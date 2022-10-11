We’re Calling It: These $13 Buttery-soft Leggings Are the Best Deal for Travelers in Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

They’re comfortable, packable, and wrinkle-resistant, and more than 59,000 shoppers love them.

By
Anna Popp
Anna Popp
Anna Popp

Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Born and raised on the West Coast, Anna is now based in New York where she's always on the lookout for last-minute flights to new destinations. Anna speaks French and has lived in Grenoble, France and Saint-Louis, Senegal. She has been tutoring French for three years and enjoys sharing her favorite tips and products for traveling and living abroad. Anna graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor of Communications specializing in Journalism and earned two minors in French and Nonprofit Leadership.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Satina High Waisted Leggings
Photo:

Amazon

Leggings are the perfect everyday pant, whether you’re working from home or traveling on an airplane. While high-quality loungewear bottoms can come at a steep price, we found a pair from Amazon that has more than 59,000 five-star ratings and is on sale thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale happening right now. 

The 48-hour sale started today and ends tomorrow, October 12, and we’re already seeing some of the lowest prices ever on everything from golfing accessories to travel must-haves. Included in this first-ever sale are the customer-loved Satina High-Waisted Leggings on sale for a mere $13. There are several colors to choose from including black, violet, and teal colors that are all marked down for a limited time. 

Although these leggings come in one size, the polyester and spandex fabric blend makes the pants stretchy enough to mold to your body without feeling constricting. Amazon shoppers call these pants “the sisterhood of the traveling leggings” due to their impressive universal fit.  Even better, they’re completely squat-proof meaning you won’t have to worry about the material being see-through or too thin when you’re bending over to pick up your suitcase and lift it into the overhead bin or pick it up from the baggage carousel. 

Newsletter Touts

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $15)

In terms of fit, there are two options; either the one-size which is designed for those that typically wear sizes small to large and the plus-size option for extra-large to 2XL sizes. One Amazon shopper raved about the plus-size fit of the leggings after wearing them all day, “Never once did I have to adjust them; no roll down over my mom belly, no crotch slipping, and riding up to my chest.” They added that at first, the leggings appeared to be small but after feeling the super soft material, the reviewer tried them on and was impressed with the amount of stretch the leggings have. 

Another Amazon shopper echoed the comfortable fit, adding that the fabric is as cozy as it is soft and stretchy. “These fit me perfectly, and more importantly, to me, they take the chill away from the oncoming fall temperatures,” they said. 

Satina High Waisted Leggings

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $15)

Ideal for traveling, this pair of leggings can be dressed up or down for a casual airplane outfit or under a dress for the cooler days approaching. Besides the comfy fit of the leggings, travelers can’t get over how easy it is to pack the lightweight pants in their suitcase. “I have never been a ‘leggings’ person, but I now wear these frequently, and they are the perfect travel pant. They take up virtually no room in a suitcase and don't easily wrinkle,” reported one reviewer

Perfect for long-haul flights, another added, “I just traveled internationally and had them on for 30 hours straight. I was not comprehending how one size could fit everyone, but now I understand. These have enough stretch, give, and elasticity, that they keep your jiggly parts still without being binding.” 

And a final traveler began their review sharing that “every few months I buy some of these leggings,” adding that they are “slowly collecting all of the colors.” They complimented the pair for being soft and buttery, while also having a nice fit that is not see-through. “I love to travel with them and I have more of the black ones than I care to admit,” they wrote.

Satina High Waisted Leggings

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $15)

No matter the activity, these Satina High-Waisted Leggings are a must-have for traveling, lounging around the house, and running errands. And for the unbeatable price of $13, you won’t want to miss out on this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal on a pair of ultra-comfy leggings. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $13. 

More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale News:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
BALEAF Women's Sweatpants Jogger
Travelers Say These Cozy Joggers Are ‘Amazon’s Best Hidden Secret’ — and They’re Only $21 Right Now
Roundup Early Jogger/Comfy Pants Deals
Amazon’s Top-selling Travel Pants Are Already Up to 70% Off Ahead of October Prime Day — Shop Our 22 Favorites
Roundup of Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Swissgear Sion Softside Exapandable Luggage
This Super Spacious Checked Suitcase Is the Lowest Price We’ve Seen It — Get It for Less Than $100
Amazon Prime Early Access Golf Deals tout
The 30 Best Golf Deals to Shop During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
BALEAF Women's Lightweight Hiking Jogger Pants Camping Summer with Zipper Pockets High Waist Quick Dry Tout
These ‘Superb Travel Pants’ That Double for Hiking Are Just $36 Ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day
Hiking Camping Deals Roundup Tout
These Might Be the Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen on Hiking and Camping Gear at Amazon — Shop the 31 Best Deals
Best Comfortable Shoes APEA
The 32 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
24 Cute and Cozy Fall Dresses on Sale Ahead of Amazonâs October Prime Day â Prices Start at Just $TK Tout
16 Cute and Cozy Fall Dresses on Sale Before Amazon’s October Prime Day Even Starts
Merrell Moab Katie Jackson
I’ve Walked Hundreds of Miles in Amazon's Best-selling Merrell Hiking Boots — and They’re 44% Off Right Now
Tripped Travel Gear Large Packing Cubes for Travel Tout
These Flight Attendant-approved Packing Cubes Help Travelers ‘Fit Double the Amount’ in Their Suitcases
Amazon Prime Event Announcement Tout
Amazon Is Having a Second Prime Day in October — Here’s What You Need to Know and 42 Early Deals to Shop Now
Puma Women's Carina Sneaker
These Comfy Shoes Kept My Feet Pain-free for 14 Hours of Walking — and They’re Just $35 Right Now
Amazon Golf Sale
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear — Shop 47 Deals at Prime Day-level Discounts
ANRABESS Women Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater Top Tout
This Soft, Ribbed Sweater Is Going to Be Your ‘New Travel Uniform,’ According to Amazon Shoppers
palazzo pants tout
Meghan Markle Just Wore the Most Flattering Travel Pants — and We Found a $39 Dupe at Amazon