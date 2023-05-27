Travelers Call This Samsonite Underseat Suitcase the ‘Perfect Carry-on’ — and It’s on Sale This Weekend

Grab it while it’s 25 percent off this weekend.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 10:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner / Samsonite Underseat Suitcase Sale Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Allow me to set the scene: You’re embarking on your first vacation of the year and skipped checking a bag for the sake of saving a little extra money. However, when you arrive at the gate, you find that your carry-on won’t actually fit under the seat and you’re forced to check it anyway. When you’re investing in a high-quality piece of luggage, your bag should make life (and travel) easier, and there’s one suitcase that shoppers swear by to do the job — the Samsonite Underseat Carry-on Spinner.

Currently marked down 25 percent, bringing its price tag to just $109, this compact suitcase is one of the best deals you can snag from Amazon during its major Memorial Day Weekend sale. If you’ve been on the hunt for a bag you can depend on, whether it be for an overnight getaway or a week-long trip, your search is finally over.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $109 (originally $145)

This compact yet spacious carry-on bag is the perfect size to fit under most commercial airline seats while still offering plenty of space to bring along your must-have items for your journey. With a 9-inch by 13.5-inch by 16.5-inch frame, the bag is designed with functionality in mind, featuring four multi-directional spinner wheels that make it incredibly easy to maneuver through the airport and across uneven terrain, such as sidewalks and cobblestone streets.

A built-in USB port provides the perfect place to store your portable charger while you’re on the go so you’ll never again have to fight for an outlet in the airport, and the main compartment of this suitcase even features a laptop sleeve, which cancels out the need to bring a personal item with you. Plus, if you’ve ever struggled to find your electronics when heading through TSA, your life just got that much easier. What’s more, a pass-through sleeve at the back of the bag allows this Samsonite suitcase to slide over the handle of most larger checked bags for a smoother commute.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port, Ocean

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $109 (originally $145)

This surprisingly roomy underseat suitcase has earned nearly 4,000 five-star ratings for its convenience and size, with shoppers calling it the “best carry-on” and sharing that they can fit a week’s worth of items inside. 

One customer raved that after packing this case with compression cubes they were able to fit “even more items than expected,” noting that you can “reasonably get four to five days of clothes” into this suitcase with ease. They even noted that it’s “holding up well after two international trips and quite a few domestic flights,” calling it a “great addition to my luggage collection.”

Meanwhile, another shopper shared that they’ve “spent years looking for the ideal underseat bag,” and they “can’t understand why anybody would give this [bag] less than five stars.” They explained that it “has fit under every seat, in every single flight” they’ve taken with it, and “if it ever broke” they would “buy another one in a heartbeat.” And yet another customer revealed that they “went to Europe for two weeks and dragged this thing all over,” adding that it was “very well made” and held up while being pulled across “cobblestones, concrete, and dirt.”

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $109 (originally $145)

Whether you’re taking a short trip out of town with just a carry-on, or are embarking on a longer adventure and need a little bit more packing room alongside your checked bag, the Samsonite Underseat Carry-on Spinner is the traveler-approved option you need. Luckily, the suitcase is currently 25 percent off for Memorial Day Weekend, so you can finally add an underseat carry-on to your luggage collection at a discounted price.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $109. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

This Dressy Flat is My Very Favorite Shoe for Traveling in Hot Weather and It's Less Than $45
This Versatile Flat Is My Very Favorite Shoe for Traveling in Hot Weather — and It's Less Than $45
Irish Aran Knitwear Sweater Tout
Shoppers Say This Authentic Irish Wool Sweater Is ‘Made With Care and Pride’ — and It’s 79% Off at Amazon
Target Dress Roundup TOUT
Target Is Blooming With Flattering Spring Travel Dresses — Shop the 10 Best Ones for Under $50
Related Articles
Best Early Amazon Member-Only MDW Deals
14 Amazon Prime Members-only Deals Travelers Can Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Tout
Travelers Swear This Spacious Carry-on Can Fit ‘2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Inside’ — and It’s 47% Off
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
T+L memorial day 2023 recirc image
The 100 Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals for Travelers Up to 78% Off
CAMTOP Women Weekender Overnight Travel Duffle Bag
Travelers Are Flying International With Just This $40 Weekender Bag Thanks to the Included Packing Cube Set
Best Editor-Loved MDW Amazon Deals Tout
I’m a Travel Editor, and These Are the 13 Items I Have in My Amazon Cart This Memorial Day Weekend
Belt Bags Under $50 Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 10 Under-$30 Amazon Belt Bags I’m Eyeing Ahead of My Next Trip
Airpods Deal One-Off Tout
Apple AirPods Are on Rare Sale for Memorial Day Weekend — for Under $100
Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage Tout
This Roomy Luggage Fits 1 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Without Wrinkling — and Still Slides Under the Airplane Seat
Target's Memorial Day Sale Has Everything Needed to Stay Cool, Comfortable, and Protected on Summer Trips Tout
I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are the 48 Memorial Day Deals Not to Be Missed — Starting at $18
Intex Challenger Kayak, Inflatable Kayak Set
Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Kayak and Paddleboard Are Both Massively Discounted for Memorial Day
Best REI MDW Deals Tout
REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year So Far Is Now Underway — Here Are the 13 Outdoor Deals We're Shopping
Vera Bradley Target Backpack One-off Tout
You’ll Never Have to Check a Bag Again Thanks to This Spacious, Convertible Backpack — and It’s on Sale
The Travel Bag Brand Our Editors Are Obsessed With Has Slashed Prices Up to 50% for Memorial Day Weekend Tout
The Travel Bag Brand Our Editors Are Obsessed With Has Slashed Prices Up to 50% for Memorial Day Weekend
Best Amazon Deals Happening This Mother's Day Weekend Tout
Amazon Is Kicking Off Summer Early With Up to 75% Off Travel Gear — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $7