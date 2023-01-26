Seabourn’s Latest Sale Has Up to 25% Off Its Luxury Sailings Around the World

Luxury cruise line Seabourn is inviting guests to sail in style and at a savings with its latest sale.

The all-suite, all-inclusive cruise line is putting ocean voyages up to 15 percent off and expedition voyages up to 25 percent off as part of its second annual “The Suite Life Event,” Seabourn shared with Travel + Leisure. And as a bonus, customers in the United States, Canada, and Australia only need to put down a 15 percent deposit.

The sale is valid for bookings made by Feb. 28. It is available on more than 600 sailings throughout 2023 and 2024 on all seven continents from Alaska to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Australia, India, the Caribbean, and more.

"As the new year calls for new adventures, our Suite Life Event is the perfect time to make exciting travel plans in 2023," Josh Leibowitz, the president of Seabourn, said in a statement provided to T+L. "What better way to explore the world than on a Seabourn voyage, where our phenomenal team will provide unforgettable 'Seabourn Moments' and guests will experience life-changing moments as they sail the high seas in ultra-luxury style."

Hit the ocean in Alaska with a 7-day cruise to the fjords and through the Inside Passage on the Seabourn Odyssey, or check out the fjords in another part of the world with a 14-day cruise across Norway on the Seabourn Ovation.

Travelers looking for a warmer escape can book a 7-day voyage across the Mediterranean, soaking up the fall sun in cities like Barcelona and destinations along the rivieras of Spain, France, and Italy.

The sale is also valid on cruises on the Seabourn Pursuit, the company’s second expedition vessel, which is scheduled to launch this year.

Seabourn, voted one of the best midsize-ship and small-ship ocean cruise lines by T+L readers, cruises to all seven continents. Onboard, each suite comes with an ocean view, a walk-in closet, and a dining area, and includes perks like complimentary premium spirits and wines, complimentary choice of dining, and welcome Champagne.