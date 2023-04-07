This Semi-private Jet Company Will Fly From NYC to Newport, Rhode Island, All Summer — for the Price of an Economy Ticket

The Vanderbilts, Morgans, and Astors would approve.

By
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek
Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 7, 2023
A Tradewind Pilatus flying over New York City
Photo:

PAUL BOWEN/Courtesy of Tradewind Aviation

Summer might seem like it's still a ways off, but Memorial Day will be here before you know it, and that means it's time to start planning your getaways. If you have Newport, Rhode Island, in your sights, here's a hot tip: Tradewind Aviation is resuming its seasonal semi-private flights from New York to Newport on June 25.

A Tradewind Newport illustrated Poster

Courtesy of Tradewind Aviation

Newport has been a vacation destination for nearly two centuries. Starting in the 1830s, elite families from New York (think: the Vanderbilts, Morgans, and Astors) built lavish mansions in the coastal city, where they resided for a few weeks each summer. Today, those mansions are some of Newport's top tourist attractions.

The Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island

Courtesy of Tradewind Aviation

With Tradewind's flights, New Yorkers can skip the four-hour drive (which can be much longer with summer traffic!) in favor of a brief 35-minute semi-private flight on a Pilatus PC-12, departing from Westchester County Airport (HPN) and landing at Newport State Airport (NPT) in Middletown, Rhode Island. Because Tradewind operates out of the private Million Air terminal at HPN, passengers can arrive as little as 30 minutes before their flight — there's no hassle of TSA security. Then, once on board, they can enjoy complimentary snacks, wine, and beer.

A Tradewind Pilatus flying over the mansions in Newport, Rhode Island

Courtesy of Tradewind Aviation

"Newport is one of those special places that once you’ve experienced it, you can't wait to go back. We're excited to relaunch our annual summer flights to offer travelers convenience from the greater New York area to one of New England's most distinguished hotspots," said David Zipkin, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Tradewind Aviation, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Our unique fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft ensures a comfortable flight and is perfectly suited for the relatively small runway in Newport, offering our guests an easy and efficient way to enjoy all that Newport has to offer while avoiding summer traffic."

Rates range between $145 to $445 each way and can be booked at flytradewind.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shot of Surf Air in flight
The 7 Best Semi-private Airlines to Live the Private Jet Life at Commercial Prices
A JSX airplane on a tarmac
This Semi-private Jet Company Makes Luxury Air Travel As Affordable As Flying Economy
Bald Hills Road in Redwood National Park winds through a spring bloom of fragrant Mountain Lupine.
This California National Park With Towering Redwoods Also Has Some of the Most Beautiful Wildflowers in the U.S.
A long colorful train from Tweetsie
5 Beautiful Train Rides in North Carolina Through Quaint Towns, Vibrant Cities, and the Blue Ridge Mountains
Speak easy in the JFK lounge
The 10 Best Centurion Airport Lounges in the World
JSX jet exterior with blue skies
You Can Now Fly From the U.S. to Mexico on a Semi-private Jet for Less Than $600
Seascape with Brant Point Light, Nantucket, Massachusetts
20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England
Springtime in Providence, Rhode Island
25 Best Things to Do in Rhode Island — From Stunning Beaches to Historic Mansions
Buildings on waterfront in Nassau, Bahamas
20 Best Destination Wedding Locations Around the World
The vortex waterfall feature surrounded by greenery in the Singapore airport
How Singapore Became the Aviation Hub of Asia — and Why It Matters to You
Aerial of Cancun beach with boat
10 Beach Destinations Perfect for a Mother-daughter Vacation
Hot Air Balloons, Festival, Cappadocia, Turkey
Flying in a Hot Air Balloon in Cappadocia Should Be on Your Dream Travel List
A Wheels Up private plane on a tarmac
There's a Summer Private Jet Service From NYC to Nantucket Launching This Week — How to Get on Board
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
The wing of a JSX private plane
JSX Is Finally Bringing Its Semi-private Flights to the East Coast — Here's Where You Can Fly
Newport Bridge, Rhode Island
6 Best East Coast Road Trips for Fascinating History, Beautiful Beaches, and Delicious Seafood