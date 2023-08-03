Shoppers Say This 'Perfect' Carry-on Fits 1 Week's Worth of Clothes — and It's Over Half Off

Nothing reminds you of the importance of having a sturdy and reliable carry-on bag like your checked luggage going missing. Only last month, I found myself in that very situation, and to put it lightly… It was a nightmare. But, that fateful day made me realize just how badly that I need to update my carry-on game to avoid it from ever happening again. And lucky for you (and me) the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage is on sale for a staggering over-50 percent off at Amazon right now.

At T+L, we’ve recognized Samsonite as a leading luggage brand in the industry for the better part of the past century. It's earned a well-deserved reputation for its durability and trustworthiness. And with almost 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, shoppers love this 20-inch carry-on. In fact, many travelers have declared it their “best purchase ever.”

Amazon

This suitcase is crafted with a lightweight 100 percent polycarbonate hardshell and scratch-resistant material that keeps its pristine look no matter the journey, which is why shoppers trust it to “protect all of [their] things.” And measuring just under 8 pounds and with dimensions of 22.5 inches by 15.5 inches by 9.5 inches, this compact luggage is a game-changer for fitting into overhead compartments and narrow spaces with ease.

One of the standout features of this Samsonite luggage is its effortless 360-degree spinner wheels that ensure smooth gliding through busy airports, bumpy sidewalks, and carpeted floors. And, as one shopper noted, the “easy rolling” luggage traveled “along cobblestone streets pretty easily.” Plus, the expandable design on all sides provides the flexibility to increase capacity whether you’re trying to pack for a few days or bring back some souvenirs. In their review, a customer raved about its sizable build, sharing that it was “spacious and fit everything we needed for two people on a week-long trip.”

It gets even better: this innovative design also includes a TSA-approved USB charging system for easy powering on the go. According to one traveler, it's "very handy in the airport when you can't get to an outlet.” So, no more hunting for a power source in crowded terminals. Pro tip: you can use it if your hotel room or Airbnb has limited outlets, too.

For a limited time, you can score the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage in Emerald green for only $92, which is roughly $100 off its original price. But that isn’t your style, no worries: the Caribbean blue, silver, and black colors are also on sale, offering impressive discounts off its original prices, too.

Amazon

With its widespread love and trust among travelers, the Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage has earned its reputation as one of the best carry-ons out there. And now, you have the perfect opportunity to try it yourself thanks to this impressive over-50 percent off discount at Amazon

But, if you’re looking for more luggage options, check out these other great finds that Amazon shoppers and avid travelers also love.

More Great Luggage at Amazon:

Samsonite Omni Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Roller Checked 29-Inch Luggage

Amazon

Travelers Club Chicago Hardside Expandable 20-Inch Carry-On Spinner Luggage

Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner 28-Inch Checked Luggage

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $102.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.