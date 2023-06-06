I Wore These Wildly Comfy Sneakers for 10+ Hours With No Pain While Traveling — and They’re on Sale

I have a golden rule for packing light: Only bring one pair of shoes. It’s easier said than done, I know, and I’m often tempted to throw in another pair for style or comfort. But now, I’ve found a pair that can do it all: the Saucony Triumph 20 Men's Sneakers. They’re versatile enough to wear with anything in my travel wardrobe and yet they’re comfy enough to walk around in for hours — and they’ve become the only pair I need.

The secret to the Triumph 20’s all-day comfort is the super cushioned mid-sole. In this newly launched style, the brand improved upon its previous models with a higher, softer heel offset, as well as a taller midsole height. (I've tried those older models and can confirm that the Triumph 20 is more cushioned and bouncy.) The redesigned midsoles also help you pivot during transitions, making it easier to run or walk faster. They’re also less bottom-heavy due to the brand’s thicker Pwrrun+ insole. In addition to providing long-distance comfort, that foam midsole provides great stability. With true-to-size upper linings and tight forefoot fit, these shoes are extremely durable and resistant to breaking down.

I became a believer when I tested these men’s sneakers out on a recent trip to New Orleans, starting with my early morning flight. I didn’t break these shoes in prior to wearing them, but even after walking around in them for the first time, I didn’t feel any discomfort. The day included a ton of steps, from striding through the airport and TSA with my bags, to hopping on my flight to New Orleans, to disembarking to find my ride, so I was shocked that my feet were so comfortable when I landed at my destination.

To further test the shoes on my trip, I decided to walk around New Orleans before the first day’s activities even began. I walked around, block after block as a stress test, and wow, were they comfortable. I noticed that the thick insole can be removed, but I preferred to keep them in since I had no pain exactly as is. At lunchtime, I really put them to the test: I jogged in them on the street to see how they’d hold up to actual running. I swear, it feels like I was could have just completed a marathon in these shoes. I couldn't believe how comfortable they were — so I'll be replacing all of my running shoes with this pair.

After another day of testing the Saucony Triumph 20 Men's Sneakers, I walked around the shores and boats with Louisiana Fishing Charters — we’re talking uneven surfaces, rough terrain, the works — and to my surprise, I still felt no discomfort. Turns out, I’m not the only Triumph 20s fan. One five-star reviewer raved about the shoes, saying “the Triumph feels amazing.” Another shopper who’s preparing to run a marathon said “I put 73 miles on them in the first week and I won't be looking back.”

These running sneakers come in 12 colors in men’s sizes 7 to 15, giving you lots of options for a stylish and comfortable shoe that you can wear for any occasion. They come with removable foam insoles for added support. Just how much support? According to one Zappos reviewer, they did not experience their usual knee pain while running 14 miles per week in them.

Prepare to plan all of your outfits around the Saucony Triumph 20 Men's Sneakers. These men’s sneakers are my go-to for long trips now, having outlasted 10-plus hour days exploring New Orleans — and I’m convinced they’re the only pair I need to pack. Make sure to grab a pair at Zappos before they sell out.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $120.

