This Roomy Luggage Fits 1 Weeks’ Worth of Clothes Without Wrinkling — and Still Slides Under the Airplane Seat

And, it finally went on sale.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on May 9, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Opting for smaller suitcases may seem like the savviest way to travel light, but it’s not uncommon for petite luggage to leave you with limited packing space. And, if there’s not enough room for all of your vacation looks, odds are your clothes will be shoved inside and plagued with wrinkles when it’s time to wear them. According to avid travelers, you can skip the hassle and the creases with the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseat Luggage

The small-yet-mighty carry-on bag, which was just marked down up to 14 percent at Amazon, has a reputation for its surprisingly spacious interior. In fact, several shoppers reported that they were able to fit one week’s worth of clothes inside its 9.25-inch by 15-inch by 18.5-inch frame. 

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $129 (originally $150) 

With its wide, D-shaped opening, the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseat Luggage allows you to have full access to the interior, making it easy to fold your clothes and locate what you need when you're on the go. It also comes equipped with a handy garment bag, a necessity if you're traveling with nice clothes and want to keep them wrinkle-free. Other key interior features include a padded tech sleeve (which can fit a laptop or tablet) and a mesh zippered pocket for tiny essentials like headphones, chargers, toiletries, and more. 

For added convenience, the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseater has two ball-bearing inline skate wheels, which are designed to minimize frictional resistance so you can effortlessly glide the luggage across crowded airport terminals, bumpy roads, and slick hotel lobbies. The suitcase sits upright on its own and won't topple over (another added perk that will make packing easy), and it even has a pass-through sleeve so you can attach it to the handle of the other suitcases you're traveling with. 

As we mentioned before, the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseater is a traveler-favorite suitcase, and it's got hundreds of five-star ratings and reviews to prove it. One shopper wrote, "[It has a] great construction with a well-thought-out layout. It makes packing a breeze." 

Samsonite Ascella X Softside Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $141 (originally $150) 

Another Amazon customer shared, "It has plenty of pockets to organize your one- to two-night weekend getaway. The handle expands and contracts very easily and the wheels glide very smoothly." In fact, a third reviewer highlighted that it's "roomier on the inside than I expected," and another traveler added, "This bag held enough clothing for a week-long trip. It fits easily under the [airplane] seat and is light enough to lift into an overhead bin if desired." 

Vouching for its garment bag feature, a shopper who was traveling with multiple suits, tuxedos for an event, mentioned, "Most everything I needed for the weekend, and the accouterments that accompany that type of formal wear, fit in this garment bag and nothing was wrinkled when I arrived in Houston." Similarly, a final customer raved, "It’s large enough to pack all of your clothes for one person for a week. The clothing remains wrinkle-free. It's great for those week-long cruises." 

Travel lighter and smarter with the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Underseater. Make sure to add the reviewer-loved carry-on luggage to your Amazon cart while it's 14 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $129. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Linen Outfits Tout
15 Easy, Breezy Linen Pieces You Can Buy at Amazon Right in Time for Summer — Starting at $19
Away Sling Bag Tout
This Editor-loved Luggage Brand Just Launched the Perfect Sling Bag for Summer — and It’s Already Selling Out
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra Fitness Workout Running Shirts Yoga Tank Top
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This 'Lululemon-level' Workout Tank From Amazon — and It's on Sale for $20
Related Articles
Travelers Club Bowman 3-Piece Expandable Luggage Set Tout
This Traveler-favorite Carry-on Luggage Set Quietly Went on Sale for 71% Off
Weekenders to Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free â Each Under $100/Starting at tout
These Travel Bags Have 1 Genius Feature in Common to Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-free
The 9 Best Foldable Travel Bags for Lengthy Journeys and Weekend Getaways
The 9 Best Foldable Travel Bags for Lengthy Journeys and Weekend Getaways
Amazon Weekly Deal Roundup: Member-Only Deals Tout
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale for Prime Members — Shop the 13 Best Exclusive Deals for Travelers
If You Have to Check a Bag, Check Out These TK Travel-writer Approved Suitcases
My Travel Writer Group Chat Finally Revealed Their All-time Favorite Checked Luggage
What to Pack in Your Carry-on
The Ultimate Carry-on Packing List
100 Best Amazon Deals of May Tout
The 102 Best Travel Gear Deals We Found at Amazon So Far This Month — Up to 73% Off
luggage scale TOUT
This $16 Accessory Saves Travelers From Paying Overweight Luggage Fees at Airports
19 Degree Aluminum 22-Inch International Spinner Carry-On Bag TUMI
Bethenny Frankel Owns Tons of Suitcases but Says Tumi's ‘Chic' Aluminum Case Is the 'Mother of All Luggage'
Luggage Sale Tout
Amazon Is Having a Massive Flash Sale on Luggage That Flight Attendants and Pilots Love — Save Up to 64%
U.S. Traveler Rio Rugged Fabric Expandable Carry-on Luggage Set Tout
Even Flight Attendants Are Shocked by How 'Durable and Dependable' This Luggage Set Is — and It’s Under $75
American Tourister NXT Checkered Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase Tout
Shoppers Can Fit an ‘Entire Week’s Worth of Clothes’ in This Hardside Carry-on, and It’s on Sale at Target
Best Underseat Luggage
The 8 Best Underseat Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Affordable Luggage Pieces of 2023
The 11 Best Affordable Luggage Pieces of 2023
Best Carry On Luggage
The Best Carry-on Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Hardside Luggage
The Best Hardside Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed