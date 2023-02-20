Travelers Love This Popular Samsonite Carry-on That Can Fit 2 Weeks’ Worth of Stuff — and It’s 42% Off Now

It has earned more than 14,000 perfect ratings at Amazon.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on February 20, 2023 05:00AM EST

Samsonite Luggage Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

If there’s one piece of travel gear worth investing in, it’s a high-quality suitcase. Whether you’re in need of a new carry-on or have been on the hunt for a larger checked bag, it’s vital that you consider the durability and space that your new suitcase has to offer — especially because luggage tends to fall on the pricier side. 

Traveler-loved luggage brands like Samsonite are renowned for their roomy, sleek, and sturdy designs that come with a high price tag to match their quality. Thankfully, Presidents Day weekend provides the rare opportunity to score a deal on a Samsonite carry-on at a marked down price. 

Right now the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Suitcase is on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off, bringing its price tag down to as little as $117. Coming in 14 stunning, iridescent shades, you’re sure to be the star of the show at the airport.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $117 (originally $200)

This 20-inch by 13.5-inch by 9.5-inch carry-on suitcase fits within the size restrictions for airlines such as United, American, Delta, and Southwest, and it optimizes your packing experience with an interior divider that keeps your items in place and organized while you fly. Four multi-directional spinner wheels make this suitcase easy to navigate through the airport, and a sleek brushed outer shell reduces the appearance of scratches and scuffs that may normally develop after regular use.

Investing in a TSA-approved lock for your suitcases is always a good idea, but this hardside carry-on stands out from the rest with a side-mounted TSA lock that keeps your belongings safe and secure from theft while traveling. The lightweight shell makes it easier than ever to stay within the weight limits of your airline of choice and zippered interior organizational pockets are the cherry on top of this luxe suitcase.

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $121 (originally $200)

While the stats don’t lie, shoppers also confirm that this suitcase should be your go-to for sturdy luggage. One customer raved that it acts as the “perfect carry-on,” noting that it’s “durable” and has protected their “fragile items,” which even included a “large porcelain doll.”

If you want to invest in luggage that’s built to last, this Samsonite suitcase is the bag for you. One shopper explained that they are “four years and six trips in” with this suitcase and it still “works like a charm.” They even added that while it has acquired some “small scratches,” it “somehow has no dents yet” and is “as good as when I got [it].”

Another shopper revealed that they have “had this carry-on for three years now” and “it’s still going great.” They explained that they’ve “been on dozens of flights, both short and long,” and “this has been the best carry-on I’ve ever had.” 

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $135 (originally $190)

And as for packing space, one customer shared that they “easily store a week’s worth of clothes and items inside,” adding that they love the hard shell design because it “protects my belongings.” Another reviewer was able to fit two weeks’ worth of belongings for an international trip to Italy. “From Rome, out to the Positano coast, and through the streets of Venice, this suitcase fit my needs perfectly.” They noted, “It had no trouble maneuvering through cobble stones streets, and being a carry-on size, was very lightweight when it needed to be carried up or down stairs.” The buyer also stressed that the size made it “easy [to] travel on airplanes, high-speed rails, and even the smaller commuter rails and buses.” 

After being awarded more than 14,100 perfect ratings at Amazon, the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Suitcase has earned its spot as your go-to luggage choice, and right now it’s on sale for up to 42 percent off at Amazon. Easy to navigate and spacious enough for weekend getaways and even longer vacations, this bag will stay with you for years to come.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $117. 

