Nurses Say These Slip-on Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable Shoes You’ll Ever Buy' — and They're on Sale

Travelers say they can walk "18,000 steps a day" in these supportive sneakers, which are starting at $48.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on March 8, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

amazon nurse approved sneakers TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

On any given travel day, you can expect to spend a lot of time walking — plus standing around, and even running (especially if you’re behind schedule) — so you’ll want to make sure you’re equipped with the right footwear to get you through the chaos. When it comes to reliable sneakers that are comfortable for hours of wear, you can count on healthcare workers to provide an honest review. And, from the looks of it, plenty have given the Sdolphin Running Shoes their stamp of approval. 

The popular Amazon women’s running sneakers have earned more than 3,600 five-star ratings from shoppers — many of whom are nurses praising their comfortable fit. And, to make things even better, the Sdolphin Running Shoes are currently on sale. Right now, you can score a pair for as little as $50; that’s a 30 percent markdown. The deals vary depending on the color and size combination that you choose (there are 28 different styles to pick from and sizes range from 6 to 12), but we recommend acting fast on these savings before they’re gone for good, and adding the special on-site coupon before checkout for an even higher discount. 

SDolphin Running Shoes Women Sneakers - Tennis Workout Walking

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $71) 

The Sdolphin Running Shoes’ reviewer-loved comfort is largely due to their memory foam footbeds, which not only cushion your feet for maximum arch support but also provide shock absorption. This translates to less fatigue and pain as the responsive memory foam will relieve pressure to the toes, arches, and heels for full-foot comfort, which is good news if you'll be on your feet for a prolonged period of time. 

Memory foam isn't the only impressive material at work in the Sdolphin Running Shoes. Their knit fabric makes them lightweight and highly breathable, creating maximum airflow so your feet are never too sweaty. This fabric also gives the sneakers their sleek look and flexibility; they support your natural stride so you can walk confidently. 

SDolphin Running Shoes Women Sneakers - Tennis Workout Walking

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $71) 

It's also worth mentioning that they're equipped with durable, non-slip rubber outsoles and have a simple slide-on slide-off construction, something you'll be thankful for when you're on a long TSA security line or racing against the clock to get ready for your travel day. 

As we mentioned before, the Sdolphin Running Shoes have racked up thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers. One customer wrote, "I am a nurse and I’m on my feet for over 12 hours a day, and let me tell you: These are the most comfortable shoes you’ll ever buy." Another reviewer in the healthcare field shared, "Not only are these shoes comfortable, but they have held up over three months doing 12-hour shifts." They also added, "The sole is perfectly flexible, and the support is just right. I plan on getting a couple more pairs in different colors." 

SDolphin Running Shoes Women Sneakers - Tennis Workout Walking

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $71) 

Chiming in, a third shopper, who broke out the Sdolphin Running Shoes on a trip to Disney World, said, "After five days of traveling and four parks, this is a great shoe." Similarly, another traveler added, "I needed some casual but cute walking shoes for my trip to Switzerland and these worked perfectly. They were very comfortable, even at 12,000 to 18,000-plus steps a day for multiple days in a row." 

Not only are they incredibly comfortable, but one reviewer noted that they're easy to wash, too: "They got pretty dirty on my trip. I washed them in the washing machine when I got home and they looked brand new." And, they’re great when you're away, too; another shopper mentioned that they "enjoyed every step of my 4-mile run" in the Sdolphin Running Shoes while on vacation. 

SDolphin Running Shoes Women Sneakers - Tennis Workout Walking

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $48 with on-site coupon (originally $71) 

All-around comfortable shoes are hard to find. Don't suffer through another trip without the support and comfiness of the Sdolphin Running Shoes. Grab a pair (or two) while they're up to 30 percent off at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $48. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack
Parents Say That Amazon's Best-selling Diaper Bag Backpack Has 'So Much Storage' — and It's 62% Off Right Now
The 10 Best Viral Amazon Products for Travelers Tout
These 12 Travel Products Have Already Gone Viral at Amazon This Year — and They Start at $10
Cuyana Tote Tout
This Meghan Markle-approved Tote Just Launched in Pretty New Colors for Spring — and They're Selling Out Fast
Related Articles
Nurse-approved comfy shoes tout
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are ‘Comfortable As Can Be’ During 12-hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale at Amazon
The Classic Insole
I Walked 18,000 Steps Around NYC in These Podiatrist-designed Insoles — and My Feet Have Never Felt Better
Skechers Sport Men's Afterburn Memory Foam Strike On Training Shoes tout
Shoppers Call These Comfortable Sneakers 'Perfect for Air Travel' — and They're Under $50
Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka, New Balance, and Adidas Are Up to 50% Off in REI's Massive Sale tout
REI Is Having a Massive Sale on Celeb-loved Comfy Shoe Brands Like Hoka and New Balance — Up to 50% Off
Amazon Presidents Day Members Only TOUT
Prime Members Save Up to 70% Off at Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale — Shop the 32 Best Exclusive Deals
presidents day weekend 2023 banner recirc image
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 22 Deals I’m Shopping at Amazon This Presidents Day
Walking Shoes for Women Tout
The 12 Most Comfortable Slip-on Sneakers for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Walking Shoes
The 10 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Bzees Slip-on Shot
Shoppers Have Found Their New 'Go-to' Summer Sneakers in This Cloud-like, Nurse-approved Pair
most comfortable sandals
The 8 Most Comfortable Women's Sandals of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men
The 10 Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Womens Running Shoes
The 15 Best Running Shoes for Women of 2023
A collage of walking shoes on a colorful patterned background
These 11 Best Walking Shoes From Amazon Are Comfortable, Stylish, and Under $100
shoes
The 11 Best Waterproof Walking Shoes for Women of 2023
Skechers walking shoes
Teachers, Nurses, and Tour Guides Love These Supportive Walking Shoes
comfortable shoe storefront
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Stocked With Comfortable, Shopper-loved Sneakers