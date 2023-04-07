This Semi-private Jet Company Will Fly From NYC to Newport, Rhode Island, All Summer — for the Price of an Economy Ticket

Summer might seem like it's still a ways off, but Memorial Day will be here before you know it, and that means it's time to start planning your getaways. If you have Newport, Rhode Island, in your sights, here's a hot tip: Tradewind Aviation is resuming its seasonal semi-private flights from New York to Newport on June 25.

Newport has been a vacation destination for nearly two centuries. Starting in the 1830s, elite families from New York (think: the Vanderbilts, Morgans, and Astors) built lavish mansions in the coastal city, where they resided for a few weeks each summer. Today, those mansions are some of Newport's top tourist attractions.

With Tradewind's flights, New Yorkers can skip the four-hour drive (which can be much longer with summer traffic!) in favor of a brief 35-minute semi-private flight on a Pilatus PC-12, departing from Westchester County Airport (HPN) and landing at Newport State Airport (NPT) in Middletown, Rhode Island. Because Tradewind operates out of the private Million Air terminal at HPN, passengers can arrive as little as 30 minutes before their flight — there's no hassle of TSA security. Then, once on board, they can enjoy complimentary snacks, wine, and beer.

"Newport is one of those special places that once you’ve experienced it, you can't wait to go back. We're excited to relaunch our annual summer flights to offer travelers convenience from the greater New York area to one of New England's most distinguished hotspots," said David Zipkin, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Tradewind Aviation, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Our unique fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft ensures a comfortable flight and is perfectly suited for the relatively small runway in Newport, offering our guests an easy and efficient way to enjoy all that Newport has to offer while avoiding summer traffic."

Rates range between $145 to $445 each way and can be booked at flytradewind.com.