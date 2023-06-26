Sequoia National Park’s Famous Generals Highway Will Fully Reopen Soon — What to Know

Generals Highway will open on July 1.

Published on June 26, 2023
Sequoia National Park

Travelers will once again be able to visit the Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park when the Generals Highway reopens this weekend.

The highway, which runs between the foothills and the Giant Forest, will reopen to the public on July 1, according to the National Park Service. The opening was initially postponed as crews worked to clear snow and make road repairs to recover from a historic winter.

Officials said road construction, however, is still continuing on two sections of the highway and traffic lights will be used to manage one-lane vehicle traffic.

“This reopening marks quite an accomplishment for the parks and the Federal Highways Administration who have jointly worked to restore public access to the most popular destination in Sequoia National Park during the busiest time of year,” the NPS wrote in a statement. “Although a great milestone, heavy damage from the winter storms still exists throughout the parks.”

The NPS added that park goers should exercise “caution and reduced speeds until permanent repairs are completed.”

Currently, access to the Giant Forest, where the famous 2,000-year-old General Sherman tree is located, is closed. However, park goers can head to Kings Canyon National Park where the Grant Grove — and access to the General Grant tree — is open.

While access to the Giant Forest will reopen next month, roads leading to the Cedar Grove area in Kings Canyon National Park and the Mineral King area in Sequoia National Park will “remain closed due to significant damage both inside and outside the park boundaries.” Several campgrounds in the parks will also remain closed for the summer.   

This isn’t the first time the NPS had to close off the famous Giant Forest to the public. In 2021, firefighters wrapped the massive General Sherman tree in aluminum-based burn-resistant material to protect it from a raging wildfire before finally welcoming visitors back a couple months later.

