This All-inclusive Luxury Ranch Is the No. 1 Resort in California — and Now Has a Secret Wine Cellar

Secluded Santa Barbara hideaway San Ysidro Ranch is home to a globally curated wine reserve.

Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova
Published on February 6, 2023
San Ysidro Ranch — the all-inclusive, celebrity-favorite resort nestled among picture-perfect gardens of wildflowers, olive trees, and citrus groves at the foothills of California's Santa Ynez Mountains — just launched the ultimate oenophile experience.

The exciting epicurean journey takes guests on a private tour of San Ysidro Ranch’s award-winning cellar, which has 14,000 bottles, making it one of the largest in the country. Guests enter an elegant dining room — dubbed the Secret Cellar — through a hidden entrance. Inside the Secret Cellar, guests will find 2,000 bottles of wine, barrel-vaulted ceilings, and a beautiful locally made wooden farm table accommodating up to 14 people.

Visitors will then enjoy one of three wine-pairing menus complemented by seasonal fare prepared by executive chef Matthew Johnson.

View into the secret room in the wine cellar at San Ysidro Ranch in California

Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

“We drew inspiration from the Santa Barbara region as well as fine wines from around the globe to create this dynamic, finely curated collection of 2,000 wines that expands upon our current selection,” said advanced sommelier Tristan Pitre, who curated the selection, in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. “Guests can look forward to learning more about the great wine regions of the world and tasting truly singular wines during this intimate and unforgettable experience.”

The Wanderlust paring takes guests on a world tour of the finest wines with a few unexpected stops, while The Reserve pairing focuses on the classics. For those who can’t decide, the Warner (named for billionaire Ty Warner, who owns the resort) pairing blends the best flavors of The Wanderlust and The Reserve. Each tasting encompasses five wines and is accompanied by a four-course menu that features delicacies such as Hawaiian big-eye tuna belly tartare, Dos Pueblos Farm abalone, and center-cut prime beef tenderloin. 

Table with wine and cheese inside the secret room in the cellar at San Ysidro Ranch in California

Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

The Secret Cellar experience is open to both guests of San Ysidro Ranch and the public. Prices for the food tasting menu start at $250, and for the wine tasting, at $125.

San Ysidro Ranch topped T+L’s list of the best resorts in California in our 2022 World's Best Awards and is known for its idyllic setting with perfectly manicured gardens and 38 cottage-style accommodations.

