This Is How T+L's Editor in Chief Sees the Best Sights in Italy Without the Crowds — and How You Can, Too

On an “after-hours” tour of one of the world’s greatest museums, T+L’s editor in chief learns that beating the crowds doesn’t always have to mean waking up early.

By
Jacqui Gifford
Jacqui Gifford headshot
Jacqui Gifford
As the editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure, Jacqui Gifford is always on the next plane. She constantly scouts for new hotels, shops, and restaurants to give readers the latest news and trends, and frequently appears as an expert guest on television networks, including NBC, CBS, ABC, CNBC, and MSNBC.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 1, 2023
View to St Peter's Basilica and Vatican City at sunset
Vatican City at sunset. . Photo:

iStockphoto/Getty Images

It was my son’s first trip to Rome, a city I find exhilarating and exhausting — especially in August, when the sun is relentless and the air-conditioning weak. The tiger mom in me felt that at seven years old, Bobby was ready to do the Vatican Museums. But I didn’t want to slog it in the midday heat with him and my husband.

It’s a bit of a secret, even among seasoned travelers, that the Vatican Museums typically stay open until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from April to October. So we decided that, rather than join the seemingly endless lines that form at the entrance every morning, we’d push the limits of our endurance and do an “after-hours” tour. Our flight from New York City landed first thing in the morning, as so many from the U.S. do, so we passed the day by having a leisurely lunch at Pierluigi Restaurant and visiting the Spanish Steps.

To make things even easier, we enlisted the help of Access Italy, a local operator that counts time-strapped stars such as Oprah Winfrey and Penélope Cruz among its clients. Our guide, Simona Manzoni, picked us up from our hotel at 7 p.m. on the dot, tickets in hand. By 7:30, we were at the Vatican, breezing through the entrance. As the sky turned a brilliant amber, we stopped for an Aperol Spritz at the open-air café in the lovely Cortile della Pigna, the museum’s courtyard. (Who knew the Vatican had a restaurant that serves Spritzes?) As Manzoni set the stage, showing us diagrams of the galleries and explaining papal history, we got our second wind, because it was only midday back home.

Two photos from the Vatican museums, both showing ornate hallways filled with art
From left: The Gallery of Maps, inside the Vatican Museums; Bobby, the author's son, in the "Braccio Nuovo" or "New Wing" of the Vatican's Chiaramonti Museum.

Courtesy of Jacqueline Gifford

The tour was a visual delight for Bobby, and we took it at our own pace. The deep reds of the Raphael tapestries, it turns out, are magnificent when you only have to compete with a handful of others to see them. As are the golds in the frescoes that line the Gallery of Maps, where Manzoni could point to Italy’s many regions without a gaggle of iPhone-wielding selfie-takers crowding us. And it’s easier to appreciate the blues of "The Last Judgment" — and imagine Michelangelo painting it while as high as 68 feet in the air — when you can find a seat to take it in.

The era of COVID-19 has taught me to embrace travel on the fringes: staying over a Sunday night; booking that hot restaurant table at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. Now I know that, rather than hitting an iconic attraction first thing in the morning, it’s worth waiting until after dark.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline “Timing Is Everything.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Seaside coast with docked boats and a red boat house
There's a Veuve Clicquot Champagne Cellar 131 Feet Underwater — and Guests Can Visit for the First Time This Summer
meteor shower
You Can See the 'Pink Moon,' a Meteor Shower, and a Once-in-a-decade Eclipse This April
A man sits at a lounge table with a laptop
Why a $500-a-year Credit Card Might Actually Be Worth It — and How to Find the Best One for You
Historic Entrance of Mammoth Cave in Mammoth Cave National Park
This National Park Has the Longest-known Cave System in the World — With Over 400 Miles of Underground Passages, Sparkling Domes, and a Frozen Waterfall
Downtown aerial of Fernandina Beach, Florida near Jacksonville.
This Florida Beach Town Has Loads of Southern Charm, a Shrimp-themed Festival, and Year-round Fun for the Whole Family
Exterior view of Splendido, a Belmond Hotel in Portofino, Italy
This Iconic Hotel on the Italian Riviera Reopens in June With a Gorgeous Refreshed Pool Area and One of the Most Over-the-top Suites in Italy
American Airlines Boeing 777 Landing At London Heathrow Airport
You Can Earn American Airlines Miles Without Booking a Flight — Here's How
Joshua Trees in Joshua Tree National Park
How Joshua Tree Became an Artists' Haven — and One of California's Coolest Destinations
Aerial view of Saba Island
This 5-square-mile Island Has a 'Disappearing Beach' — and It's Called the 'Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean'
CLUCI Women Backpack Purse Fashion Leather Tout
I Traveled Solo to Barcelona, and This Anti-theft Backpack Gave Me Peace of Mind the Whole Time
Abbey Marshal Howard Berry stands at the centre of the Cosmati pavement, located before the altar, during a photo call at Westminster Abbey
Why You Have to Take Your Shoes Off to Stand in This Famed Spot in Westminster Abbey
Aerial view of glass top igloos at night in lapland Finland
How to Experience the Northern Lights From a Glass Igloo or Villa in Finland
A woman snuggling a bear cub with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
New Mexico Is Hiring ‘Professional Bear Huggers’ — How to Apply
Telescope watching the sky and falling star.
You Can Spot Saturn in the Sky Tomorrow Morning — Here's How
View of downtown Gretna and Jefferson Memorial
This Louisiana Destination Is the Laid-back Second City to New Orleans
the logo of Google flights is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen with a Google logo in the background
This Google Flights Search Hack Will Show You the Lowest Price for Your Flight