Ever more each year, Black Friday seems to become more of a seasonal concept than an actual date after Thanksgiving. For instance, consider that Amazon leaked major luggage discounts ahead of its new Early Access sale in October (and some of those deals are still available). Now Samsonite has become the latest luggage retailer to leap into the fray early: It has Black Friday deals available right now. (And no, it’s not even Halloween yet.)

Take 30 percent off sitewide at Samsonite’s Black Friday preview sale currently through Tuesday, October 25. Apply the discount across categories, including carry-ons, medium and large spinners, backpacks, duffels, toiletry bags, travel accessories, and even complete luggage sets. So there’s no reason to wait for the actual Black Friday: Keep scrolling to beat the rush with these top Samsonite deals before they’re gone.

Novaire 2-Piece Luggage Set

Luggage sets are investments; now’s a good time to score a new one at a sizable discount. Samsonite's Novaire collection includes sophisticated, durable hard-side pieces. This 360-degree spinner pair is made from high-impact-resistant makrolon polycarbonate and is textured to reduce the appearance of scratches. The spacious, versatile interior has multiple zippered pockets and a removable hanging organizer. This set includes a carry-on and a large spinner with integrated TSA-approved locks. It comes in five colors, from versatile black to standout metallic green.

To buy: samsonite.com, $315 (originally $450)



Mobile Solution Deluxe Carryall

This versatile carryall punches way above its weight — for the record, that’s just over a pound — when it comes to functionality and versatility. The nylon fabric construction has a water-resistant coating to protect your gear even in the elements. A removable padded laptop sleeve fits most laptops up to 15.6 inches. A range of thoughtful pockets includes a front zippered compartment for essentials, an interior zippered pocket, two slip pockets, and a pen sleeve, plus side pouches that fit most water bottles. This tote boasts a pass-through sleeve to conveniently slide over the handle of your roller bag to streamline your airport speed walking, too.

To buy: samsonite.com, $77 (originally $110)

Ascentra Carry-On Spinner



Every traveler needs a compact carry-on, and this 22-inch option from Samsonite is a steal at less than $130 right now. It features a flexible canvas exterior, so you can fit everything you need for a trip, and multidirectional spinner wheels for seamless maneuvering. What makes this carry-on especially cool is the fact that you can remove and wash the interior lining to easily refresh your suitcase after a long trip (or in the case your toiletries spill inside). Plus, it also has a side pocket with USB cord pass-through and battery pouch to easily charge your devices on the go, as well as a trolley sleeve on the back of the suitcase to attach it to a larger wheeled suitcase.

To buy: samsonite.com, $126 (originally $180)

SXK RFID Passport Wallet

If you don't already have a RFID-blocking passport wallet for travel, add this Samsonite model to your cart ASAP while it's just $35. It's made of a durable material to resist wear and tear (and constant opening and closing) and has RFID-blocking technology to protect your cards from identity theft. What's more, it's stocked with plenty of pockets to keep everything organized, including three card slots, an ID window, a large pocket that fits a passport, and two cash pockets.

To buy: samsonite.com, $35 (originally $50)

Nuroad Laptop Backpack

The larger of two available sizes, this laptop backpack securely holds devices up to 15.6 inches — and it does so much more, too. It has two expandable side pockets for water bottles or umbrellas, a sleeve that slides easily over the handle of a rolling bag, a hidden zippered pocket for valuables, a bonus pouch with RFID and wireless charging pockets, and more performance-driven features.

To buy: samsonite.com, $154 (originally $220)



SXK Spinner Underseater

These days, overhead space is limited, and checking luggage can feel like rolling the dice. Keep your stuff with you — right under the seat — with this compact underseat carry-on. Made of durable fabric reinforced with Kevlar fibers (which was first used as a replacement for steel in racing tires, so you know it’s tough), this bag slides under the seat on most airlines and is tricked out with features. It has a built-in USB port, laptop and tablet organization, and a super-smooth rolling system with 12 hardened steel cartridge bearings. A front zippered pocket allows easy access to essentials, and an RFID data vault inside protects against identity theft.

To buy: samsonite.com, $252 (originally $360)

Nuroad Lay-Flat Toiletry Kit

You’ll never go back to your old toiletry case again after using this one. It has a fold-out design for organization and space-saving efficiency. Inside is a large pocket, an open space to pack, and a zippered compartment on the side wall. The lining is made from 100-percent recycled bottles, and the nylon and polyester construction has a water-repellent coating with a leather-like PU trim. The padded handle makes it easy and comfy to grab and go, no matter where you are.

To buy: samsonite.com, $49 (originally $70)

Ripstop 26-inch Rolling Duffel

This duffel bag means business. Made of rugged ripstop nylon, it features four carry handles as well as an ergonomic push-button locking handle to glide it along weightlessly on smooth-rolling in-line skate wheels. The large U-shaped zipper opening allows easy access on a go, and multiple pockets keep gear organized. Plus, a name tag sewn into the handle allows easy identification in chaotic travel times.

To buy: samsonite.com, $133 (originally $190)



Aramon NXT 15.6-inch Laptop Sleeve

Samsonite

Your laptop ranks among your most precious cargo when you travel, and this sleeve protects it in style. Made of lightweight, durable, and chic neoprene, this sleeve zips around three sides, so it can be accessed easily inside a backpack (vertically) or briefcase (horizontally). It comes in versatile black and holds a laptop up to 15.6 inches.

To buy: samsonite.com, $26 (originally $37)

Winfield 2 Fashion Medium Spinner

At 24 inches, this medium-sized spinner has a cool, eye-catching look. The hard shell is made of durable polycarbonate — it flexes under stress, then pops back into shape to protect gear while avoiding dings and dents — so it’s both rugged and lightweight. The suitcase has a retractable handle and four multi-directional wheels for seamless maneuverability. A full-zip interior divider with pockets keeps cargo organized. Choose from four shades that’ll be easy to spot on the baggage claim carousel, including charcoal and deep blue.

To buy: samsonite.com, $196 (originally $280)

