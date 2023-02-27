These New Cruises Take Travelers to the 'Farthest Corners of the Planet' — See Where They're Sailing

Seabourn is ready to take cruisers to the far reaches of Australia, Greenland, the South Pacific, and more.

By
Stacey Leasca



Published on February 27, 2023
Exterior of the Seabourn Pursuit at sea
Photo:

Courtesy of Seabourn

Seabourn is ready to take cruisers somewhere completely new during the 2024-2025 sailing season. 

On Feb. 23, the luxury cruise line announced its new expedition voyages, set to embark over the summer of 2024 and through the winter and spring of 2025 aboard its two newest vessels, Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit. According to a statement provided to Travel + Leisure, both ships will take passengers to “remote corners of the globe,” including the line's first trip to the Kimberley region in northern Australia.

“These new expeditions are going to be thrilling and offer so many opportunities for guests to discover the natural and cultural wonders found in some of the farthest corners of the planet, including our first-ever visit to the Kimberley in Australia,” said Robin West, vice president and general manager of expeditions, in the statement. “Best of all, guests will be experiencing everything in the company of Expedition Team members who will bring the wonders of each destination to life. We’re looking forward to many ‘Seabourn Moments’ with our guests, filled with thoughtful experiences for reconnection, discovery, and adventure.”

As Seabourn Pursuit travels through the Kimberley and South Pacific in June, July, and August of 2024, it will bring guests to see ultra-remote regions along the Ord River and to King George Falls, the highest waterfall in Western Australia. Guests can even hop on optional helicopter viewing tours of the Hunter River, dive along Montgomery Reef, and see the horizontal waterfalls of Talbot Bay.

But this isn’t the only exciting forthcoming journey for Seabourn Pursuit. The ship will also take a series of 15-day trips to Papua New Guinea and West Papua in May, June, August, and September 2024 (guests can combine voyages for 35-day trips in this region). Travelers on these trips can dive and snorkel, and enjoy land adventures, like touring the village of Watam near Papua New Guinea's Ramu River. These itineraries will also explore the scenic Raja Ampat Islands in Indonesia. 

Pursuit is also scheduled to sail through the South Pacific and along the coast of Chile on 14-, 17-, and 20-day journeys (guests can combine sailings for extended stays on this route, too). Those sailings will happen in the spring and fall of 2024 and visit the Juan Fernandez Islands and Easter Island off the coast of Chile, French Polynesia's Ra’iatea Island, the Yasawa Islands of Fiji, and Pentecost Island in Vanuatu. 

As for the Seabourn Venture (which has not one but two onboard submarines), it will head out on three 14-day voyages between London and Edinburgh in April and May 2024. Guests can combine the two for an epic 28-day sailing, ensuring they’ve left no travel stone unturned. Along the way, travelers will stop in the Orkney Islands, skirt along the Scottish Highlands, and visit charming U.K. seaside towns like Plymouth.

Those looking to take a farther-flung journey on Venture can hop on sailings through Norway, Greenland, Iceland, and the Canadian Arctic from June through September 2024, which includes 11- and 12-day Svalbard, Norway, itineraries; a 15-day voyage from Svalbard to Greenland to Iceland; an 11-day circumnavigation of Iceland, and 11- to 15-day trips to Iceland and Greenland; and a season-ending, 14-day voyage from West Greenland to St. John’s, Newfoundland. These trips include polar bear safaris, spectacular nights under the midnight sun, explorations of Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and even the chance to kayak through the largest icebergs in the northern hemisphere.

Both vessels will also be making their way to Antarctica in 2024 and 2025, with 11-, 13-, or 21-day options from October 2024 through mid-March 2025. No matter which sailing guests choose, they’ll have the chance to spot a few plucky little penguins and majestic whales and walk along the edge of the world on the southernmost continent. 

See more about the sailings and book your cruise at seabourn.com

