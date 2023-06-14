This Sale Lets You Stay at Any Sandals and Beaches Hotel in the Caribbean for Up to $650 Off — If You Book ASAP

You can score credits on airfare and spa experiences with this summer deal.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on June 14, 2023
Aerial view of Sandals Dunnâs River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Photo:

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Airfare prices may be on the rise, but one company is making it more affordable to go to the Caribbean this year.

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts — both are part of the Sandals Resorts International family — are giving travelers up to $500 toward their flights as part of the “Rhythm and Blues Caribbean” sale, the company told Travel + Leisure. To snag the deal, travelers have to book by July 27.

Aerial view of the Coyaba Sky Rondoval Villas and pools at Sandals Dunnâs River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

The airfare credit applies to trips through the end of the year. Travelers who book a week-long stay will get a credit of $500, while travelers who book a 5-night or 6-night stay will receive a $250 credit.

The sale is good on all stays across the Caribbean, including the 17 Sandals Resorts properties (like Sandals Royal Curaçao, Sandals Emerald Bay, and Sandals Grenada) and three Beaches Resorts properties (Beaches Ocho Rios, Beaches Turks & Caicos, and Beaches Negril).

The Coyaba Sky Rondoval Villas at Sandals Dunnâs River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Corey Hamilton/Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

The offer comes as international airfare from the United States has dramatically increased since last year.

“We want travelers to feel called home to the Caribbean without shouldering the weight of surging airfare, especially as we look ahead to the peak travel months,” Adam Stewart, the executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, told T+L. “The Caribbean Rhythm and Blues Sale is making it easier for travelers to book their dream escapes through the end of the year."

In addition to the airfare deal, Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are offering a spa perk. Guests who book a stay of 5 nights or longer will receive $150 in spa credits at the Red Lane Spa. (Just be sure to fill out the registration form within 72 hours after booking!)

To learn more or book your stay, visit sandals.com and beaches.com.

