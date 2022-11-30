I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are My Favorite Heated Gloves for Ski Trips and Winter Travel

I hit the slopes each ski season and find myself in the same predicament. I love skiing but generally run at a lower body temperature than most folks I know, and I get to a point in my ski days when I'm miserable because of how cold my hands and feet are.

Having discovered heated socks and their advantages when I traveled to arguably the coldest place on earth, Antarctica, I opted to find and test out a quality heated glove I could confidently trust going into any climate. And now I'll never do another ski season without the Seirus HeatTouch Atlas glove again.

The heating element in the HeatTouch Atlas glove covers the entire back of my hand, which no other gloves on the market can claim, not to mention the ever-important tips of the fingers. I've worn some other heated gloves that haven't had this tip-warming ability, and on colder days on a mountain when the wind is howling, you still can feel some numbness despite wearing a heated glove.

With three separate heat settings, Seirus's HeatTouch Atlas glove delivers heating that lasts for a solid six hours on the low setting, four hours on a medium setting, and two hours on a high setting. The low setting is generally sufficient to keep my fingers warm, so I can maximize the time on the mountain when I have them switched on versus when I switch them off. I've also noticed that the heat gets trapped in nicely thanks to the Heatlock insulation technology in these gloves — so as the day warms up, I can generally turn them off and still feel the residual heat keeping my fingers nice and toasty.

Seirus's waterproofing abilities are also an appealing part of the glove. The breathable material is a softshell outer, yet somehow wicks away water and snow to keep them dry. And for even more peace of mind about wearing a glove that is bound to get snow and slush or even rain on it, Seirus offers a one-year warranty.

I particularly love the gloves’ adjustable straps on the front, which are easy to pull and tighten even when you're wearing the corresponding glove, something that can prove difficult with other brands. There's also a sturdy, small clip that fastens them safely together when I’ve taken them off — after all, these are not the kind of gloves you'll want to leave around accidentally during an apres-ski sesh.

Another handy feature is the Soundtouch technology on the fingertips, which allows me to use my touchscreen devices easily when wearing them. I'd be remiss not to mention the Soundtouch technology isn't perfect, and I sometimes struggle with tapping smaller buttons on my phone with these gloves on, but it's still pretty good in a pinch if you have patience.

Featuring a small, discreet rechargeable 2200 mAh Lithium-ion battery, the gloves have batteries that I’ve found last to their prescribed times based on the heat setting. That said, some reviewers have lamented that their batteries don’t last as long as they’d hope, but Seirus does advise users to make sure they let their batteries drain all the way after a first use to maximize their life.

The gloves have an easy-to-zip pocket where the batteries connect internally to the heating element in the glove. That said, the battery never feels bulky when connected and where it is worn slightly above the wrist. The Seirus HeatTouch Atlas glove also comes with an easy-to-pack, USB-compatible battery charger in the box. It's much smaller in size than many of the other heated sock and glove charges I've experienced in the past, which tend to be a bit bulkier to pack.

But perhaps the best feature of buying a Seirus HeatTouch glove? The warm and fuzzy you'll feel in doing so. I was delighted to discover that Seirus runs a robust SOS outreach program for disadvantaged youth that helps break down the barrier to entry in skiing, providing both access and gear for a sport which is historically expensive. They also organize programming for veterans and teens to build confidence regardless of age, so it’s a purchase you can really feel good about.

The altruistic brand also recently released what is arguably the Cadillac of heated ski gloves: Seirus HeatTouch Hellfire Glove. In comparison, the latest and greatest Hellfire Glove provides 12 hours of heat, so you can extend the time the gloves are switched on. The Hellfire also features luxe, full-grain leather and a handy travel pouch.



Though I haven't gotten to try that pair out on a ski mountain yet, I took them for a frigid, 32-degree morning walk along the Hudson River while the winds were whipping. My hands felt like they were snuggled up next to a cozy fire, even on the low setting. While the Hellfire glove comes with a steeper price tag, I'd recommend it for those shredders on the mountain regularly in the harshest conditions — think February at Mont Tremblant in Canada or Whiteface in the Adirondacks, when skiing can be downright unbearable without the aid of a heated glove.

Whether you opt for the Atlas heated glove or Hellfire version, you’re guaranteed to be prepared when facing the elements of winter. They make the ultimate gift for the skier or outdoor lover (definitely a staple in my ski kit now), and even make winter travel, sightseeing, and commuting much more enjoyable (and bearable). Shop my new favorite heated gloves at REI now so you can get them in time for the holidays.

