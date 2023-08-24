This Luxury Cruise Line Just Announced 24 Sailings Across the U.S. and Canada — Including Gorgeous New England Foliage Cruises

If you're sad summer is ending — don't be. After Seabourn's newest announcement, outlining the luxury cruise line's 2025 itineraries, we're already looking ahead. The slate of 2025 cruises includes 24 all-inclusive voyages — to Alaska in the summer and Canada and New England in the fall.

Seabourn Quest will take up a summer residence in Alaska, alternating between seven-day and 14-day itineraries; the shorter trips sail between Juneau and Vancouver, while the two-week cruises are round-trip from Vancouver. The 225-suite vessel's smaller size means it can deftly navigate the abundant fjords in Southeast Alaska, bringing guests to visit sites like Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, as well as the major port towns of Ketchikan and Sitka, among others. The sailings will feature the cruise line's Ventures by Seabourn program, which introduces expedition-style excursions like kayaking, Zodiac cruising, and hiking to the itineraries for interested parties.

Mike Louagie/Courtesy of Seabourn

Then, starting in September, the 225-cabin Seabourn Sojourn will sail a series of fall foliage cruises between Montreal and New York, calling at such destinations as Quebec City; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Portland, Maine; and Newport, Rhode Island, depending on the itinerary.

Courtesy of Seabourn

"Our guests are truly exceptional individuals in search of extraordinary experiences, and at Seabourn, we take tremendous pride in guiding them to the world's most stunning destinations while providing unparalleled ultra-luxury experiences and personalized service," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Whether exploring the beauty of Alaska on a Ventures by Seabourn outing or immersing themselves in the beauty of Canada and New England's historical towns during fall's vibrant colors, every moment becomes a cherished memory, filled with awe and wonder.”

Courtesy of Seabourn

A seven-day Alaska sailing starts at $4,499 per person and a 12-day Canada and New England trip starts at $7,499; book your cruise at seabourn.com.