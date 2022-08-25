Shoppers Say These Waterproof Boots Are So Comfortable — With No Break-in Time Needed

Figuring out what to wear on rainy days can be difficult. Usually, you have to choose between keeping your feet dry in a pair of unattractive rain boots or dealing with wet feet all day. Luckily, Zappos shoppers have discovered the perfect pair of shoes that bridges the gap between fashion and function with the Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boots.

They may look like your average pair of Chelsea boots at first glance, but they are actually fully waterproof to keep your feet nice and dry. They hit right above the ankle and boast lugged rubber soles that provide excellent traction on all types of terrain. The elastic gore insets give them some stretch, while the pull loops at the top of the boots make them super easy to slip on and off.

Plus, unlike other waterproof boots that are made from unattractive and bulky rubber materials, these sleek booties have treated leather and fabric uppers that make them so stylish that you'll want to wear them even when it’s not raining. Even better, shoppers say they are “shockingly comfortable.”

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot. Zappos

To buy: zappos.com, $170

One reviewer wrote, “These boots are super cute and comfortable,” adding, “At first, I was concerned because I wanted cute boots but the most important [factor] for me was comfortable boots I can walk in for hours. Well, these are just perfect!!” Another raved, “Love these boots so much! [They are] so comfortable and go with everything.”

Other shoppers say the sleek booties are great options to pack on vacations that involve a lot of walking. One wearer who brought them on a trip to Chicago wrote, “​​They are not only cute and stylish but comfortable and held up in the changes in weather [including] rain and snow.” While another traveler said, “[I] bought [them] for an NYC trip and these held up with the many many miles of walking we did for seven nights and eight days.”

There are seven versatile styles to choose from ranging from black leather to brown suede and sizes range from 5 to 14. Plus, there are both medium and wide sizing options available. The boots are on the pricier said at $170 a pair, but seeing as how they are stylish, comfortable, and waterproof, shoppers confirm that they’re well worth the price. Shop a pair for yourself below.

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Boot. Zappos



To buy: zappos.com, $170

At the time of publishing, the price started at $170.

