Our Travel Editors Are ‘Blown Away’ by How ‘Glowy’ This 3-in-1 Tinted Sunscreen Makes Their Skin

When you’re packing for a trip, finding enough room for all of your toiletries and beauty products isn’t always an easy feat, which is why, as travel experts, we’re always drawn to versatile items that will help us save space wherever we can. One product that’s won us over lately is the Saie Slip Tint, a tinted moisturizer that’s enhanced with broad-spectrum SPF 35 protection so you can combine your sunscreen and foundation into one easy, glow-boosting step.

What’s more, the formula also contains skin-healthy ingredients such as hydrating hyaluronic acid, brightening and pore-refining licorice root, and antioxidant-rich pansy flower. This means, in addition to defending your face against the sun’s UV rays and hiding uneven tone and texture with its dewy, skin-like low-coverage finish, your complexion is also getting a daily dose of care and will become more plump, even, and radiant with every use.

To buy: saiehello.com, $36

Shoppers have their choice of 14 shades, which includes the brand’s newly launched half shades to ensure that wearers have an easier time finding their exact match. As part of Saie’s clean beauty initiative, Slip Tint is made with organic ingredients to meet the EU’s standards, and protects your skin with 100 percent mineral zinc oxide. It’s also worth mentioning that its compact, travel-friendly packaging is made with carbon-neutral-derived materials so it can be recycled when empty.

If you’re like me and have a hard time remembering to put on sunscreen, Slip Tint is about to be your holy grail. It’s my go-to for busy travel days when I want a little coverage but don’t necessarily have the time or energy to do the rest of my makeup routine. And, if you are going full glam, it creates the perfect hydrated, poreless, and glowy base.

Another perk is that it’s easy to blend, whether you’re using your fingers, a foundation brush, or a makeup sponge. It offers that coveted ‘your-skin-but-better’ level of coverage so you can enjoy your natural texture while still getting the put-together look of wearing foundation.

What’s more, it works well with my combination skin, which is also prone to breakouts, especially when traveling. Slip Tint doesn’t accentuate the dry patches I get on my forehead or around my nose, and it’s one of the only SPF products I’ve used that doesn’t make me breakout.

But, I’m not the only fan. Commerce associate editorial director Susan Brickell also says it’s a “must-have” in her toiletry bag. “I initially bought it for vacation last summer, since I didn’t want to feel weighed down by foundation in the heat or experience breakouts or clogged pores due to sweat and makeup. That said, I still wanted light coverage for travel pictures and nights out.” Brickell continues, “I was blown away by how dewy and healthy it makes my skin look; and this is coming from someone with perpetually dry skin.”

She adds, “It’s lightweight, looks natural, and I love the SPF it offers so I don’t have to double up with sunscreen. I can wear it all day, and then I just add a hint of cream blush and dab a bit of concealer on my under eyes for dinner. It makes my skin so glowy that I sometimes need a touch of sheer setting powder to tone down the radiance. It makes that much of a difference.”

While Brickell originally bought it for travel and summer, she’s getting a lot of wear out of it in the cooler months too. “Because it makes my complexion so hydrated with all of its good-for-your-skin ingredients, it truly helps to keep dry winter skin at bay. In winter, my skin also starts to appear dull, and this gives me a vacation-like glow all year long.”

Take it from travel editors, you can’t beat that it’s both a sunscreen and a foundation — just imagine the space you’ll have in your toiletry bag. Intrigued? We know you’d be. Give Saie’s Slip Tint a try and prepare to be amazed with just how versatile it really is.