This Celebrity-loved Handbag Line Just Launched a Rare Sale — and Prices Are Up to 60% Off

Finding a look-alike handbag worn by a celebrity can be satisfying, but it pales in comparison to owning the exact style they’ve donned. Celebrity-loved brand Senreve is making this fantasy a much more palatable reality right now thanks to a massive, under-the-radar sale.

For a limited time, you can score discounts up to 60 percent on the exact same bags carried by Hollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Anna Kendrick, and Brie Larson. The Italian brand’s rare sale includes beloved and versatile styles perfect for in-air or on the road travel like its Mini Alunna, Midi Maestra, and Coda Belt Bag, just to name a few. These steep discounts are a reflection of the brand’s commitment to sustainability. Instead of disposing of the bags in landfills, Senreve cuts prices on soon-to-be-retiring styles to help them find a home — a big win for everyone.

Read on to see our top picks from this popular brand’s sale that’s happening right now.

Mini Alunna Bag

Senreve

To buy: senreve.com, $374 (originally $575)

This exact Mini Alunna bag in pebbled sage was seen on Sarah Michelle Gellar. She carried this style as a handheld purse, but it can also be worn as a mini backpack or crossbody for sightseeing adventures. This bag comes with an exterior card holder for easy accessibility and the interior consists of two pockets with a central compartment that can hold your keys and phone.

Midi Maestra

Senreve

To buy: senreve.com, $525 (originally $875)

Brie Larson wore the Midi Maestra in lavender, and while that color is no longer available, the bag comes in several other shades that are currently on sale. This backpack has ample interior space with eight compartments, a padded tablet sleeve, and central pocket for an 11-inch laptop. It also has adjustable straps for comfort and metal feet to protect the base. If you’re looking for another backpack style, Senreve also has the Fiore Bucket Bag on sale for $525 (originally $875). You can convert both of these bags into other styles, like a crossbody or a tote.

Coda Belt Bag

Senreve

To buy: senreve.com, $237 (originally $395)

Leave it to celebrities like Selma Blair to make a fanny pack look cool. This Coda Belt Bag can fit your most important travel essentials and it has an exterior cardholder and two inner pockets. True to Senreve’s versatile products, this bag can be worn as a belt bag, crossbody, or sling bag to suit your many needs on the go.

No matter your style, Senreve’s handbag line is full of convertible options to take with you on your next trip, but these prices won’t last long. Shop the sale to save up to 60 percent today.

