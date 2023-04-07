Travelers Swear This Spacious Softside Suitcase Is ‘Super Easy to Roll Through Airports’ — and It’s on Sale

The expandable design has secured its spot as shoppers’ “new favorite piece of luggage.”

Published on April 7, 2023

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage Tout
There’s nothing more panic-inducing than boarding a packed flight only to struggle to fit your carry-on into the overhead compartment. While hardside suitcases certainly hold their form and offer a certain level of protection, softside suitcases are a more malleable option that can still fit just as much (if not more) clothing — especially if you go with an expandable case.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a suitcase to usher in a new season of travel with, allow us to draw your attention to the Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Suitcase that is now on sale for $166 in the 20-inch carry-on size. Specifically designed to make your travel experience easier (and slide right into the overhead compartment), this high-quality bag is a must-have for any upcoming vacation you have planned.

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $166 (originally $200)

This 22-inch by 14-inch by 9.5-inch expandable suitcase is the perfect size for a piece of carry-on luggage that easily fits into the overhead bin of most commercial airlines. Four multi-directional spinner wheels make this bag incredibly easy to cart through the airport in a hurry, as well as along uneven city streets, and 360-degree upright rolling ensures that there is no added strain or weight on your arm or shoulder as you push it beside you. Plus, a smart sleeve affixed to the back of the case allows this bag to be stacked on top of your checked bag for ultimate functionality without toppling over.

Made of a high-quality polyester weave, this suitcase is firmly built to last, even against the wear and tear of air travel. Smart-fix buckles inside of the case keep the tie-down straps out of the way while you’re packing, and the body of the case expands by up to 1.5 inches to maximize your packing space, making it perfect for overpackers. This suitcase even features a WetPak pocket that’s ideal for storing wet bathing suits, and a zippered mesh pocket that contains ample space for dirty laundry. And the icing on top of this softside suitcase is the built-in USB port that makes charging your devices on the go that much easier. 

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $176 (originally $200)

If you’re worried about your suitcase being difficult to transport, shoppers can put your mind at ease. One customer raved that they have “used this on four flights in three months” and it was “super easy to roll through airports.” They also revealed that it “holds a decent amount of stuff,” adding that it “fits easily in [the] overhead [bin].” Another shopper even conceded that “this may be my new favorite piece of luggage,” noting that they had a “week-long trip under my belt with this bag and love it,” even sharing that they “wheeled the thing at least 5 miles over all types of terrain including some pretty rough stuff” and the “wheels are still in good shape.”

Another shopper admitted that it “held more than I thought,” adding that it was “perfect for our two-week (and six-flight) international trip from California to Australia and New Zealand.” They also shared that they “didn’t check our luggage for the first leg and it was no problem,” but added that “when we could check the luggage” it “always has room for more” for everything they needed. 

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $170 

When selecting the newest luggage addition to your collection, it’s important that your suitcase is spacious and durable, yet lightweight enough that it lends itself to effortless travel. Not only does the Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage check all of those boxes, but it’s also currently on sale for just $166 in the shade Midnight Black. Available in five easily recognizable colors, this suitcase is a no-brainer purchase if you’re looking for a reliable softside bag to accompany you on shorter trips. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $166. 

