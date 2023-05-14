Sarah Jessica Parker’s Crossbody Bag Is Perfect for Travel — and We’ve Found 8 Look-alikes for Less

Prices start at just $16.

By
Chaunie Brusie, RN, BSN
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie, RN, BSN
Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine.
Published on May 14, 2023

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for a lot of things, like playing a character who rocked the best heels and somehow eked out a very comfortable living for herself in one of the most expensive cities on earth by apparently writing one column a week. 

But in her real life, the fashion icon is also a busy mom of three who has been spotted combining both fashion and function in enviable ways. Parker was recently seen out on the NYC streets rocking a water-resistant nylon crossbody bag from her eponymous line  — that she’s been spotted in before — that’s pretty much the mother of all bags (aka it does it all). The versatile hands-free bag can withstand both kids and running errands in the rain, and makes traveling in any condition as easy as Carrie effortlessly bounding down those city stoops in her heels. 

If you’re looking to get Parker’s look for less, keep scrolling to see our finds for lookalike crossbody bags at prices as low as $16.

Orbit Flat Water Repellent Crossbody Bag

HEDGREN Orbit Flat Water Repellent Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom

Perfect for quick trips around town or running errands with kids, this cedar green crossbody bag is both water-repellant and lined for extra protection. It has a smaller interior and features a 25-inch strap drop for versatile wearing options. 

To buy: nordstrom.com, $60

Micah Crossbody Bag

MICAH CROSSBODY

Dagne Dover

Described as “a spice of sporty,” this bag comes in the olive green Sarah Jessica Parker seems to favor as well as seasonal limited edition colors and black, storm, pink, dune, and camel colors. It’s made of vegan leather, has a 3-quart capacity with an adjustable 10-22-inch strap, and boasts a similar flat bottom to the one Parker was spotted in.

To buy: dagnedover.com, $110

Baggallini Classic Uptown Bag 

Baggallini New Classic Uptown Bagg with RFID Phone Wristlet

Zappos

The classic uptown bag comes in a chic cherry color and features a water-resistant nylon exterior as well as a zip-top closure to keep all of your valuables dry and safe. It also has internal compartments to keep things organized. The nylon strap is adjustable and has a drop length of 27 inches. 

To buy: zappos.com, $55 (originally $75)

Baggallini Original Everyday Bag

Baggallini New Classic Uptown Bagg with RFID Phone Wristlet

Zappos

In a similar fashion, Baggallini’s Everyday Bag also has water-resistant nylon and a nylon strap that’s detachable if you want to carry it as a clutch or toss it in a larger bag for travel. The strap length is 52 inches and the interior has six credit card pockets to keep you organized. It also happens to be 30 percent off right now.

To buy: zappos.com, $53 (originally $75) 

Hedgren Bike Large Crossbody RFID

Hedgren 13" Bike Large Crossbody RFID

Zappos

If you need a crossbody bag that can get you through a long travel day, this option has all that you need, and more. It’s large enough to hold a 14.5-inch laptop in its own separate compartment, features a water-resistant coating, zippered pockets, an adjustable shoulder strap and key hook. It even has a USB plug, all in a versatile city blue color. 

To buy: zappos.com, $125

Baggallini Anti-Theft Memento Crossbody Bag

Baggallini Anti-Theft Memento Crossbody Bag

Amazon

With many color options from eggplant to cheetah print, the Baggallini Memento is built with function and safety in mind: it’s water-resistant and has both RFID-blocking technology and slash-resistant, Securtex fabric to keep it looking as good as the day you bought it and to ensure your belongings are secure no matter where in the world you are.

To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $75)

Vera Bradley Medium Hipster Crossbody Bag

Vera Bradley Medium Hipster Crossbody Bag

Vera Bradley

Designed to take the place of both a bag and a wallet, this compact crossbody has card slips with RFID protection, along with a bill pocket and zip pocket. The exterior is quilted, water-repellent polyester that’s both comfortable and practical for any outdoor activities you may have planned. 

To buy: verabradley.com, $85

Niuer Crossbody Bag 

Niuer Ladies Shoulder Bags Multi Pockets Crossbody Bag

Walmart

Last but not least, for anyone looking for a simple, budget-friendly waterproof bag option, the Niuer comes in plenty of colors and is made of lightweight nylon. Throw it over your chest, wear it as a fanny pack, or put it on your shoulder. It has a zipper closure and internal compartments to keep your essentials organized. 

To buy: walmart.com, $17

