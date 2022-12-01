Best Products No, It’s Not a Mistake — This Designer 3-Piece Luggage Set Is Actually $730 Off Don’t miss this limited time deal on a celeb-loved brand at Saks Off 5th. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 07:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Saks Your social calendar tends to fill up quickly during the holiday season. Between planning your train or plane tickets and making sure you’ve got your gift list in order, you may have forgotten a key item in need of an upgrade: your luggage. And if you’re unsure of where to begin your search for which luggage to get before you head out on your holiday adventures, we stumbled upon a deal that’s just too good to pass up at Saks Off 5th. We found the three-piece luggage trio by renowned designer Badgley Mischka on sale for $350 from its original price of $1,080 — saving you a whopping $730. It's equal parts luxury, style, and function for travel, and it’s no wonder. The trendsetting designer has a history of producing fashion worn by celebrity clients, including Winona Ryder, Kate Winslet, and Carrie Underwood. Saks To buy: saksoff5th.com, $350 (originally $1,080) This durable luggage set has a geometric textured hardside outer shell, and is available in silver and rose gold. Badgley Mischka also considered your packing and travel needs by including an expandable zip-around on the small 23-inch, medium 26.5-inch, and large 31-inch wide luggage so you can comfortably fit your clothes and holiday gifts for travel. Each luggage also has a side handle, an adjustable trolley, and spinner wheels for easier maneuvering as you navigate the airport or train station. saks To buy: saksoff5th.com, $350 (originally $1,080) The interior of this luggage is spacious with several compartments to help you organize your belongings, including two pockets for shoes, a small zip pocket for smaller items like socks or a beanie, and a large zip pocket for additional items such as boots, sweaters, an extra jacket, or hair styling tools that you’ll need for the holidays. After packing your holiday outfits in the main compartment, you can secure them with the built-in compression straps. Saks To buy: saksoff5th.com, $350 (originally $1,080) Don’t miss out on your chance to save $730 on the Badgley Mischka 3-Piece Luggage Set for a limited time at Saks Off 5th. A deal this good won’t last long. For more savings on luggage by Badgley Mischka, check out the must-see styles below. More Badgley Mischka Must-See Luggage Set Deals: 3-Piece Snakeskin-Embossed Spinner Suitcase Set, $300 (originally $900) 3-Piece Patterned Spinner Suitcase, $280 (originally $720) 3-Piece Printed Hardside Luggage Set, $290 (originally $840) Shop More T+L Deals: We Found a Hidden Deal on Samsonite Luggage That Can Save You Up to $720 This Week Only The 50 Best Gifts for Travelers of 2022 The 15 Best Carry-on Luggage of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit