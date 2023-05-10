Travelers Swear This Spacious Carry-on Can Fit ‘2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Inside’ — and It’s 47% Off

They even say that there’s room “to spare.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

A sturdy carry-on that’s spacious and easy to navigate is one of the most vital items you can have in your travel repertoire, but finding one that’s built to last at an affordable price is often an uphill battle. But don’t worry — we found an unbeatable deal from one of the top luggage brands that you’re not going to want to miss.

Right now, the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage is on sale for up to 47 percent off, bringing the price down to as little as $91 — the lowest it has been at Amazon in the last 30 days. Gearing up for your next trip? Now is the time to snag a suitcase that will help you be as prepared as possible so you can actually relax once you arrive at your destination. 

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $91 (originally $170)

It’s always preferable to avoid checking a bag if possible, and this spacious hardside suitcase makes the task that much easier while keeping your items safe and protected. Sitting at 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches (well within the carry-on size limit for most commercial airlines), this shopper-loved suitcase offers ample space to bring along all your essentials while you travel. One side of the bag is fitted with a mesh zipper pocket to help keep your shoes and other items separated from clean clothes, and the other half of the case features an X-shaped elastic band that’s well suited to hold your folded piles in place.

The lightweight bag only weighs 7.5 pounds, so it’s easy to wheel through the airport, and four 360-degree spinner wheels not only increase the stability of this bag, but also make for a smooth journey through the airport and along the streets of your destination. A TSA lock is even side mounted to this suitcase so you never have to worry about your valuables getting stolen, and an adjustable, telescoping handle is excellent for travelers of all heights.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $170)

Shoppers swear by this hardside suitcase for both international and domestic travel, and are widely impressed with the amount of space this compact bag is able to offer. One customer revealed that there was “plenty of room and some to spare” when they packed this bag for a “week-long vacation,” adding that they “love the design” and “were so surprised” with the amount of clothes they were able to fit inside. Meanwhile, another traveler confirmed that the “quality is superb,” adding that they used this bag for an “international trip,” with no complaints.

Naturally you’ll want to invest in a suitcase that’s going to withstand the test of time, and shoppers can put your mind at ease that this bag is up for whatever your adventures may throw your way. In fact, one customer called it a “great, durable suitcase,” adding that the “wheel and the handle mechanisms [are] sturdy and smooth,” and they even had “two weeks’ worth of clothes stored inside.”

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $170)

As we head into a new season of travel, now is the best time to replace your old carry-on in favor of a spacious yet compact bag that will keep your items secure throughout years of vacations to come. Starting at just $91, the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage is currently on sale for up to 47 percent off, so you can pack everything you need to enjoy your trip without having to shell out extra money to check a bag.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $91. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Flight Attendant Tiktok Products Tout
Flight Attendants on TikTok Reveal the 10 Products They Won't Travel Without — Starting at $13
CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Tout
I’m a Travel Editor, and This Dermatologist-approved Sunscreen Never Leaves My Toiletry Bag
Dr. Scholls Shoes Women's Madison Slip On Tout
Travelers Walked ‘10 Miles Daily’ in These Supportive, Pain-free Slip-on Sneakers — and They’re 50% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
If You Have to Check a Bag, Check Out These TK Travel-writer Approved Suitcases
My Travel Writer Group Chat Finally Revealed Their All-time Favorite Checked Luggage
Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Tout
Shoppers Call This $48 Expandable Hardside Suitcase the ‘Absolute Best Carry-on’ for Week-long Trips
Amazon + Affnet Luggage Sale Roundup
Traveler-loved Luggage Brands Are Spring Cleaning — Shop 84 Jaw-dropping Deals Up to 65% Off
Three wheeled suitcases in a living room setting
The 11 Best Checked Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Hardside Luggage
The Best Hardside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Affordable Luggage Pieces of 2023
The 11 Best Affordable Luggage Pieces of 2023
Best Carry On Luggage
The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Underseat Luggage
The 8 Best Underseat Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Samsonite Eco Advance Spinner
The 9 Best Samsonite Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Luggage Pieces
The 19 Best Luggage Pieces of 2023, According to T+L Editors
BriggsandRiley_BaselineRollingCabinBag_Green_002.JPG
We Tested More Than 1,300 Travel Products in 2022 and These Are Our Winners
What to Pack for an Alaskan Cruise
The Ultimate Alaska Cruise Packing List
Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage Tout
This Roomy Luggage Fits 1 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Without Wrinkling — and Still Slides Under the Airplane Seat
19 Degree Aluminum 22-Inch International Spinner Carry-On Bag TUMI
Bethenny Frankel Owns Tons of Suitcases but Says Tumi's ‘Chic' Aluminum Case Is the 'Mother of All Luggage'
The 9 Best Foldable Travel Bags for Lengthy Journeys and Weekend Getaways
The 9 Best Foldable Travel Bags for Lengthy Journeys and Weekend Getaways
Travelers Club Bowman 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set Tout
This Traveler-favorite Carry-on Luggage Set Quietly Went on Sale for 71% Off