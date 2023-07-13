The Softside Samsonite Suitcase Travelers Call the ‘Perfect Carry-on Is Still Nearly 50% Off After Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still pick up a reliable suitcase at a supremely competitive price from the retailer. Being prepared for your travels with a high-quality, spacious suitcase will eliminate a large part of the stress around packing, and shopper-loved luggage brand Samsonite is here to deliver with the perfect bag to take with you while you’re traveling light: the Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage.

Currently sitting at $80 (the lowest price this suitcase has been in 30 days!), this durable carry-on bag is a no-brainer choice as your new travel companion — and it’s still up to 47 percent off following Prime Day.

Amazon

Avoiding the checked-bag line is a surefire way to make your travels go smoothly, and this Samsonite case is here for all your packing needs. The 20-inch bag is made with a lightweight yet durable material that will protect your valuables from the elements, and four smooth spinner wheels at the bottom of the case allow for easy navigation through the airport and even along uneven city streets. It’s also designed to help you optimize the space you do have, enhancing your packing power while still meeting the carry-on restrictions of most commercial airlines.

This bag features one large primary compartment, as well as two zippered pockets at the front — one of which is designed with a Wetpak lining to hold damp or dirty clothes separate from your clean linens. The interior is fitted with Smart Fix buckles to keep your neatly folded clothes organized while you travel, and also features several more zippered pockets for storage of your items. The expandable design is also created with overpackers in mind, adding an additional four inches of capacity if needed.

Amazon

If you can’t decide between a hardside or softside suitcase, take it from this shopper who shared that they were “so glad” they “went with the softside” because the “fabric is thick and durable,” and the “360-degree wheels make it so easy to roll.” One customer even noted that they “used it for a 10-day trip” to Italy and they found the Samsonite bag to be a “great carry-on suitcase.” They shared that the bag is “well-designed, spins and maneuvers perfectly,” and even highlighted the “zippered expansion” as a great way to “get more in.”

Yet another traveler went on to call this suitcase the “perfect carry-on bag,” explaining that they “can get the zippers to close, no matter how much” they have “stuffed in the bag,” and shared that it will “easily fit in the overhead bin.” And one customer called the bag a “great quality” piece of luggage, while adding that it’s “so light and easy to move around.”

Amazon

While Prime Day may be over, the spacious Samsonite Ascella X Softside Expandable Luggage is still on sale for up to 47 percent off, making it more affordable than ever to travel with a suitcase you can depend on. Smooth spinner wheels make for easy transportation while rushing through the airport, and even overpackers can rejoice in the expandable design of this softside case. But if you’re still keeping your options open, keep reading to find the other Samsonite bags still on sale at Amazon right now. Just don’t wait too long — we don’t know how long these unbelievable deals will last.

More Post-prime Day Samsonite Luggage Deals

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $89 (originally $160)

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Bag

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $194 (originally $270)

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $191 (originally $340)

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $123 (originally $200)

Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $97 (originally $190)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $80.

