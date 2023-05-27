Travelers Call This Samsonite Underseat Suitcase the ‘Perfect Carry-on’ — and It’s on Sale This Weekend

Allow me to set the scene: You’re embarking on your first vacation of the year and skipped checking a bag for the sake of saving a little extra money. However, when you arrive at the gate, you find that your carry-on won’t actually fit under the seat and you’re forced to check it anyway. When you’re investing in a high-quality piece of luggage, your bag should make life (and travel) easier, and there’s one suitcase that shoppers swear by to do the job — the Samsonite Underseat Carry-on Spinner.

Currently marked down 25 percent, bringing its price tag to just $109, this compact suitcase is one of the best deals you can snag from Amazon during its major Memorial Day Weekend sale. If you’ve been on the hunt for a bag you can depend on, whether it be for an overnight getaway or a week-long trip, your search is finally over.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $109 (originally $145)



This compact yet spacious carry-on bag is the perfect size to fit under most commercial airline seats while still offering plenty of space to bring along your must-have items for your journey. With a 9-inch by 13.5-inch by 16.5-inch frame, the bag is designed with functionality in mind, featuring four multi-directional spinner wheels that make it incredibly easy to maneuver through the airport and across uneven terrain, such as sidewalks and cobblestone streets.

A built-in USB port provides the perfect place to store your portable charger while you’re on the go so you’ll never again have to fight for an outlet in the airport, and the main compartment of this suitcase even features a laptop sleeve, which cancels out the need to bring a personal item with you. Plus, if you’ve ever struggled to find your electronics when heading through TSA, your life just got that much easier. What’s more, a pass-through sleeve at the back of the bag allows this Samsonite suitcase to slide over the handle of most larger checked bags for a smoother commute.

Amazon

This surprisingly roomy underseat suitcase has earned nearly 4,000 five-star ratings for its convenience and size, with shoppers calling it the “best carry-on” and sharing that they can fit a week’s worth of items inside.

One customer raved that after packing this case with compression cubes they were able to fit “even more items than expected,” noting that you can “reasonably get four to five days of clothes” into this suitcase with ease. They even noted that it’s “holding up well after two international trips and quite a few domestic flights,” calling it a “great addition to my luggage collection.”

Meanwhile, another shopper shared that they’ve “spent years looking for the ideal underseat bag,” and they “can’t understand why anybody would give this [bag] less than five stars.” They explained that it “has fit under every seat, in every single flight” they’ve taken with it, and “if it ever broke” they would “buy another one in a heartbeat.” And yet another customer revealed that they “went to Europe for two weeks and dragged this thing all over,” adding that it was “very well made” and held up while being pulled across “cobblestones, concrete, and dirt.”

Amazon

Whether you’re taking a short trip out of town with just a carry-on, or are embarking on a longer adventure and need a little bit more packing room alongside your checked bag, the Samsonite Underseat Carry-on Spinner is the traveler-approved option you need. Luckily, the suitcase is currently 25 percent off for Memorial Day Weekend, so you can finally add an underseat carry-on to your luggage collection at a discounted price.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $109.

