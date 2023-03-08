Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes You’ll Ever Buy' — and They're on Sale

On any given travel day, you can expect to spend a lot of time walking — plus standing around, and even running (especially if you’re behind schedule) — so you’ll want to make sure you’re equipped with the right footwear to get you through the chaos. When it comes to reliable sneakers that are comfortable for hours of wear, you can count on healthcare workers to provide an honest review. And, from the looks of it, plenty have given the Sdolphin Running Shoes their stamp of approval.

The popular Amazon women’s running sneakers have earned more than 3,600 five-star ratings from shoppers — many of whom are nurses praising their comfortable fit. And, to make things even better, the Sdolphin Running Shoes are currently on sale. Right now, you can score a pair for as little as $50; that’s a 30 percent markdown. The deals vary depending on the color and size combination that you choose (there are 28 different styles to pick from and sizes range from 6 to 12), but we recommend acting fast on these savings before they’re gone for good, and adding the special on-site coupon before checkout for an even higher discount.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $71)

The Sdolphin Running Shoes’ reviewer-loved comfort is largely due to their memory foam footbeds, which not only cushion your feet for maximum arch support but also provide shock absorption. This translates to less fatigue and pain as the responsive memory foam will relieve pressure to the toes, arches, and heels for full-foot comfort, which is good news if you'll be on your feet for a prolonged period of time.

Memory foam isn't the only impressive material at work in the Sdolphin Running Shoes. Their knit fabric makes them lightweight and highly breathable, creating maximum airflow so your feet are never too sweaty. This fabric also gives the sneakers their sleek look and flexibility; they support your natural stride so you can walk confidently.

Amazon

It's also worth mentioning that they're equipped with durable, non-slip rubber outsoles and have a simple slide-on slide-off construction, something you'll be thankful for when you're on a long TSA security line or racing against the clock to get ready for your travel day.

As we mentioned before, the Sdolphin Running Shoes have racked up thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers. One customer wrote, "I am a nurse and I’m on my feet for over 12 hours a day, and let me tell you: These are the most comfortable shoes you’ll ever buy." Another reviewer in the healthcare field shared, "Not only are these shoes comfortable, but they have held up over three months doing 12-hour shifts." They also added, "The sole is perfectly flexible, and the support is just right. I plan on getting a couple more pairs in different colors."

Amazon

Chiming in, a third shopper, who broke out the Sdolphin Running Shoes on a trip to Disney World, said, "After five days of traveling and four parks, this is a great shoe." Similarly, another traveler added, "I needed some casual but cute walking shoes for my trip to Switzerland and these worked perfectly. They were very comfortable, even at 12,000 to 18,000-plus steps a day for multiple days in a row."

Not only are they incredibly comfortable, but one reviewer noted that they're easy to wash, too: "They got pretty dirty on my trip. I washed them in the washing machine when I got home and they looked brand new." And, they’re great when you're away, too; another shopper mentioned that they "enjoyed every step of my 4-mile run" in the Sdolphin Running Shoes while on vacation.

Amazon

All-around comfortable shoes are hard to find. Don't suffer through another trip without the support and comfiness of the Sdolphin Running Shoes. Grab a pair (or two) while they're up to 30 percent off at Amazon.

