This Roomy Luggage Fits 1 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Without Wrinkling — and Still Slides Under the Airplane Seat

Opting for smaller suitcases may seem like the savviest way to travel light, but it’s not uncommon for petite luggage to leave you with limited packing space. And, if there’s not enough room for all of your vacation looks, odds are your clothes will be shoved inside and plagued with wrinkles when it’s time to wear them. According to avid travelers, you can skip the hassle and the creases with the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseat Luggage.

The small-yet-mighty carry-on bag, which was just marked down up to 14 percent at Amazon, has a reputation for its surprisingly spacious interior. In fact, several shoppers reported that they were able to fit one week’s worth of clothes inside its 9.25-inch by 15-inch by 18.5-inch frame.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $129 (originally $150)



With its wide, D-shaped opening, the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseat Luggage allows you to have full access to the interior, making it easy to fold your clothes and locate what you need when you're on the go. It also comes equipped with a handy garment bag, a necessity if you're traveling with nice clothes and want to keep them wrinkle-free. Other key interior features include a padded tech sleeve (which can fit a laptop or tablet) and a mesh zippered pocket for tiny essentials like headphones, chargers, toiletries, and more.

For added convenience, the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseater has two ball-bearing inline skate wheels, which are designed to minimize frictional resistance so you can effortlessly glide the luggage across crowded airport terminals, bumpy roads, and slick hotel lobbies. The suitcase sits upright on its own and won't topple over (another added perk that will make packing easy), and it even has a pass-through sleeve so you can attach it to the handle of the other suitcases you're traveling with.

As we mentioned before, the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseater is a traveler-favorite suitcase, and it's got hundreds of five-star ratings and reviews to prove it. One shopper wrote, "[It has a] great construction with a well-thought-out layout. It makes packing a breeze."

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $141 (originally $150)



Another Amazon customer shared, "It has plenty of pockets to organize your one- to two-night weekend getaway. The handle expands and contracts very easily and the wheels glide very smoothly." In fact, a third reviewer highlighted that it's "roomier on the inside than I expected," and another traveler added, "This bag held enough clothing for a week-long trip. It fits easily under the [airplane] seat and is light enough to lift into an overhead bin if desired."

Vouching for its garment bag feature, a shopper who was traveling with multiple suits, tuxedos for an event, mentioned, "Most everything I needed for the weekend, and the accouterments that accompany that type of formal wear, fit in this garment bag and nothing was wrinkled when I arrived in Houston." Similarly, a final customer raved, "It’s large enough to pack all of your clothes for one person for a week. The clothing remains wrinkle-free. It's great for those week-long cruises."

Travel lighter and smarter with the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseater. Make sure to add the reviewer-loved carry-on luggage to your Amazon cart while it's 14 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $129.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

