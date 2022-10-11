We’re Calling It: These $13 Buttery-soft Leggings Are the Best Deal for Travelers in Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

Leggings are the perfect everyday pant, whether you’re working from home or traveling on an airplane. While high-quality loungewear bottoms can come at a steep price, we found a pair from Amazon that has more than 59,000 five-star ratings and is on sale thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale happening right now.

The 48-hour sale started today and ends tomorrow, October 12, and we’re already seeing some of the lowest prices ever on everything from golfing accessories to travel must-haves. Included in this first-ever sale are the customer-loved Satina High-Waisted Leggings on sale for a mere $13. There are several colors to choose from including black, violet, and teal colors that are all marked down for a limited time.

Although these leggings come in one size, the polyester and spandex fabric blend makes the pants stretchy enough to mold to your body without feeling constricting. Amazon shoppers call these pants “the sisterhood of the traveling leggings” due to their impressive universal fit. Even better, they’re completely squat-proof meaning you won’t have to worry about the material being see-through or too thin when you’re bending over to pick up your suitcase and lift it into the overhead bin or pick it up from the baggage carousel.

In terms of fit, there are two options; either the one-size which is designed for those that typically wear sizes small to large and the plus-size option for extra-large to 2XL sizes. One Amazon shopper raved about the plus-size fit of the leggings after wearing them all day, “Never once did I have to adjust them; no roll down over my mom belly, no crotch slipping, and riding up to my chest.” They added that at first, the leggings appeared to be small but after feeling the super soft material, the reviewer tried them on and was impressed with the amount of stretch the leggings have.

Another Amazon shopper echoed the comfortable fit, adding that the fabric is as cozy as it is soft and stretchy. “These fit me perfectly, and more importantly, to me, they take the chill away from the oncoming fall temperatures,” they said.

Ideal for traveling, this pair of leggings can be dressed up or down for a casual airplane outfit or under a dress for the cooler days approaching. Besides the comfy fit of the leggings, travelers can’t get over how easy it is to pack the lightweight pants in their suitcase. “I have never been a ‘leggings’ person, but I now wear these frequently, and they are the perfect travel pant. They take up virtually no room in a suitcase and don't easily wrinkle,” reported one reviewer.

Perfect for long-haul flights, another added, “I just traveled internationally and had them on for 30 hours straight. I was not comprehending how one size could fit everyone, but now I understand. These have enough stretch, give, and elasticity, that they keep your jiggly parts still without being binding.”

And a final traveler began their review sharing that “every few months I buy some of these leggings,” adding that they are “slowly collecting all of the colors.” They complimented the pair for being soft and buttery, while also having a nice fit that is not see-through. “I love to travel with them and I have more of the black ones than I care to admit,” they wrote.

No matter the activity, these Satina High-Waisted Leggings are a must-have for traveling, lounging around the house, and running errands. And for the unbeatable price of $13, you won’t want to miss out on this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal on a pair of ultra-comfy leggings.

At the time of publishing, the price was $13.

