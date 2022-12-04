Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Paddleboard the ‘Best Gift Ever’ — and It’s Up to 43% Off Right Now

The holiday season is well underway, and now is the best time to grab thoughtful gifts for your loved ones without breaking the bank. And winter sales are perfect for snagging marked-down summer equipment to take your warmer weather activities to the next level. Considering the best gift for your outdoorsy friend? Amazon shoppers agree that this best-selling SereneLife Inflatable Paddleboard is sure to be a fan favorite — and right now it’s on sale up to 43 percent off.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $211 (originally $350)

A good paddleboard is both sturdy and stable, and with its triple bottom panel fins, this board from SereneLife is a great choice for pros and novices alike. Measuring 10-feet long and 32-inches wide, the board has plenty of surface area for you to get your footing, and a non-slip top deck makes it that much easier for beginners to learn the ropes. In fact, Travel + Leisure editors named it one of the best inflatable paddleboards for use on rough waters in particular. No wonder it has more than 16,700 five-star ratings at Amazon.

Perhaps most impressive is the full breadth of equipment that comes in this kit. Alongside the best-selling paddleboard is a safety leash with an attached ankle cuff, an oar pedal, a manual air pump, a patch repair kit, and even a storage bag to keep all the pieces contained. Made of double PVC material, this paddleboard is durable and ready to hit the water come summertime. It is worth noting that the discount is dependent on the color you choose; of the 12 available, the gray and black shade is the best deal at $211.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $229 (originally $340)

Starting any new activity can be daunting, but first-time paddleboard users note that this is the perfect beginner-friendly option at its price point. “I am new to paddleboarding, and after my first try I love it so far! Definitely recommend, [and] the value of this board for the price is great,” one customer explained. Another shopper raved, “My family bought this for me to enjoy the lake where I live. Best gift ever! It is really solid when inflated fully, yet light enough for me to handle.”

Paddleboarding can be a great pet-friendly activity, but not all inflatable boards are created equal. If you plan on taking your furry friend out onto the water with you, this stand-up paddleboard is durable enough that you don’t have to worry about it popping. One customer even shared that they “chose this brand because it stated it would hold up to canine use. It did not disappoint… very stable and canine nail resistant.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $285 (originally $500)

Since this is an inflatable paddleboard, many customers recommend grabbing an electric pump to make inflating easier. “I had no issues pumping it personally, but it takes a little more strength with the manual pump after 9-10 psi,” wrote one customer. Another agreed, sharing, “I also got an electric charger as the hand pumps are really hard to use,” but that it was “easy to inflate and was great on the river.”

Whether you’re looking to invest for yourself or give a seriously great holiday gift, the SereneLife Inflatable Paddleboard is the perfect choice — and this is one sale you’re not going to want to miss. Now that Cyber Monday has passed we’re not sure how much longer this deal will last, so don’t wait long.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

