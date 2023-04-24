Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Sandals and Flip-flops Right Now — These Are the 10 Best Pairs Up to 50% Off

One of the ultimate struggles of warm-weather travel is finding the proper shoes to accompany you on your journey. Naturally, you want to find a pair of sandals or flip-flops that are stylish enough to match your favorite outfits in your suitcase, but they should also be comfortable in order to prepare you for the long days on your feet that are inevitable when you’re on vacation.

Revamping your shoe closet may be enticing, but it’s certainly not kind to your wallet — until now. While Amazon is always prepared with the highest quality travel essentials at the most competitive prices, they’re also now stocked up for the warmer weather with hundreds of unbeatable deals on the most supportive, stylish sandals for the season.

If you’re looking for a refined pair of heeled sandals, the Dream Pairs Chunk Low Heel Pump has been discounted by up to 55 percent for a limited time and is guaranteed to add some classic charm to anything your suitcase may have to offer. For a sportier sandal that’s ready to take on the mountain trails, the Duinn Hiking Sandal is now just $40, and the ultra-comfortable Weweya Cloud Sandals are 50 percent off for the time being. Even Adidas has some of their top-selling gear on sale, with the Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides coming in at $22.

Whether you’re planning on swapping out one pair of old sandals or looking to replace your entire summer shoe collection, now is the best time to do so with the unbeatable deals over at Amazon. Below, we rounded up the 10 best pairs on sale, from athletic sandals to highly cushioned flip-flops so you can take on a new season of travel in a style that suits you.

Weweya Cloud Sandals

Amazon

If you’ve been looking for a well-cushioned pair of shoes that will keep you comfortable from long travel days to hours spent sightseeing, these cloud sandals from Weweya are the way to go — and they’re on sale for 50 percent off. These cushy shoes are modeled after a classic Birkenstock style with a little extra padding, and they come in 19 bold colors and a flexible frame which makes them the most packable shoe you could tuck into your suitcase for all day comfort throughout your vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $40)

Megnya Women’s Comfortable Walking Sandals With Arch Support

Amazon

Arch support is essential with any sandal you’re going to be walking around in for sightseeing tours and days spent exploring a new destination, and these comfortable, strappy shoes are a stylish way to keep your feet held in place as you stroll. These fan-favorite shoes have been awarded more than 11,600 perfect ratings at Amazon for being the “best sandals for travel,” and at 32 percent off, you can’t go wrong. Snag them not only for their stunning braided detailing, but also for the overall support they can provide on your journey.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $50)

Ecetana Women’s Comfortable Flip-Flops

Amazon

Coming in at 45 percent off right now are these soft leather supportive flip-flops complete with a slight wedge to dress up even the most casual outfit in your suitcase. A sweat-resistant footbed makes them safe to walk in during warmer weather, and a grippy, massaging insole provides all-day comfort to these adorable sandals. Not to mention they’re excellent for people with high arches, and even offer a mid heel cup so your feet feel like they’re being held from all angles.

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $50)

Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides Sandal

Amazon

Even Adidas apparel is on sale at Amazon right now, and these cloud-like slides are incredibly comfortable, packable, and easy to slip on and off if you’re in a hurry to make your flight. The classic slide style eliminates the issue of chafing that some flip-flops can bring about, and they’re even touted as one shopper’s “favorite summer shoes.” They come in 16 bright and neutral colors to add versatility to your vacation wardrobe, and are currently on sale for as little as $22.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $28)

Dream Pairs Women’s Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals

Amazon

Spring style calls for a neutral pair of heeled sandals to instantly elevate any outfit, so whether you’re traveling to a bachelorette party or a weekend in the Hamptons, these comfortable low heels are the perfect packable option to bring along. Right now, these best-selling sandals are on sale for 43 percent off, and they even come in 27 bright and neutral colors and patterns, as well as sizes ranging from 5 to 12, including half sizes and a wide option.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $47)

KuaiLu Yoga Mat Flip-Flops

Amazon

If you’re gearing up for a more active vacation but still want to give your toes room to breathe, these KuaiLu sandals that are made with a squishy yoga mat material are about to become your new favorite shoe. In fact, they’re Amazon’s number one best-sellers in the foot arch support category right now. And not only are they up to 31 percent off, but they also come in 12 pretty colors and boast orthotic arch support and a non-slip sole that will help you safely traverse anything from cobblestone streets to smooth pavement.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $37)

Duinn Sporty Hiking Sandal

Amazon

These sport hiking sandals have earned the title of “Amazon’s Choice,” and for good reason. They’re flexible and easy to pack in your backpack or carry-on to quickly prepare yourself for adventures on the go, plus the ergonomic design cradles your feet, which in turn provides high-level arch support and a breathable finish for even your hottest hikes. Easy to slip on and secured with a velcro strap, these shoes are the ultimate athletic sandal for spring.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $70)

Shibever Comfortable Sandals

Amazon

Offering a more secure take on flip-flops are these Shibever sandals, which are made with a well-cushioned insole, a durable non-slip outsole, and an elastic back strap to keep your shoes firmly in place throughout the day. These dainty, stylish sandals come in 27 stunning colors with sizes ranging from 4.5 to 12, so it will be a cinch to find the perfect fit to dress up your favorite sundress or jeans whether you’re strolling the streets or heading out to a nice dinner.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $35)

Chaco Zcloud X Athletic Sandal

Amazon

Chaco is well known for their sporty yet sleek styles, and this pair of comfortable athletic sandals is no exception. The unique design is undeniably cool for active days of travel, and the adjustable straps and wide color range make these shoes a versatile option for your summer travels. Not to mention they’re on sale for 48 percent off right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $100)

Dream Pairs Sport Athletic Sandals

Amazon

These lightweight, packable sandals are currently available for 38 percent off at Amazon and are the comfortable, adjustable shoes you’ve been looking for to take with you during your travels. They’re incredibly flexible, allowing your foot to enjoy a full range of motion while you’re on the go, and provide ample underfoot support for long hours of exploring. Not to mention they’re made with an adjustable hook-and-loop closure at the back of the shoe, making for a high-quality summer sandal that is perfect if you’re shopping on a budget.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 (originally $42)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

