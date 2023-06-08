The Samsonite Carry-on That Fits 2 Weeks' Worth of Clothes Is Almost Half Off Today

Depending on your destination, traveling can cost a pretty penny. And, when you factor in airfare, hotel costs, and other expenses, you can bet that your wallet will start to feel the brunt of your wanderlust. So, we’re sure the last thing you want to do is spend money on new luggage. But, if your go-to suitcase is in need of serious upgrading, we’re delighted to share that Amazon is having an impressive deal on the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Hardside Carry-On.

Currently on sale for nearly 50 percent off, the popular Samsonite carry-on suitcase is a favorite among travelers for its durability and impressive roominess. In fact, reviewers note that they can fit up to two weeks’ worth of clothes inside the 20-inch suitcase.

As of today, the biggest markdown is happening on the silver version, but you can still score savings on the other eight colors that it comes in. Just don’t wait too long, because there’s no telling how much longer this deal will last.

With its scratch-resistant hardside shell and 10-year warranty, you can bet that the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Carry-On will be your travel buddy for many trips to come. Despite its rigid construction, you'd be surprised to know that it actually expands up to 1.5 inches, ensuring that there's room for everything you need. Inside, you'll find a four-pocket reversible panel for optimal storage and on-the-go organization. Compression straps also help maximize your packing space. And, it's worth noting that even when it's fully packed, the carry-on still maintains its lightweight profile.

Other thoughtful features include four 360-degree spinning wheels, which glide smoothly across airport terminal floors, carpeted airplane aisles, and even bumpy sidewalks, a self-retracting handle with an ergonomic grip for hassle-free maneuvering through crowds and TSA checkpoints, and side-mounted TSA locks so you'll have peace of mind that your belongings are safe and securely packed — even if there's turbulence or you're forced to check your bag during an overbooked flight.

In their reviews, Amazon shoppers hailed the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Luggage as the "perfect carry-on" for its quality construction. One traveler shared that it "is easy to move around in the airport. There's [a lot] of space for storage. I took it on a trip to Honduras and it underwent a ton of punishment with not so much as a dent."

Chiming in, a second customer wrote, "It can hold two weeks' worth of clothing if I roll the clothing up. Also, it has lots of compartments to store necessities like toothpaste, hair products, clippers, etc. I can also divide clean clothes from dirty ones." And, a final shopper added, "This piece was great so far; it's sturdy, moves very fluid through the airport, fits perfectly in security scanners and overhead bins. The side handle was a great addition and the top handle extends for a better lift." They also mentioned that, "This suitcase packed a week's worth of clothes and shoes, and I didn't need to extend [it] but [there’s] a convenient zipper for that purpose."

According to reviewers, it doesn't get much better than the Samsonite Winfield 3 DLX Carry-On Suitcase — and, we're not sure you'll be able to find it at a better price. Make sure to grab it at Amazon while it's up to nearly 50 percent off, especially if you've got a busy summer travel season ahead of you.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $102.

