This Lightweight Yet Sturdy Samsonite Carry-on Is a Steal at 45% Off for Prime Day

With nearly 20,000 five-star reviews, this suitcase is a no-brainer.

By
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel in Florence, Italy
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel is a Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure with Dotdash Meredith where she assigns, edits and publishes the product reviews and recommendations that help guide travelers toward the best shoes, apparel and accessories for their needs. Sophie has traveled to 50 countries and has lived in five, and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She has more than five years of experience as a writer, editor and copywriter.
Published on July 12, 2023 03:00AM EDT

Samsonite Luggage Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

In prepping for summer trips, if you’re looking to replace a carry-on that’s seen better days or are investing in a compact suitcase so you can avoid checking a bag (to save money or for fear of your belongings being lost by the airline), Amazon Prime Day has you covered with thousands of luggage and travel bag deals at clearance-level prices. 

While there are plenty of Amazon brands included in the sale, we’ve spotted countless deals on flight attendant- and traveler-loved luxury brands such as Samsonite, Travelpro, and Tumi. In fact, there’s one suitcase deal, in particular, that is standing out from the pack and it deserves some recognition: the Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Carry-On. With nearly 15,000 five-star ratings, shoppers ensure that this carry-on is the ultimate travel companion, and at 45 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, scooping up this piece is a no-brainer. 

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

The lightweight bag weighs just 6 pounds and despite its 20-inch frame, it’s super spacious with a full-zip interior divider and cross straps for optimal organization. It also features a durable, scratch-resistant shell and four multi-directional spinning wheels for optimal mobility. Side-mounted TSA locks to keep your belongings safe and secure while traveling, and this suitcase meets the size requirements to fit in the overhead compartment for United, American, Delta, Southwest, and Allegiant airlines, according to the brand. 

With a 10-year limited warranty, shoppers can purchase this bag with confidence, knowing that any defects in materials or workmanship will be covered. For as little as $106, you can snag this high-quality bag which will undoubtedly last you for years to come. 

Amazon Prime Day Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Orange

Amazon

Travelers are consistently impressed with how easy this carry-on makes their travel experience, with one shopper noting that it’s “easy to pull” and “turns on a dime.” They even mentioned that they used this bag on a three-week trip to Asia and not only did it hold everything they needed, but it also held up well and looked presentable all the while. 

Another customer noted how happy they were to have purchased this bag, saying that it’s “very light, [has] lots of room, spins easily, and I got the bright orange one so [it’s] easy to spot! [I took it on] two very hard trips and it’s still shiny.” Durable and well-made, there are thousands of other comments just like these, with a final shopper mentioning that this bag is “still working great after 4-plus years and over 1,000 flights now. It shows wear and tear on the wheels, but it looks practically brand new.”

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage
Courtesy of Amazon

At 45 percent off for Prime Day, there’s no question this bag is an absolute steal. But if you’re still searching for the perfect carry-on luggage, read on for more affordable sale options at Amazon for as little as $67 right now.

More Carry-on Luggage on Sale at Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $136 (originally $170)

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $89 (originally $150)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $67 (originally $120)

Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $88 (originally $111)

DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

To buy: amazon.com, $119 (originally $184)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $110. 

