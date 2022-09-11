This Stylish, Travel-friendly Crossbody Converts to a Backpack — and Shoppers Say It Fits "Surprisingly a Lot'

Your purse is just as essential to your outfit as comfortable clothes and footwear. And when you’re traveling, it’s always a good idea to make sure that your go-to bag is equal parts stylish and functional — and that it can adapt to your changing itinerary, taking you from morning to night (especially if you’re wanting to pack light). Looking for the perfect travel purse that can do it all? Then, the Senreve Circa Bag definitely needs to be on your radar.

Measuring 7.25 inches by 7 inches by 2.5 inches, the luxurious convertible bag can be worn four different ways thanks to its versatile design, which allows it to act as a crossbody, shoulder bag, top-handle purse, and backpack by simply adjusting the straps. It’s made from Senreve’s durable, hand-stitched, pebbled Italian leather and boasts impressive scratch, stain, and water resistance that can stand up to the wear and tear that comes with long travel days.

Senreve

To buy: senreve.com, $595

Additionally, the Circa Bag’s supple construction gives it a buttery softness that’s lightweight, but it maintains its shape over time. For added flair, its straps tie together to resemble a ribbon, a unique detail that instantly elevates your favorite travel outfits. As its name suggests, it has a circular shape that feels both modern and timeless, and its flat base sets it apart from its counterparts while ensuring that it can stand on its own — whether you’re setting it down on your tray table during a flight, a restaurant booth, or on your desk at the office.

As for the interior, it’s lined with a velvety micro-suede material and equipped with two slip pockets for small essentials like headphones, hand sanitizer, keys, and sunglasses, as well card slots to keep your travel documents organized (which means you don't necessarily need to tote around a wallet). There’s also a slip pocket on the front, plus an additional card slot on the back. According to the brand, the Circa Bag is big enough to fit up to an iPhone 12.

Shoppers have their choice between 10 colors, which range from classic neutrals like black, brown, and creamy beige to statement-making hues of sage green, blush pink, icy silver-gray, and marine blue. Most of the colors are limited edition (and about to sell out as we speak), so make sure you add your favorite one to your cart ASAP.

The Senreve Circa Bag is currently touting a perfect five-star rating from shoppers, many praising the purse’s quality, versatility, and stylishness. “Such a beautiful, small bag,” raved a reviewer. “The color is so gorgeous [in real life] and the leather is what we can expect of Senreve: the best quality.” They went on to say that they “love the versatility of this bag and that this color can take me through all the seasons. It will definitely get a lot of wear.”

Another customer wrote, “[It’s] a very cute little bag that fits surprisingly a lot. Even a big phone can still fit in it quite comfortably.” Chiming in, a third shopper shared that Senreve’s Circa Bag is “perfect for when you are running some errands. I take my necessities and [wear] it [a]cross shoulders to keep my hands free.” They concluded their review, saying that it’s “worth every dollar.”

Further singing its praises, a fourth buyer commented that the bag is a “timeless piece” and “definitely a must-have,” adding that “I knew it was a great buy when I first laid my eyes on it.” A final reviewer also highlighted that you can further customize the Circa Bag by replacing its leather straps with one of Senreve’s stunning removable chains. They wrote that the “perfect mini bag” looked “so luxurious with [the] gold chain.” You can explore all of Senreve’s straps and chain offerings here.

If you ask us, one can never have enough purses. Upgrade your current travel purse situation with the reviewer-loved Senreve Circa Bag, and be prepared to tote it around everywhere.

