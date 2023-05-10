Travelers Swear This Spacious Carry-on Can Fit ‘2 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Inside’ — and It’s 47% Off

A sturdy carry-on that’s spacious and easy to navigate is one of the most vital items you can have in your travel repertoire, but finding one that’s built to last at an affordable price is often an uphill battle. But don’t worry — we found an unbeatable deal from one of the top luggage brands that you’re not going to want to miss.

Right now, the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage is on sale for up to 47 percent off, bringing the price down to as little as $91 — the lowest it has been at Amazon in the last 30 days. Gearing up for your next trip? Now is the time to snag a suitcase that will help you be as prepared as possible so you can actually relax once you arrive at your destination.

To buy: amazon.com, $91 (originally $170)

It’s always preferable to avoid checking a bag if possible, and this spacious hardside suitcase makes the task that much easier while keeping your items safe and protected. Sitting at 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches (well within the carry-on size limit for most commercial airlines), this shopper-loved suitcase offers ample space to bring along all your essentials while you travel. One side of the bag is fitted with a mesh zipper pocket to help keep your shoes and other items separated from clean clothes, and the other half of the case features an X-shaped elastic band that’s well suited to hold your folded piles in place.

The lightweight bag only weighs 7.5 pounds, so it’s easy to wheel through the airport, and four 360-degree spinner wheels not only increase the stability of this bag, but also make for a smooth journey through the airport and along the streets of your destination. A TSA lock is even side mounted to this suitcase so you never have to worry about your valuables getting stolen, and an adjustable, telescoping handle is excellent for travelers of all heights.

To buy: amazon.com, $95 (originally $170)

Shoppers swear by this hardside suitcase for both international and domestic travel, and are widely impressed with the amount of space this compact bag is able to offer. One customer revealed that there was “plenty of room and some to spare” when they packed this bag for a “week-long vacation,” adding that they “love the design” and “were so surprised” with the amount of clothes they were able to fit inside. Meanwhile, another traveler confirmed that the “quality is superb,” adding that they used this bag for an “international trip,” with no complaints.

Naturally you’ll want to invest in a suitcase that’s going to withstand the test of time, and shoppers can put your mind at ease that this bag is up for whatever your adventures may throw your way. In fact, one customer called it a “great, durable suitcase,” adding that the “wheel and the handle mechanisms [are] sturdy and smooth,” and they even had “two weeks’ worth of clothes stored inside.”

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $170)

As we head into a new season of travel, now is the best time to replace your old carry-on in favor of a spacious yet compact bag that will keep your items secure throughout years of vacations to come. Starting at just $91, the Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage is currently on sale for up to 47 percent off, so you can pack everything you need to enjoy your trip without having to shell out extra money to check a bag.

