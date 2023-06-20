The Best Way to Get to Know Santa Fe Is Through Its Art — See the City Through a Local Potter's Eyes

Native American traditional potter Thomas Tenorio takes T+L on a tour of his hometown.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 20, 2023

Thomas Tenorio makes pottery in the traditional way, the hard way: by hand and with nature woven into everything he does. It’s that attention to detail and unity with his surroundings that make artists like Tenorio so synonymous with where they work.

In Santa Fe, Tenorio’s work speaks to the city. Appreciating it — and works by other local artists like him — is one of the best ways to get to know the area. 

“Back in the '50s, '40s, almost every other household was making pottery at that time. There’s not too many left,” Tenorio told Travel + Leisure in our latest Locals episode. “I promised my tribe before I shall leave this Earth that I’m going to teach it back. It's going to be my legacy, I guess.”

He added: “Pottery has been around here for thousands of years. I want people to know that we're still here, we're not gone. We're not extinct.”

Now, visitors to Santa Fe can immerse themselves in the city through its art, viewing traditional pieces in places from museums to galleries, like the Andrea Fisher Fine Pottery gallery, which sells handmade and hand-painted Native American pottery in the city’s Plaza district. There, travelers can spot Tenorio’s work along with pieces dating all the way back to the 1880s.

“My main feeling when I started this business was to be proactive about the fact that there are so many people who know so little about the Native American communities and what they create,” gallery owner Andrea Fisher told T+L. 

Her son, Derek Fisher, added the art tends to reflect the city it is in.

Santa Fe is vibrant. It’s always been kind of a ragtag community of artists, but all of them all seem to find beauty in the area that is around them,” he said. “And then that translates into a very vibrant art culture.”

For Tenorio, making art is about more than just the craft itself; it’s a “way of life,” down to the water he sources from a small village.

“Nature has to do with everything … I do,” he said. “The clay, the paint, even the weather — it binds everything together, nature itself.”

More Ways to See Indigenous Art in Santa Fe

Tour a Museum

Santa Fe has three main museums in which travelers can view indigenous art: the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, the Wheelwright Museum of the American Indian, and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. At the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, visitors will experience everything from prehistory through contemporary art; at the Wheelwright Museum, visitors will see jewelry, metalwork, carving, basketry, folk art, and textiles of the Navajo and other Native peoples of New Mexico; and at the Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, visitors will find progressive work of contemporary Native artists on display.

Exploring the gift shops at each museum is also a great place to find Native American art, especially locally made jewelry.

Head to a Gallery 

Visitors can pop into galleries across the city to see local art, both old and new. In the True West Gallery, travelers will find everything from Native American and Southwestern jewelry to pottery, weavings, and more. At the Sorrel Sky Gallery, which is owned by the daughter of a well-known Native American jeweler, visitors will find everything from jewelry to fine art. And at Shiprock Santa Fe, visitors will find a bright and modern display of both historic and contemporary Navajo rugs and blankets, Native American jewelry, pottery, and more.

Shop Directly From Local Artists

The Native American Artisans Portal Program welcomes local artists to sell their handmade crafts every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. under the portal of the Palace of the Governors. With a few exceptions, the vendors are members of the 23 federally recognized Native American tribes, pueblos, or nations located in New Mexico. In all, more than 1,500 artists are authorized to participate and the items displayed are constantly changing.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
I-95 construction
Collapsed Section of Busy I-95 Near Philadelphia to Reopen in About 2 Weeks — What to Know
US White House with spring flowering magnolia tree in Washington, DCThe rear of the White House, home of the President of the US in Washington, DC.
The Best Times to Visit Washington, D.C. to See the Cherry Blossoms, Tour the National Mall, and More
Colombia
Delta Just Announced New Routes to These Popular South America Destinations
An Alaska Airlines airplane in flight
Alaska Airlines Launches New Routes to Palm Springs, Miami, More
A man cooking chinese traditional steamed buns at the street food stall in Chinatown
A New Chinese Food Festival Debuts in NYC This Month — Here's How to Get Tickets
The exterior of The Dorchester, London during sunset
This Celebrity-loved London Hotel Just Got One of the Most Stunning Martini Bars We've Ever Seen — and a 'Cake & Flower' Shop
MoonPass Lookout tower bed room with sauna room
This Tree House-like Stay in Idaho Will Have Rooms 30 Feet in the Air With All-glass Roofs for Stargazing
Travelers at a busy John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York
These U.S. Airports Have the Longest Wait Times — Plus, the Ones With the Shortest Lines
Mount Diablo seen from Orinda, California
These Are the Richest Small Towns in the U.S., According to a New Report
Chairs and umbrellas on the beach at Hotel Morraine
This New Hotel on Long Island's North Fork Has 200 Feet of Beachfront and a Heated Saltwater Pool
Plated food on the table with wine at Babel Babel restaurant in Nice, Fance
This Popular French City Is Having a Restaurant Renaissance — Here's Where to Eat, According to a Local
Historic Forsyth Park
22 Best Things to Do in Savannah, Georgia, According to Locals
Aerial view of the Church of Santo Domingo and the historic center of Oaxaca, Mexico
20 Top Things to Do in Oaxaca, Including Mexican Hot Chocolate Tastings and Mural Walks
The VistaJet Global 7500 jet flying though cloudy mountains
These New Private Jet Tours Will Take You to Some of the Most Coveted Summer Destinations — Without the Crowds and Commercial Airports
The Nevada Northern Railway Star Train under a starry sky
This Train in Nevada Goes Right Under the Total Annular Eclipse in October — How to Get on Board
Aerial view of Huttopia Wine Country in California
This New Glamping Spot in Northern California Is on a Working Winery — and Near the State's Largest Freshwater Lake