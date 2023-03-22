The Founder of Spanx Is Giving Away a Solo Trip to One of the Most Beautiful Resorts in America — How to Enter

Let’s make one thing clear: You do not need to have a travel buddy to have a good time on vacation. You have fun all on your own, and Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, wants to prove it.

On Tuesday, Blakely took to her Instagram account to announce she’s teamed upwith Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina to give away one very special solo trip.

“Why? Because as a working mom, I have not spent enough time alone, and I have a feeling you don’t either,” Blakely shared in the announcement. “I really want to encourage everybody to spend time alone.”

Blakely explained that one of the best things she's done for herself in honor of her 50th birthday was to take a solo vacation to Montage Palmetto Bluff.

The hotel has long been a favorite of entrepreneurs like Blakely, as well as celebrities who flock to the luxurious destination, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who got married there in 2021. It's renowned for its gorgeous rolling hillsides that go on for some 20,000 acres, which includes a private nature reserve. Guests can stay in one of its two villages, play a round of golf on its Jack Nicklaus Signature course, dine in not one, not two, but nine different on-site restaurants, and even visit the resort's private chapel where the Biebers said, "I do."

Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

Courtesy of Montage Palmetto Bluff

Blakely added in the post's caption that the giveaway includes airfare, daily massages, and "of course, unlimited french fries." (Maybe just take off your Spanx first to enjoy that last one.)

To enter, you just need to follow @sarablakely and tag three friends who you think deserve a solo vacation too. Then, share the post in your stories and tag Blakely. All entries must be made before 2:01 p.m. EST on March 27, 2023. After that, the winner will be chosen at random.

"My wish is that everyone takes time alone," Blakely wrote. "It's when you'll have your best thoughts [and] ideas and truly recharge. Time alone makes us better parents, friends, coworkers, partners... better humans."

