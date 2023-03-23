You Can Spot Saturn in the Sky Tomorrow Morning — Here's How

Set your alarm!

By
Stephanie Vermillion
Stephanie-Vermillion-author-pic
Stephanie Vermillion

Stephanie Vermillion is a travel journalist and photographer covering culture and adventure for Travel + Leisure Outside, and more.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023
Telescope watching the sky and falling star.
Photo:

Ninoon/Getty Images

After a month in hiding — rather, being washed out by a conjunction with the sun — Saturn will become easier to spot in the night sky this week.

According to Adler Planetarium, stargazers can look for the ringed planet in the early morning hours, around 40 minutes before sunrise, on the east-southeast horizon on Friday morning. It will become increasingly visible and will travel higher in the sky. Look for a yellow-tinged dot above the horizon, or use apps like SkySafari to spot it.

To the naked eye, Saturn appears like a bright star, but view it through even a small telescope and you can spot its signature rings. (You can use a pair of stargazing binoculars to better see its yellow coloring, but most binoculars aren’t strong enough to show detail like the planet’s rings.)

You can spot Saturn with your naked eye, but it will look like a bright yellow star — not the ringed beauty millions admire on Hubble’s Instagram. To see its rings, you’ll need a stargazing telescope. According to Sky and Telescope, even small telescopes, such as a three-inch scope at 50x magnification, can show Saturn’s rings.

Stargazers aren’t the only ones with eyes on Saturn. NASA is spearheading a new mission, Dragonfly, to study Saturn’s icy moon — including potential evidence of past or present life. The mission will launch in 2027.

If a Saturn spotting’s on your bucket list, don’t wait long. According to Astronomy.com, it will become increasingly tough to see Saturn’s rings for the next few years as they “gradually narrow until they turn edgewise in 2025.”

This is the result of the planet’s tilt as well as our movement around the sun, per Cambridge.org. We won’t see the full breadth of the planet’s rings again until 2027.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Venus Jupiter conjunction
You'll Be Able to See Planets in the Sky Almost Every Week in March — What to Know
Image of Mercury in front of the sun.
You Can See Mercury, a Meteor Shower, and Planets Aligning This February
Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Mars, Uranus, Venus and Mercury
You'll Be Able to See 4 Planets in the Sky Tonight — How to Spot Them
Moon and Jupiter conjunction
See the Moon and Jupiter Nearly Touch in the Night Sky Tonight
Moon and Mars conjunction almost occultation
A Meteor Shower Is Kicking Off the New Year — What Else to See in the Sky in January
Beach with sailboat at Cap Maison
These St. Lucia Hotels Have ‘Open Walls,' Private Plunge Pools, Pitons Views — and a Champagne Zip Line
Jupiter (L), Venus (C) and Mercury seen from Wupatki National Monument in Flagstaff, Arizona
Venus and Mercury Won’t Be This Close Until 2024 — How to See Them Both Tonight
Moon and Mars conjunction
The Moon and Mars Will Meet in Tonight’s Sky — Here’s How to Watch
Mars Opposition and Equinox
See Mars at Its Brightest and Multiple Meteor Showers in the Night Sky This Month
Mars Opposition and Equinox
You Can See Mars in Opposition Tonight— and the Next Time Won't Be Until 2025
Best Binoculars for Stargazing
The 8 Best Binoculars for Stargazing in 2023
This Hubble Space Telescope Wide Field Camera 3 image of Uranus, taken in November 2018, reveals a vast, bright stormy cloud cap across the planet's north pole.
Uranus Will Be Visible From Earth Tonight — Here's How to See the Ice Giant
Green and red northern lights
This Small Canadian City Is the Northern Lights Capital of North America
binoculars
The 17 Best Binoculars for Every Type of Traveler in 2023
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered by astronomers using the wide-field survey camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in March 2022
Rare Green Comet Seen for the First Time in 50,000 Years Is Making Its Closest Approach to Earth Tomorrow
A total lunar eclipse over Venezuela in May, 2022
The Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2025 Is Coming — Along With Manhattanhenge and 2 Meteor Showers This Month