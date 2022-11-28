Travelers Call This Samsonite Suitcase the ‘Best Underseat Carry-on’ — and It’s on Sale for a Few More Hours

Perhaps one of the most underrated facets of a smooth travel experience is a high-quality, adaptable suitcase. Think about the struggles of lugging a bulky carry-on through the airport during the peak of holiday season and you may be inclined to consider investing in a travel bag that not only holds your belongings, but effortlessly moves with you through the crushing crowds. For this, Amazon shoppers love the Samsonite Underseat Carry-on, which is conveniently on sale for Cyber Monday at 30 percent off.

Maybe you’re traveling on a smaller airline and opted not to check your bag or there’s limited space in the overhead compartment — either way, you may find yourself wishing you didn’t select the largest piece of luggage possible. Samsonite’s Underseat Carry-on is slim and compact, fitting under most commercial airplane seats, according to reviewers. Featuring four multi-directional wheels and a cushioned laptop section within the primary compartment, your suitcase will no longer be a burden but rather a valued travel companion.

Stuck on a flight with no charging ports and your phone is racing towards zero percent? This Samsonite case offers one USB port with space to conveniently charge your electronics on the go. While the portable charger is not included, you’ll have convenient access to your device as it charges throughout the flight. With more than 3,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, customers are in agreement that if you’re in search of the ideal personal item, Samsonite’s Underseat Carry-on is a great choice.

One shopper raved, “I’ve always struggled with how to comfortably travel with an item that maximized packing volume while still qualifying as a personal item. This suitcase fit the bill perfectly. It is highly maneuverable, fits under the seats of all types of aircrafts, holds a tremendous amount of things (for its size), and meet’s airline requirements for classification as a personal item.”

Getting your luggage into the overhead compartment creates unparalleled stress, but the size of this suitcase puts customers’ worries to bed. “Great as an easy to lift carry-on,” one customer shared. “And the bonus is that it is very stable yet maneuverable making it a great walking aid.

It holds and protects everything that I do not want to check on flights plus a change of clothes in case my checked luggage doesn’t get there when I do!”

Don’t be fooled by the smaller size — customers confirm you can still comfortably fit a week’s worth of clothing inside for lengthier trips as well. “Fits under the seat when flying. It held enough for a week away. Four wheels make it easy to maneuver. And the built-in charger with USB port [is] a real plus,” one wrote.

In fact, one customer swears that this is the best choice for a high-quality carry-on after years of searching for the perfect fit. “I have had a lot of different types and kinds of under seat carry-on cases over the years. This one is the most versatile in having many pouches and pockets, a two-piece carry snap handle, a telescoping handle to use, [and] the four wheels for easy movement between entering the terminal to exiting your final terminal,” they raved.

If you’re ready to swap out your suitcase for a lighter, sleeker model, don’t miss out on this great deal from Samsonite. Currently on sale for Cyber Monday at 30 percent off, this price will only be available until midnight PT — so now is the time to snag this fan-favorite piece of luggage! Interested in more underseat carry-on options? Keep scrolling for more traveler-loved picks from Travelpro and American Tourister, which are equally more affordable thanks to Cyber Monday.

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Underseat Carry-On

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to refresh your travel essentials, and Samsonite isn’t the only brand with worthwhile sales on underseat luggage. Travelpro’s Maxlite Rolling Underseat Carry-on is also on sale for 20 percent off, coming in at $120.

To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $150)

American Tourister Zoom Turbo Softside Underseat Carry-On

In need of a more budget-friendly selection? The American Tourister Zoom Turbo suitcase is on sale for $72, featuring four dual-spinner wheels and reinforced corners to keep your luggage safe through all the impact it may be subjected to.

To buy: amazon.com, $72 (originally $110)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $102.

