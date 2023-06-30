I Stayed at This New $1,475-per-night Wellness Resort in the California Desert — and Learned Why It's One of the Best New Hotels in the World

I had some idea of what awaited behind the massive wooden gates as they swung open to welcome me to Sensei Porcupine Creek. After all, the luxury wellness resort made Travel + Leisure's 2023 It List of the best new hotels in the world. Still, the first glimpse of the opulent landscape of palms, cacti, and flowering plants beyond the gates was breathtaking.



Chris Simpson

Located near Palm Springs in the foothills of the Santa Rosa Mountains, Sensei’s 230-acre property is also home to a stunning art collection. Along the road to the main estate building, we passed several examples — the colorful numerals of Robert Indiana’s “One Through Zero (The Ten Numbers)” spaced among trees and lush grasses. Overlooking a waterfall and winding stream, a gleaming white puppy sculpture, “Your Dog” by Yoshitomo Nara, seemingly guards the road into the estate.

Noah Webb

There’s no traditional reception desk and check-in process — your Sensei experience begins immediately with a refreshing beverage and a brief tour. We started in the main estate building which houses Sensei by Nobu restaurant, a sushi bar, 10 guest rooms, and an expansive living room that opens to the garden and pool area. Eight villas — two and four-bedroom buildings with full kitchens, teak bathtubs, furnished patios, and outdoor showers — are hidden among dense landscaping for beauty and privacy. In addition, four one-bedroom casitas are gathered around a courtyard, each with a secluded back patio and heated spa, for a total of 22 guest accommodations.

Noah Webb

Wellness programs at Sensei Porcupine Creek (and at the first Sensei property on the Hawaiian island of Lanai) are modeled on the science-based Sensei Way, focused on the paths of Move, Nourish, and Rest. Guests are supported by trained Sensei guides and practitioners who help to develop personalized plans, with the option to choose a self-guided package or one of the more structured Optimal Wellbeing programs.

The five-day Rest and Recovery Program, with an integrated team of Sensei guides, helps to manage stress, improve sleep quality, and establish healthy habits. The Optimal Wellbeing Program begins with a team of Sensei Guides, nutritionists, exercise physiologists, and mindfulness coaches who analyze guests’ health data and then develop a plan to help meet their personal goals. Other Optimal Wellbeing Programs focus on improving overall wellness along with enhancing golf and tennis performance.

Tanveer Badal

My first experience with Restorative Yoga was delightfully relaxing, and the next day, Wall Yoga was great fun, using straps and loops secured to the wall to assist the stretches. But nothing was as pleasurable as my 90-minute desert herb poultice and oil massage, a combination of meditation, breathwork, heat, and moisture. On my own, I spent time in the pool and hot tub, strolled through the grounds, and played a round of golf on the spectacular course.

Guests can take advantage of private fitness instruction and sessions on nutrition, meditation, and more. A full schedule of daily group activities includes hikes, breathwork, strength training, and a variety of yoga classes. Tours of the art collection combine a leisurely walk with an introduction to the world-class sculptures and artwork displayed throughout the property.

Noah Webb

Every meal at Sensei felt like a special occasion, from breakfast avocado toast or Jidori egg hot pot (a creative combination of crispy shiitake mushrooms, steamed organic egg, and caviar) to dinner at the intimate Sushi Bar or Sensei by Nobu restaurant. Traditional Nobu favorites like black cod miso and prime beef toban yaki are on the menu, along with dishes from the Sensei Nourish Menu, a “culinary collaboration between Nobu and Dr. David Agus that focuses on plant-forward, colorful, and nutritionally balanced dishes, infusing the science of healthy eating with traditional Nobu flavors and combinations.” I was also pleased to see an extensive menu of cocktails and wine to enjoy with dinner.

Sensei was founded by technology pioneer and co-founder of Oracle, Larry Ellison, and Dr. David Agus, a leading physician and scientist. The Sensei Way relies on scientific evidence, personalized service, and wellness professionals with advanced degrees in their fields. This background, along with my experiences at Sensei, inspired confidence in every expert, instructor, and spa practitioner I met. As much as I appreciated their expertise and advice, I was just as impressed by their warmth and genuine desire that their guests enjoy every aspect of the Sensei experience.

As I drove past the shining white puppy and took a last glance at the golf course bordering the road, I decided that my first visit to Sensei Porcupine Creek would not be my last. While I took some practical wellness ideas with me, I just know that I’m going to need a refresher in the not too distant future.

