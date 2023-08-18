Comfy Travel Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at This Celeb-loved Brand — Here Are 11 Deals We’re Eyeing for Fall

Nothing compares to the feeling of finding a great pair of shoes that not only feel great on, but also look great, too. For this travel writer, that perfect pair always comes from Sam Edelman. As a long-time fan and wearer of this stylish designer brand spotted on celebrities like Taylor Swift, I’ve collected a few pairs of sandals, boots, heels and more that have accompanied me to countless events, vacations, and more. And right now, Sam Edelman is quietly hosting one of the best end-of summer sales that is full of gorgeous, vacation-ready shoes that you need to add to your travel wardrobe ASAP.

Whether you’re looking to make a statement with a new pair of bold shoes or in need of some versatile basics for your travel wardrobe, there’s something for you. This sale is brimming with heavily discounted and fashion-forward sneakers, wedges, heels, flats, sandals, and more. And the best part? All of these treasures are discounted up to an incredible 60 percent off. But, there’s a catch: they’re only available while supplies last and by the looks of it, many of these styles won’t last long.

With hundreds of styles, and many of them sold out, it can be tricky to navigate this quiet-but-mighty end-of-summer sale. That’s why I personally handpicked a selection of the best deals that are available right now, all under $100, that are perfect for building your dream vacation outfit. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite pair of shoes that’ll make you feel like you’re on a never-ending vacation.

Sam Edelman

Everyone needs a good pair of flats in their travel repertoire. They’re easy to wear, comfortable, and never go out of style. And this nude pair is not only on sale, but also features a trendy pointed toe and a glossy finish that will complement everything in your closet. And the best part? This versatile shoe will hardly take up any space in your luggage. Consider adding this universally flattering pair to your wardrobe for easy wearing whether that’s in the office, out on the town, or simply running errands.

Sam Edelman

These trendy, outfit-making shoes deliver sneaker-like comfort and support with an easy-to-wear slip-on design. Matched with a fun blue print, this pair is going to become the star of your travel wardrobe. And for just $64, this may just be the only pair you’ll need to pack because its comfort not only makes it the perfect shoe to wear in the airport, but it also looks stylish enough to wear with pants or even dresses on a night out, too.

Sam Edelman

Comfortable enough to be worn on even the longest walking tour yet stylish enough to be dressed up with a maxi skirt and cute top, this eye-catching sneaker is a must-have. Its versatility lends itself to being worn with anything (major bonus if you’re looking to pack light) and since it’s on sale, this is an incredible find. But be quick, because sizes are selling out fast.

Sam Edelman

Perfect for fall travel, this mule-loafer hybrid strikes the perfect balance of comfort and elegance. Easy styling is the name of the game, because these shoes look great with everything, and their slip-on construction makes them a breeze to take on and off at an airport, during a road trip, or any occasion you’re on the go. Plus, their delicate yet statement-making accents combined with a leather base make this pair a standout that you’ll want to wear again and again. They’re a steal at $70, so what are you waiting for?

Sam Edelman

If you’re drawn to bold fashion, these eye-catching sandals should be the first item that you add to your cart. With their vibrant red-yellow color and leather details, few things scream vacation like these shoes. Wear them around the pool, at the beach-side bar, or out to dinner — at almost 60 percent off, they’re practically begging to become a standout in your wardrobe.

Sam Edelman

You know that feeling you get when everyone constantly compliments your shoes and asks where they’re from wherever you go? This is that pair. With their textured wedge and shoelace design, they’re vacation-ready and just waiting to be worn with a dress while you’re exploring a new restaurant. Plus, they feature a lace-up design that can be tied in various ways for mix-and-match wearing.

Sam Edelman

When I saw that these sandals were on sale for just $80, I added them to my cart immediately, and I suggest you do the same. Their blue-tinted leather buckle and chunky heel make them the perfect trip-ready shoes that, whether dressed up or down, are guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go.

Sam Edelman

These trendy wedges are the ultimate outfit-making shoes. Not only do they have the power to elevate any outfit with their 3-inch platforms, but according to shoppers, they also go with everything and deliver out-of-the-box comfort. Plus, the chunky buckle and trendy stitching add charming details that make this pair perfect for vacations of all kinds. And since they’re on sale for $85, there’s no better time than now to add them to your travel wardrobe.

Sam Edelman

These satin-textured heels are a statement piece like no other and perfect for that wedding guest dress you’re planning to wear soon. Their shiny light pink hue and 4-inch heel evoke an essence of luxury that instantly elevates any outfit. Featuring a buckle to make sure you’re secure and medium-width for added comfort and balance, these shoes are made for easy-yet-fashionable styling. And for as discounted as they are, these quality statement shoes are sure to bring you long-lasting joy.

Sam Edelman

As we’re slowly transitioning into fall, this sale is also the perfect opportunity to find the perfect cool-weather shoes, and these paisley-printed booties are exactly that. With a trendy square-toe design and a bit of height, these shoes can be casually worn with a pair of jeans or taken to the next level when styled with a pair of tights and a dress. Add them to your cart ASAP while they’re half off — with a discount this good, they won’t last long.

Sam Edelman

Few things are more versatile than a nude kitten heel. This shoe can easily add an air of elegance to virtually any outfit and go with just about everything. They can be worn to weddings, dinners, and so much in between that adding these shoes to your wardrobe is a no-brainer. And, with such a minimalist and lightweight design, they’ll hardly take up any space in your carry-on.

