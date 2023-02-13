This Under-the-radar Costa Rican Beach Town Now Has a Chic Hotel Perfect for Digital Nomads

If surf, sand, sun, and lush tropical views teeming with wildlife sound like your ideal vacation — or remote work location — then Sendero, a new boutique hotel opening on Feb. 16 in Nosara, Costa Rica, should be at the top of your wish list.

Fully embracing the Costa Rican beach town's signature laidback vibe, popular with yogis and surf enthusiasts, the hotel marries chic contemporary design with Costa Rica's beautiful nature. The property's 25 rooms are a stylish and secluded retreat catering to wellness-minded travelers, located a two-minute walk from the four-mile protected Playa Guiones (hence the hotel's name, which means "short path" in Spanish).

Courtesy of Sendero

Courtesy of Sendero

The architecture and design borrow elements from traditional haciendas, such as exposed wood beams, arches, and ceramic tiling, and use local and recycled materials to keep up with the property's sustainability efforts. Of course, nature plays a central role in Sendero's décor; Each accommodation has an outdoor shower overlooking a neighboring 11-acre preserve.

The hotel has also partnered with deCerca, a San Jose-based art gallery, to showcase work by Costa Rican artists throughout the rooms and lobby.

"Sendero is not only your path to the beach to catch a morning wave but your path to connecting with and feeling energized by the nature that encapsulates you from our open lobby to our rooms," said Stefanie Tannenbaum, the hotel's co-founder, in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure.

Courtesy of Sendero

Courtesy of Sendero

On-site wellness offerings include yoga classes, Pilates, and barre, along with breathwork and stretching sessions that surfers will surely appreciate. The hotel also has its own surf school, where travelers can rent a surfboard and head straight to the beach. After all, Nosara is famous for its consistent year-round waves that surfers of all levels can enjoy.

Or, if you prefer something less adrenaline-inducing, the hotel's pool offers a serene setting to unwind with a book and a cold drink from Talise, Sendero's all-day restaurant and bar. Talise also serves a seasonal menu of healthy dishes with locally sourced produce in an effortlessly chic, open-air dining room.

Courtesy of Sendero

And if you need to respond to an email or two, Sendero's guests also get access to a fully equipped co-working space with offices, a library, a café, and a rooftop.

Nightly rates at Sendero start at $300, and you can book your stay at https://senderonosara.com.