The Founder of Spanx Is Giving Away a Solo Trip to One of the Most Beautiful Resorts in America — How to Enter

The winner will enjoy a stay at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Published on March 22, 2023
Pool at Montage
Photo:

Montage Palmetto Bluff

Let’s make one thing clear: You do not need to have a travel buddy to have a good time on vacation. You have fun all on your own, and Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, wants to prove it. 

On Tuesday, Blakely took to her Instagram account to announce she’s teamed upwith Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina to give away one very special solo trip.

“Why? Because as a working mom, I have not spent enough time alone, and I have a feeling you don’t either,” Blakely shared in the announcement. “I really want to encourage everybody to spend time alone.”

Blakely explained that one of the best things she's done for herself in honor of her 50th birthday was to take a solo vacation to Montage Palmetto Bluff.

The hotel has long been a favorite of entrepreneurs like Blakely, as well as celebrities who flock to the luxurious destination, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who got married there in 2021. It's renowned for its gorgeous rolling hillsides that go on for some 20,000 acres, which includes a private nature reserve. Guests can stay in one of its two villages, play a round of golf on its Jack Nicklaus Signature course, dine in not one, not two, but nine different on-site restaurants, and even visit the resort's private chapel where the Biebers said, "I do." 

Montage Palmetto Bluff

Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff 
Montage Palmetto Bluff

Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff 

Blakely added in the post's caption that the giveaway includes airfare, daily massages, and "of course, unlimited french fries." (Maybe just take off your Spanx first to enjoy that last one.) 

To enter, you just need to follow @sarablakely and tag three friends who you think deserve a solo vacation too. Then, share the post in your stories and tag Blakely. All entries must be made before 2:01 p.m. EST on March 27, 2023. After that, the winner will be chosen at random. 

"My wish is that everyone takes time alone," Blakely wrote. "It's when you'll have your best thoughts [and] ideas and truly recharge. Time alone makes us better parents, friends, coworkers, partners... better humans."

Don't want to risk your solo escape with a contest? Here are 20 destinations across the U.S. that are perfect for solo travelers

