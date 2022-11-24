Samsonite’s ‘Perfect Underseat Luggage’ That Fits a Week’s Worth of Clothes Is 30% Off

No matter what airline you fly, there’s no denying that checking a suitcase can be a gamble, especially if you’re traveling during a busy time of year like the holidays. According to Amazon shoppers, a good way to avoid lost luggage is to opt for a compact suitcase that can ride with them in the cabin like the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On. We’re happy to report that it just went on sale for Black Friday.

For a limited time, you can get the popular underseat luggage for 30 percent off, a discount that brings it down to $102. In the past, it’s only been marked down up to 20 percent, so the additional savings are a rarity. Needless to say, you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

To buy: amazon.com, $102 (originally $145)

Measuring 9 inches by 13.5 inches by 16.5 inches, the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On fits beneath the seats of most airplanes and is an ideal size for short trips. However, its small frame doesn’t mean there’s no space. Its durable and flexible softside construction gives travelers a little extra wiggle room when packing their essentials. Designed with business travelers in mind, its main compartment features a padded laptop sleeve that can fit gear up to 13.3 inches. You’ll also find a mesh, zippered storage pocket to help organize smaller tech gear, toiletries, and clothes. Plus, there’s an additional slip pocket for travel documents, tablets, and more must-haves.

A smaller front pocket provides more organizational opportunities, and there are several stash pockets throughout the luggage to ensure that everything you need during your flight and trip has a secure place and that it’s always within reach when you need it. In fact, one pocket features a USB charging port so you won’t have to worry about your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or headphones running out of battery mid-flight.

For added convenience, the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On is built with four sturdy, 360-degree spinning wheels so you can smoothly glide it across terminal floors, curbside taxi lines, bumpy cobblestone roads, and wherever else your travels bring you. It also has an ergonomic telescoping handle that locks into place when in use so you can confidently navigate the luggage. And since it’s technically a personal bag, you can easily attach it to your bigger carry-on or checked suitcases with its trolley pass-through sleeve for hassle-free traveling.

“This suitcase fits the bill perfectly,” one Amazon shopper said. “It is highly maneuverable, fits under the seats of all types of aircraft, holds a tremendous amount of things (for its size), and meet’s airline requirements for classification as a personal item.” Another reviewer raved, “This little jewel is a great under-the-seat carry-on for your essentials you need on a flight.” In fact, one shopper was happy to report that it “held enough for a week away.”

Chiming in, another traveler wrote, “It holds and protects everything that I do not want to check on flights, plus a change of clothes in case my checked luggage doesn’t get there when I do.” A shopper with self-described “physical limitations” added, “This completely solved my carry-on issues, especially since it fits under most airplane seats because I can’t use overhead bins.” Following their review, a customer commented, “It moves really well through an airport, [is] easy to put in an overhead compartment, and is just plain handy.”

With glowing reviews like these, it’s not hard to see why it has a reputation for being the “perfect underseat luggage.” Get the Samsonite Underseat Carry-On for 25 percent off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. But hurry — there’s no telling how long it will stay in stock once shoppers find out it’s been this heavily discounted.

At the time of publishing, the price was $102.

