deal Roundup: Amazon Hiking Shoe and Sandal Deal Roundup Under $100
15 Expert-approved Hiking Boots and Sandals on Secret Sale for Under $100 Right Now at Amazon
PD EARLY ONE-OFF DEAL: JOGGERS TOUT
These Comfy Joggers Shoppers Call ‘Amazingly Soft’ Are Less Than $12 Each Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
PD Early Deal Roundup: Golf Gear Tout
The 35 Best Early Prime Day Deals for Golfers — Score Almost 80% Off on Gear and Apparel
PD Early One-Off Deal: Backyard Resort Umbrella Tout
This ‘Luxurious,’ Resort-like Patio Umbrella Creates a ‘Nice Atmosphere’ in Any Backyard — and It’s on Sale
Amazon Prime Day Early One-Off Deal: Comfy Show Tout
The Viral TikTok Sneakers That Travelers Walked ‘50,000 Steps in 2 Days’ in Are on Sale at Amazon
APD Early Deal Roundup: Best Versatile Two-Piece Outfit Roundup Under $50 for early Prime Day Tout
Amazon's 12 Top-rated Matching Sets Are Versatile, Breezy, and Perfect for Summer Travel — and All Under $50
Iâm an LA Native, and These Are the 15 California Styles I Tell People to Pack to Look Like a Local Tout
I’m an LA Local, and These Are the 14 California Styles I Tell People to Pack to Fit Right In