Travelers Say These Noise-canceling Earbuds Are ‘the Best’ for Traveling — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon

Long days of travel are already stressful enough, let alone when you board your flight only to find yourself directly next to a crying baby or an otherwise unwelcome distraction during your lengthy journey. While any headphones can block out some of the sound, the best noise-canceling earbuds will make a world of difference in actually finding some peace during these moments.

Currently on sale for just $68 — a whopping 51 percent discount — the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbuds are the lightweight and compact headphones you’ve been looking for that have impressive sound quality without the background noise. And as “Amazon’s Choice” in earbuds and in-ear headphones, you can rest assured that whether you’re listening to an audiobook or taking a work call, you’ll get the highest quality audio along the way.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds

These wireless, noise-canceling earbuds from Samsung are the most useful tool for tuning out the background noise of your flight in a bid to get some shut-eye. This is thanks to the active noise cancellation, which reduces unwanted sounds outside of the audio from your headphones, allowing you to tune out the crying baby or overly chatty neighbor for a more relaxing long-haul flight. The comfortable design of these earbuds means they sit easily in your ear without irritation, so you can enjoy your music while forgetting you even have them in.

If you’re taking a work trip, these compact earbuds are even equipped with a high-power microphone that also features noise-reduction technology, so you can take calls while on the go without worrying about outside sounds getting picked up. Not to mention the impressive sound quality of these earbuds will elevate your podcast, playlist, or phone call to the next level, whether you’re on a flight or out and about. Plus, they come in three neutral colors from graphite to olive green, so even your earbuds can reflect your personal taste.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds

With more than 3,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, these compact earbuds have earned their spot in your travel carry-on and in everyday life. One shopper confirmed that these headphones are perfect for use while flying, explaining that they “used these for a plane trip” because “noise cancelation is necessary when kids are unhappy with their flight.” Meanwhile, another customer added that they initially needed these headphones “for a flight” but now “use them every day” due to the “great quality and the noise canceling.”

A lengthy battery life is important when you’re traveling, and one shopper noted that these earbuds are “the best,” because the “noise cancelation works perfectly” and the “battery is perfect.” In fact, they raved that “every single penny was well spent” on these portable earbuds. Another customer agreed, adding that “they quickly recharge in the case,” and the “case does hold a charge for a long time and can recharge the buds three to four times before [it] needs to be charged.”

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Earbuds

If you’re tired of resorting to cheap airplane headphones to get you through your flight, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 True Wireless Earbuds are the compact, comfortable, and effective solution to a relaxing travel experience. These shopper-loved headphones are now on sale at Amazon starting at 51 percent off, and will effectively block out background noises so you can enjoy your flight listening to only what you choose to — and not a peep from that screaming baby in your row.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $68.

