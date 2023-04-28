This Luxury Cruise Will Sail Around Africa in 90 Days — Visiting 26 Countries

Forget going around the world in 80 days — how about going around Africa in 90? That's just what the latest itinerary from luxury cruise line Seabourn will do.

Departing on November 30, 2024, the 450-passenger ship Seabourn Sojourn will circumnavigate Africa, bringing guests to 44 ports in 26 countries over the course of three months.

The voyage begins in Barcelona before crossing the Mediterranean Sea, stopping in a few North Africa and Middle East destinations, including Egypt and Israel, then traversing the Suez Canal and heading for the Indian Ocean nation of the Seychelles. From there, the ship will sail a portion of the East African coast that includes Kenya and Tanzania, make a stop in Madagascar, then return to the coast and sail to South Africa. Next up is the long journey northward along West Africa's coast, which includes a detour to the islands of Cabo Verde, before a final leg through the Strait of Gibraltar that brings guests back to Barcelona.

Along the way, excursions include safaris, hikes, dives and snorkels, visits to archaeological sites, and cultural immersions, as well as multi-day excursions to inland destinations, including Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls.

"Seabourn guests are accomplished, extraordinary people who are seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn, in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. “This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures, while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn.”

The price of the sailing includes quite a few bonuses, including business-class air, a minimum of $1,000 shipboard credit per guest, airport transfers, valet shipping of luggage to/from Barcelona, and unlimited laundry and dry cleaning on board. Rates for the Grand Africa Voyage start at $46,999 per person; cabins can be booked now at seabourn.com.